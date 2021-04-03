Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topicNew version of the Rockwell Retro Encabulator... any good?
simon14

1877 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#284144 3-Apr-2021 10:50
Hi all,

 

Rockwell Retro Encabulator

 

Has anyone had any experience with this machine? I'm thinking of buying one.   I had a major problem with side fumbling with the last model but this seems to address that.

 

 

hairy1
3162 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2685971 3-Apr-2021 11:47
I've tried a couple over the years but have found the deplanoration they claim to reduce is vastly overstated.

Siemens new version is significantly improved and the phase detractors have far better performance.




My views (except when I am looking out their windows) are not those of my employer.

simon14

1877 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2686038 3-Apr-2021 13:36
hairy1: I've tried a couple over the years but have found the deplanoration they claim to reduce is vastly overstated.

Siemens new version is significantly improved and the phase detractors have far better performance.

 

Yes, I've heard good things about the Siemens model, but it doesn't automatically synchronise the cardinal grammeters and they are much more expensive.

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6315 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2686120 3-Apr-2021 21:49
hairy1: I've tried a couple over the years but have found the deplanoration they claim to reduce is vastly overstated.

 

I thought I had a good grasp on all this but now I’m not so sure - your comment is ambiguous. Is it the claimed reduction in deplanoration that’s vastly overstated - or the deplanoration itself that’s vastly overstated. There’s underlying overtones of doubt been sown here.

 

Edit: Aha - I’ve figured it out and I’m back on track. It’s not deplanoration they’re talking about - it’s depleneration! All the difference in the world.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.



Kiwifruta
1410 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2686170 3-Apr-2021 22:36
That model is 13 years old. If your budget can stretch it, you are better off with the new energy efficient model, it has the Rutherford-Planck quantum fission grammeter, it runs at 4.135667696×10−15 eV⋅s saving 112% in verdant energy.


