Rikkitic

Awrrr
Uber Geek

#284067 29-Mar-2021 11:36
Go ahead, be as disgusting as you like, but try to keep it real.

 

What inspired this thought? I was just enjoying some tinned asparagus spears on toast and thinking that this really is one of my favourite treats. Believe it or not.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Handsomedan
Uber Geek

  #2682406 29-Mar-2021 11:37
Pizza. Good pizza that is. Not the rubbish I had in the weekend that cost $5. 




Eva888
Uber Geek

  #2682424 29-Mar-2021 12:05
Anything with cream. Doughnuts, eclairs, merengues followed by a savoury chaser like a Kransky with mustard.

Batman
Uber Geek

  #2682425 29-Mar-2021 12:06
depends on the mood




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2682452 29-Mar-2021 12:31
Handsomedan:

Pizza. Good pizza that is. Not the rubbish I had in the weekend that cost $5. 

 

 

I've found that if you want to get a really good pizza you need to make sure it's not made by Italians. For example there's one place (now gone) run by a Greek, a Yugoslav (shows how long ago it was), and someone else, there's a place in Rotorua (also now gone) run by a Maori, there's a place in Hamilton run by a Dutch guy... in summary, if you want a good Italian pizza make sure it's made by a Greek, a Maori, or a Dutchman.

rb99
Uber Geek

  #2682456 29-Mar-2021 12:37
Nice cold baby tomatoes.

 

Nice cold baby pickled onions.

 

Walnut whip.

 

Chips drowned in malt vinegar.

 

You know, all the healthy stuff.

 

antonknee
Uber Geek

  #2682460 29-Mar-2021 12:47
My absolute favourites are Arnott's Chocolate Butternut Snap biscuits. I can eat the entire packet in a sitting.

rb99
Uber Geek

  #2682461 29-Mar-2021 12:50
And, anything orange flavour, except oranges and anything coffer flavoured except coffee (though coffee isn't too bad).

 

Weetabix with butter on top, like a crumbly biscuit.

 

Butter dipped in sugar then melt in your mouth.




kiwifidget
"Cookie"
Uber Geek

  #2682463 29-Mar-2021 12:53
Pavlova, specifically the ones my mum makes.

 

Also profiteroles, topped with chocolate icing and filled with proper whipped cream.

 

And scotch eggs, but they are super hard to find these days. If I could peel eggs I would make my own.




neb

neb
Uber Geek

  #2682464 29-Mar-2021 12:53
Is it just me or are people listing things here that would be on top of my list of things I'd want to avoid eating at all costs?

rb99
Uber Geek

  #2682465 29-Mar-2021 12:55
...don't knock it till you try it 😀




eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
Uber Geek

  #2682488 29-Mar-2021 13:31
Sliced smoked salmon on lashings of cream cheese on a lightly toasted bagel. With the odd caper.




eracode
Uber Geek

  #2682495 29-Mar-2021 13:33
neb:
Handsomedan:

 

Pizza. Good pizza that is. Not the rubbish I had in the weekend that cost $5. 

 

 

I've found that if you want to get a really good pizza you need to make sure it's not made by Italians.

 

 

... or Bill English.




eracode
Uber Geek

  #2682497 29-Mar-2021 13:35
Handsomedan:

 

Pizza. Good pizza that is.

 

 

Pizza is like sex - it’s always good but sometimes it’s excellent.




Uber Geek

  #2682508 29-Mar-2021 13:56
Handsomedan:

 

Pizza. Good pizza that is. Not the rubbish I had in the weekend that cost $5. 

 

 

Interested who you think fits the category of Good Pizza in Auckland? Keen to compare notes :) 

 

 

Caramel would be right up there, salted can be amazing. I totally love fresh in-season fruit and vegetables. Nectarines etc. 

