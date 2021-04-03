Hi all,
Has anyone had any experience with this machine? I'm thinking of buying one. I had a major problem with side fumbling with the last model but this seems to address that.
hairy1: I've tried a couple over the years but have found the deplanoration they claim to reduce is vastly overstated.
Siemens new version is significantly improved and the phase detractors have far better performance.
Yes, I've heard good things about the Siemens model, but it doesn't automatically synchronise the cardinal grammeters and they are much more expensive.
I thought I had a good grasp on all this but now I’m not so sure - your comment is ambiguous. Is it the claimed reduction in deplanoration that’s vastly overstated - or the deplanoration itself that’s vastly overstated. There’s underlying overtones of doubt been sown here.
Edit: Aha - I’ve figured it out and I’m back on track. It’s not deplanoration they’re talking about - it’s depleneration! All the difference in the world.
