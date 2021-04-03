So, what would you like to have happen to him? Shall we draw and quarter him? Perhaps a public whipping? Sack him? Make sure he never works in TV again?

People make mistakes. He didn't say it wasn't him, he acknowledged he may have hurt or offended people, said he needs to do better. I'd expect him to not make that mistake again, I suspect he will be spending some time getting some education. Isn't that what we want? For people to call out the behaviour publically, for people to learn it's unacceptable, and for people to do better going forward? If he made the same mistake again, then the consequences should be signiifcantly higher than the original punishment.

What he said was unacceptable, it's been acknowledged by the offender, and his employer. So long as he learns from it, then surely, that's the important thing? So long as no-one is saying it's acceptable, then we are making progress.

If you fire him, he goes away, the issue is 'dealt' with. What has more value is someone admitting a mistake, showing an attempt to learn from it, and doing better, in the light of day.