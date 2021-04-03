Unsure if I should create this.Posts do pop up in various forums/threads.
Whats gets me is this
https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/300268714/joe-wheeler-fake-accent-race-relations-commissoner-condemns-mockery-as-hurtful-unacceptable
And we get the same old boring comments. Employer *** says this is not us. Employee *** says this is not me, I apologise.
Thats it as usual.
You will never solve discrimination issues if they are treated weakly. All you are saying is don't say that in public, but if you do, its not that bad. Its just encouraging and reinforcing the underbelly. It doesn't help to slowly resolve the issue, it keeps it simmering and alive