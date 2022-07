All thank you for your replies

Note I see Tower (who under write Trademe and who our car is with) were one of the few who provided a refund as a result of Covid-19 lockdown so that is a good look

The reason it seems Tower are currently competitive is due to a $50 join incentive and 20% if you have all policies with them

Batman: Iirc some tower customers are still fighting them over the chch earthquake in 2011

Did any insurance companies not fight with their customers over claims?! (or did some come out looking good?)

Interesting Tower got 42.1 million from EQC after a settlement you can read that here

Maybe that had something to do with it?