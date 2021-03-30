kiwifidget: For starters, in the circle is the only "3" for that square.

My approach is to go through 3 columns at a time, checking each digit. Then 3 rows at a time, checking each digit. Looking at the top-right square, 3 can only go in one of the right-hand column squares. That means you can wipe out the 3s in the right-hand column of the mid-right square.

Having 2 cells in a row, column, or square with the same 2 possible values means you can eliminate those values from the rest of that row, column, or square.

Likewise if you have 3 cells with a total of 3 possibles (they don't have to all have the same set of possible values). So, looking at the top row, at first sight the rightmost cell could also be a 1, 3, or 6. But because you already have a (1,6), (1,3,6), and (1,3) in the row, you were correct to eliminate 1,3, and 6 as possible values. So @kiwifidget is correct... the bottom-right of that square must be a 3. In which case, eliminate the other 3 from row 3 and you have a pair of (1,9)s, so eliminate 1 & 9 from the other cells in the row. That should leave you with

5,(1,9),6,8,(1,9),4,2,7,3

for that row.

I often find that when I'm stuck, there is one key cell... when I get that, all the rest solves quickly.

Also, don't try to rescue a failed sudoku... it's almost impossible to work backwards to find where the mistake is.