I swear this gets harder every year!
Haven't found any yet.
updated: 11.50am
Browns is Toys (clue is a last name)
Green is Outdoors (clue is a type of something that goes in this product)
Orange is Electronics (clue is what this electronic helps treat)
Pink is Music (clue is a song by the artist, the artist is who you'll need to search)
Purple is Games (clue is just another word for town, starts with V)
Yellow is Home & Living (clue is easier if you search the main thing you notice in the night sky, it waxes & wanes)
Red is Collectibles (clue is dude known for his Kentucky fry chicken)
Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet
Good going folks. Just remember to not disclose direct links to the eggs.
Yellow is Home & Living. Clue is something that is in the night sky
Red is a collectible (Clue is where you might buy some)
nephnieclaire:
Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet
wairua = spirit, so possibly a movie/show along those lines?
Got blue! Its a recent movie on blu ray, closely associated with one's spirit in title
Wairua = Spirit / Soul ;)
For the life of me cant figure out Brown (I'm guessing B. Wayne), Pink (Music whaaaaat?), Purple or Yellow :-/
nephnieclaire:
I'm so confused. I go to Toys, type Wayne into the serach, get a few puzzles but none seem to have an egg in them.
Pink - Singer from One Direction's new album. (his title track was watermelon - something)
You're on the right track with B Wayne, it's a vehicle and in collectibles.
duckDecoy:
I'm so confused. I go to Toys, type Wayne into the serach, get a few puzzles but none seem to have an egg in them.
Perhaps a toy that is known as Mr ... Wayne, but is commonly known by another name...
duckDecoy:
nephnieclaire:
In toys don't type Wayne, think of a fictional character who has a 'superhero' name, and his real name's last name is wayne.
ShobbysLead:
Wairua = Spirit / Soul ;)
For the life of me cant figure out Brown (I'm guessing B. Wayne), Pink (Music whaaaaat?), Purple or Yellow :-/
I'm stuck on purple too.
Brown, think of the name they're most famous for (I had to search through a few products even then). Pink, have you had that "watermelon sugar, hiiiigh" song stuck in your head before? Yellow, whats the biggest light in the sky at night? Wouldnt it be cool to have a mini version of it maybe by your bed?
ShobbysLead:
Wairua = Spirit / Soul ;)
For the life of me cant figure out Brown (I'm guessing B. Wayne), Pink (Music whaaaaat?), Purple or Yellow :-/
AAA thanks got it. My dumba** was looking for 'ghost' & down that vibe. Might get some very 'not my topic' movie recommendations from mightape after my searches in this category now haha
melosiax:
I'm stuck on purple too.
Brown, think of the name they're most famous for (I had to search through a few products even then). Pink, have you had that "watermelon sugar, hiiiigh" song stuck in your head before? Yellow, whats the biggest light in the sky at night? Wouldnt it be cool to have a mini version of it maybe by your bed?
Go to google and type in 'another word for town starting with v'. Once you find the right word, you'll find the egg pretty quickly.