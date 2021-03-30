I'm not sure if anyone will find this interesting or helpful. Lets see.
I have only recently been getting into Sudoko's and wondered if anyone else would like to participate in a thread where people can ask for help with their Sudoko's and perhaps offer tips and advice in general
Quite often I get stuck and cannot figure out the next moves. There's probably a known method to get moving again (like x-wing, or swordfish etc) and if someone could both point out the solution and explain why or what technique was used then I would get much better at them. Or maybe I have missed a tick mark or got one wrong. As it stands I hit a brick wall and tend to just have to abandon it.
Attached is my latest that I am stuck on. Advice appreciated.