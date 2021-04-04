I look after stray cats that come around our rural property. The cost is starting to get to me. Supermarket prices are around $20 for a four-kilo bag of dry food. I would like to find unbranded bulk food for less money and would welcome any tips or suggestions. Everything I see on-line is aimed at the premium market. I just want the cheapest possible dry food that will fill some cat tummies without actually poisoning them. If they want more than that, they will have to go out and get it for themselves.