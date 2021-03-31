Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicMighty Ape Easter Egg Hunt 2021
ShobbysLead

27 posts

Geek


#284104 31-Mar-2021 11:14
Send private message

https://www.mightyape.co.nz/blog/7196/easter-egg-hunt-win-a-playstation-5-prize-pack-more

I swear this gets harder every year!

Haven't found any yet.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3
ShobbysLead

27 posts

Geek


  #2684651 31-Mar-2021 11:15
Send private message

  • Blue Egg: Wairua
  • Brown Egg: Wayne
  • Green Egg: Margherita
  • Orange Egg: Muscles
  • Pink Egg: Watermelon
  • Purple Egg: Town
  • Red Egg: Chicken
  • Yellow Egg: Night Sky

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
nephnieclaire
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684656 31-Mar-2021 11:31
Send private message

updated: 11.50am

 

Browns is Toys (clue is a last name) 

 

Green is Outdoors (clue is a type of something that goes in this product)

 

Orange is Electronics (clue is what this electronic helps treat)

 

Pink is Music (clue is a song by the artist, the artist is who you'll need to search) 

 

Purple is Games (clue is just another word for town, starts with V) 

 

Yellow is Home & Living (clue is easier if you search the main thing you notice in the night sky, it waxes & wanes) 

 

Red is Collectibles (clue is dude known for his Kentucky fry chicken) 

 

Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet

PeterReader
5936 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2684661 31-Mar-2021 11:37
Send private message

Good going folks. Just remember to not disclose direct links to the eggs.




I am the Geekzone Robot and I am here to help. I am from the Internet. I do not interact. Do not expect other replies from me.

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Geekzone Price Comparison 



melosiax
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684685 31-Mar-2021 11:57
Send private message

Yellow is Home & Living. Clue is something that is in the night sky

knedds
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684694 31-Mar-2021 12:17
Send private message

Red is a collectible (Clue is where you might buy some)

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684697 31-Mar-2021 12:22
Send private message

nephnieclaire:

 

Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet

 

 

wairua = spirit, so possibly a movie/show along those lines? 

melosiax
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684698 31-Mar-2021 12:24
Send private message

Got blue! Its a recent movie on blu ray, closely associated with one's spirit in title



ShobbysLead

27 posts

Geek


  #2684699 31-Mar-2021 12:25
Send private message

Wairua = Spirit / Soul ;)

 

For the life of me cant figure out Brown (I'm guessing B. Wayne), Pink (Music whaaaaat?), Purple or Yellow :-/

duckDecoy
564 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684700 31-Mar-2021 12:26
Send private message

nephnieclaire:

 

updated: 11.50am

 

Browns is Toys (clue is a last name) 

 

Green is Outdoors (clue is a type of something that goes in this product)

 

Orange is Electronics (clue is what this electronic helps treat)

 

Pink is Music (clue is a song by the artist, the artist is who you'll need to search) 

 

Purple is Games (clue is just another word for town, starts with V) 

 

Yellow is Home & Living (clue is easier if you search the main thing you notice in the night sky, it waxes & wanes) 

 

Red is Collectibles (clue is dude known for his Kentucky fry chicken) 

 

Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet

 

 

I'm so confused.  I go to Toys, type Wayne into the serach, get a few puzzles but none seem to have an egg in them.

nephnieclaire
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684701 31-Mar-2021 12:26
Send private message

Pink - Singer from One Direction's new album. (his title track was watermelon - something) 

 

You're on the right track with B Wayne, it's a vehicle and in collectibles. 

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684702 31-Mar-2021 12:27
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

I'm so confused.  I go to Toys, type Wayne into the serach, get a few puzzles but none seem to have an egg in them.

 

 

 

 

Perhaps a toy that is known as Mr ... Wayne, but is commonly known by another name...

nephnieclaire
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684703 31-Mar-2021 12:28
Send private message

duckDecoy:

 

nephnieclaire:

 

updated: 11.50am

 

Browns is Toys (clue is a last name) 

 

Green is Outdoors (clue is a type of something that goes in this product)

 

Orange is Electronics (clue is what this electronic helps treat)

 

Pink is Music (clue is a song by the artist, the artist is who you'll need to search) 

 

Purple is Games (clue is just another word for town, starts with V) 

 

Yellow is Home & Living (clue is easier if you search the main thing you notice in the night sky, it waxes & wanes) 

 

Red is Collectibles (clue is dude known for his Kentucky fry chicken) 

 

Which means Blue is TV - I just haven't worked the clue out yet

 

 

I'm so confused.  I go to Toys, type Wayne into the serach, get a few puzzles but none seem to have an egg in them.

 

 

 

 

In toys don't type Wayne, think of a fictional character who has a 'superhero' name, and his real name's last name is wayne. 

melosiax
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684704 31-Mar-2021 12:28
Send private message

ShobbysLead:

 

Wairua = Spirit / Soul ;)

 

For the life of me cant figure out Brown (I'm guessing B. Wayne), Pink (Music whaaaaat?), Purple or Yellow :-/

 

 

 

 

I'm stuck on purple too.

 

Brown, think of the name they're most famous for (I had to search through a few products even then). Pink, have you had that "watermelon sugar, hiiiigh" song stuck in your head before? Yellow, whats the biggest light in the sky at night? Wouldnt it be cool to have a mini version of it maybe by your bed?

nephnieclaire
5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2684705 31-Mar-2021 12:32
Send private message

ShobbysLead:

 

Wairua = Spirit / Soul ;)

 

For the life of me cant figure out Brown (I'm guessing B. Wayne), Pink (Music whaaaaat?), Purple or Yellow :-/

 

 

 

 

AAA thanks got it. My dumba** was looking for 'ghost' & down that vibe. Might get some very 'not my topic' movie recommendations from mightape after my searches in this category now haha

Wakrak
959 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2684706 31-Mar-2021 12:32
Send private message

melosiax:

 

I'm stuck on purple too.

 

Brown, think of the name they're most famous for (I had to search through a few products even then). Pink, have you had that "watermelon sugar, hiiiigh" song stuck in your head before? Yellow, whats the biggest light in the sky at night? Wouldnt it be cool to have a mini version of it maybe by your bed?

 

 

Go to google and type in 'another word for town starting with v'. Once you find the right word, you'll find the egg pretty quickly. 

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 