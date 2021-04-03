hairy1: I've tried a couple over the years but have found the deplanoration they claim to reduce is vastly overstated.





I thought I had a good grasp on all this but now I’m not so sure - your comment is ambiguous. Is it the claimed reduction in deplanoration that’s vastly overstated - or the deplanoration itself that’s vastly overstated. There’s underlying overtones of doubt been sown here.

Edit: Aha - I’ve figured it out and I’m back on track. It’s not deplanoration they’re talking about - it’s depleneration! All the difference in the world.