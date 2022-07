I don't see sufficient evidence presented here to conclude that it is "dodgy business", like a sale price that is no cheaper than the "normal" price.

There are several types of legitimate (i.e. non-dodgy) clearance sale and it is not evident that the sale doesn't have one of these common causes:

* new stock has arrived so clearing old stock

* too much stock so clearing a surplus

* no longer stocking a product

* clearing a one-off shipment e.g. bought from a business closing down

* sale of a manufacturer's/wholesaler's clearance product

Anyway, I'm happy for any price drop. I also use PriceSpy and similar sites to clarify the likely saving over "normal" prices.