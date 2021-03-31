ShobbysLead:

updated: 11.50am

Browns is Toys (clue is a last name)

Green is Outdoors (clue is a type of something that goes in this product)

Orange is Electronics (clue is what this electronic helps treat)

Pink is Music (clue is a song by the artist, the artist is who you'll need to search)

Purple is Games (clue is just another word for town, starts with V)

Yellow is Home & Living (clue is easier if you search the main thing you notice in the night sky, it waxes & wanes)

Red is Collectibles (clue is dude known for his Kentucky fry chicken)

Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet