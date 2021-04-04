simon14: Don't understand why there needs to be noticeable latency, when clearly the Bluetooth technology can achieve pretty much zero latency... As per gaming controllers, that just wouldn't work with latency.

Different protocol between input devices and audio. The sending device has to buffer it to be able to encode into the lousy bluetooth codecs since it needs some look ahead as well as what has already been sent. The codec in the recieving end also needs it all put back together before it can decode each segment that was encoded.

Also bluetooth for controllers does have lag, thats why people get ones that use other protocols, and microsoft still make the xbox controller stick even tho all the new controllers have bluetooth in them as well.