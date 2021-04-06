Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Credit Card was cloned, and i think i know where
sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#284187 6-Apr-2021 11:56
Send private message

 

 

 

Yeah... it sucks! Kiwibank automatically declined and blocked those transactions. I don't often use my Credit Card, but just a few days later I made a purchase in a Bed store here in Auckland and made the payment over the phone. That must've been where it got cloned!

 

Kiwibank says they'll investigate it, but they wouldn't get in touch with me with more information unless they needed more info from me.

 

All good though.. just wanted to share it! :)

 

 

 

 

 

[Mod edit (MF): removed business name as there's no confirmed evidence of that yet]




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

Batman
Mad Scientist
27900 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687149 6-Apr-2021 13:18
Send private message

How do they clone it over the phone?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74051 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687152 6-Apr-2021 13:19
Send private message

Someone copies the details and passes to another person who uses the numbers online?




boosacnoodle
392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2687167 6-Apr-2021 13:37
Send private message

Wrote it down and didn't dispose of / store it correctly. I never give card over the phone for this reason.



sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687192 6-Apr-2021 13:50
Send private message

boosacnoodle:

 

Wrote it down and didn't dispose of / store it correctly. I never give card over the phone for this reason.

 

 

 

 

Yeah... lesson learnt! 




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

Bung
4578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2687260 6-Apr-2021 14:30
Send private message

sud0: I don't often use my Credit Card, but just a few days later I made a purchase in a Bed store here in Auckland


A few days earlier?

jpoc
1031 posts

Uber Geek


  #2687549 6-Apr-2021 20:46
Send private message

I cannot imagine that the bank will do anything.

 

The privacy commissioner might.

 

If you give your card details to a merchant they have a legal duty to take care of it to a standard that means that you will not face this trouble.

 

 

alasta
5702 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2687552 6-Apr-2021 20:50
Send private message

Many years ago I was the finance manager within a business where the call centre staff would process credit card payments over the phone.

 

One evening myself and the general manager stayed behind after everyone else had left and we went through all the rubbish bins to see if any staff had written down credit card details and then thrown them in the bin. Needless to say, more than a few staff got a bollocking from us the next day for not following policy. 



sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687554 6-Apr-2021 20:55
Send private message

Batman: How do they clone it over the phone?

 

Those transactions are all online / card not present. So not necessarily and physical card cloning / skimming.

 

I just still don't understand why banks in NZ can't offer virtual card numbers..

 

 

aspett
110 posts

Master Geek


  #2687576 6-Apr-2021 21:44
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Batman: How do they clone it over the phone?

 

Those transactions are all online / card not present. So not necessarily and physical card cloning / skimming.

 

I just still don't understand why banks in NZ can't offer virtual card numbers..

 

 

 

 

Wise (formerly TransferWise) offer virtual cards now.

FPR

FPR
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2687594 6-Apr-2021 22:07
Send private message

I have always needed to use my cvv number when buying stuff on line.

 

Did you give out your cvv number from the back of the card when making the phone payment?

 

isn't that like handing out your pin number a big no no.

 

 

Linux
9030 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687597 6-Apr-2021 22:09
Send private message

FPR:

 

I have always needed to use my cvv number when buying stuff on line.

 

Did you give out your cvv number from the back of the card when making the phone payment?

 

isn't that like handing out your pin number a big no no.

 

 

cvv can be given out

Kyanar
3445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2687616 7-Apr-2021 00:33
Send private message

FPR:

 

I have always needed to use my cvv number when buying stuff on line.

 

Did you give out your cvv number from the back of the card when making the phone payment?

 

isn't that like handing out your pin number a big no no.

 

 

Most MOTO (Mail Order Telephone Order) virtual terminals require the CVV to be provided. The card networks require that either the CVV not be provided, or that it be correct. It cannot be provided but wrong.

 

The merchant is forbidden by PCI DSS to actually store the CVV though.

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2687621 7-Apr-2021 06:22
Send private message

Kyanar:

 

The merchant is forbidden by PCI DSS to actually store the CVV though.

 

 

I'd love to know how many places are actually fully PCI DSS compliant (by way of independent audit, not self reporrting). To quote my former manager at a mutli-billion turnover retailer "Have you SEEN those requirements.. we will NEVER be compliant"




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

sud0

243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691018 11-Apr-2021 19:12
Send private message

Kyanar:

 

The merchant is forbidden by PCI DSS to actually store the CVV though.

 

 

 

 

where are the fiscals, then?




Lucas | keybase.io/lpossamai

Kyanar
3445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691034 11-Apr-2021 20:03
Send private message

sud0:

 

where are the fiscals, then?

 

 

I'm afraid your question doesn't make sense.

