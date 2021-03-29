Go ahead, be as disgusting as you like, but try to keep it real.
What inspired this thought? I was just enjoying some tinned asparagus spears on toast and thinking that this really is one of my favourite treats. Believe it or not.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
Pizza. Good pizza that is. Not the rubbish I had in the weekend that cost $5.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
depends on the mood
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Pizza. Good pizza that is. Not the rubbish I had in the weekend that cost $5.
I've found that if you want to get a really good pizza you need to make sure it's not made by Italians. For example there's one place (now gone) run by a Greek, a Yugoslav (shows how long ago it was), and someone else, there's a place in Rotorua (also now gone) run by a Maori, there's a place in Hamilton run by a Dutch guy... in summary, if you want a good Italian pizza make sure it's made by a Greek, a Maori, or a Dutchman.
Nice cold baby tomatoes.
Nice cold baby pickled onions.
Walnut whip.
Chips drowned in malt vinegar.
You know, all the healthy stuff.
Digging out stuff I used to watch / listen too in my long long ago youth - Hill Street Blues, St. Elsewhere, Blondie, The Pretenders, The Jam.
My absolute favourites are Arnott's Chocolate Butternut Snap biscuits. I can eat the entire packet in a sitting.
And, anything orange flavour, except oranges and anything coffer flavoured except coffee (though coffee isn't too bad).
Weetabix with butter on top, like a crumbly biscuit.
Butter dipped in sugar then melt in your mouth.
Pavlova, specifically the ones my mum makes.
Also profiteroles, topped with chocolate icing and filled with proper whipped cream.
And scotch eggs, but they are super hard to find these days. If I could peel eggs I would make my own.
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
...don't knock it till you try it 😀
Sliced smoked salmon on lashings of cream cheese on a lightly toasted bagel. With the odd caper.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
I've found that if you want to get a really good pizza you need to make sure it's not made by Italians.
... or Bill English.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Pizza is like sex - it’s always good but sometimes it’s excellent.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Interested who you think fits the category of Good Pizza in Auckland? Keen to compare notes :)
Caramel would be right up there, salted can be amazing. I totally love fresh in-season fruit and vegetables. Nectarines etc.