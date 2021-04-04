Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cheap cat food
I look after stray cats that come around our rural property. The cost is starting to get to me. Supermarket prices are around $20 for a four-kilo bag of dry food. I would like to find unbranded bulk food for less money and would welcome any tips or suggestions. Everything I see on-line is aimed at the premium market. I just want the cheapest possible dry food that will fill some cat tummies without actually poisoning them. If they want more than that, they will have to go out and get it for themselves.

 

 




Have you tried contacting your nearest SPCA, Cat Shelter or Vet? They often have cheaper foods available in bulk or get better bulk discounts due to the volume they do, and the fact they get good discounts from suppliers to help out with their 'charity cases'. 

 

 

Have you checked out Bin Inn or your local rural supplies shop, Farmlands etc?

Thanks for the tips. I will check them out.

 

 




countdown / woolworths brand dry cat food is only $3 per kg. So that will come in cheaper than you are currently paying

farcus:

 

countdown / woolworths brand dry cat food is only $3 per kg. So that will come in cheaper than you are currently paying

 

 

Thanks. I haven't noticed it when I was in there but I will look out for it. That would be a lot better for my use case.

 

 




