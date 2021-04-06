Yeah... it sucks! Kiwibank automatically declined and blocked those transactions. I don't often use my Credit Card, but just a few days later I made a purchase in a Bed store here in Auckland and made the payment over the phone. That must've been where it got cloned!

Kiwibank says they'll investigate it, but they wouldn't get in touch with me with more information unless they needed more info from me.

All good though.. just wanted to share it! :)

[Mod edit (MF): removed business name as there's no confirmed evidence of that yet]