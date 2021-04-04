Does anyone have any recommendations for a bluetooth headset that can connect to 2 devices at once?
Just need a good one for mobile and Skype calls.
Another vote for Plantronics - I’m on my third M165 Marque 2 - work very well and I have given them fairly hard use but unfortunately they don’t last forever. Connect seamlessly with two devices when you turn the headset on.
RunningMan:
Haven't used single ear plantronics, but have used this one, it it works very well with 2 devices connected simultaneously. Works well for music & making calls.
Thanks, yeah looking for single ear piece. I like to have awareness and still be alart when on calls... i find both ears covered isolates you too much from the outside world :)
Thanks guys for the other reviews.
I'm thinking of getting this:
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HSTPLA0183/Plantronics-Voyager-Edge-Wireless-Earpiece-White
Does Bluetooth in general have latency? I seem to remember a while back watching a movie with bluetooth headset and audio was out of sync with video... it was slightly behind. But then, my PS4 controller is bluetooth and that has no latency at all....
simon14:
And why is it that all the Bluetooth headsets at Noel Leeming/PB Tech atc only seem to have aorund 6 hours talk time,
Whereas the ones on trademe, claim up to 48 hours talk time?
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/mobile-phones/accessories/headsets-handsfree/wireless/listing/3034559994?bof=Y0HGpNG8
Or are the trademe versions just outright lying?
simon14: Don't understand why there needs to be noticeable latency, when clearly the Bluetooth technology can achieve pretty much zero latency... As per gaming controllers, that just wouldn't work with latency.
Different protocol between input devices and audio. The sending device has to buffer it to be able to encode into the lousy bluetooth codecs since it needs some look ahead as well as what has already been sent. The codec in the recieving end also needs it all put back together before it can decode each segment that was encoded.
Also bluetooth for controllers does have lag, thats why people get ones that use other protocols, and microsoft still make the xbox controller stick even tho all the new controllers have bluetooth in them as well.