#284192 6-Apr-2021 15:16
Where wet live we are Rural Delivery.

The houses are about 500m from the post boxes.

The postman recently messaged everyone that he would no longer be delivering large parcels to the houses unless the owners pay him another $5 per delivery.

He says he’s only paid to deliver to the boxes.

However if a resident orders something online to be delivered to the house address and pays the RD surcharge it seems reasonable to expect to have the item delivered to the address you paid shipping to.

Anyone know the score?





SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2687282 6-Apr-2021 15:20
If you put the address in NZ Post Website, do they take money for delivering to that location? If so, then I'd consider them to be in breach of contract if they failed to deliver. Don't put up with that nonsense, demand they do what they're paid for.

SaltyNZ
  #2687283 6-Apr-2021 15:24
Sounds dodgy to me. We've been RD for about 12 years now and our postie has no problem going down the driveway to leave parcels too big for the mailbox on the deck.




Geektastic

  #2687284 6-Apr-2021 15:26
The RD man says he’s not paid to deliver further than the box. However if you ask for something to go to a house address and pay that shipping then I agree it should go to the house.

Not sure who to argue with though!







CYaBro
  #2687285 6-Apr-2021 15:27
Yea I don't think the driver can negotiate delivery fees for themselves.

 

Talk to NZPost.

RunningMan
  #2687286 6-Apr-2021 15:35
https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1998/0002/latest/DLM423264.html

 

A postal article is taken to be delivered to the addressee when it is delivered by a postal operator at the addressee’s house or office, or into the addressee’s letterbox or rural delivery box, or into the proper private box at a postal outlet, or to the addressee’s employee or agent or other person considered to be authorised to receive the article, or according to the usual manner of delivering postal articles to the addressee.

 

It looks like delivering to the rural delivery box is considered delivered.

 

EDIT: although, what is the usual manner of delivery to your place?

SirHumphreyAppleby
  #2687291 6-Apr-2021 15:45
RunningMan:

 

It looks like delivering to the rural delivery box is considered delivered.

 

 

Except it's not, unless you agree to it.

 

According to NZ Post... "Where gate delivery services are not able to be provided, a mail delivery service will be provided to a single or aggregated delivery point (nests of mailboxes), placed at an agreed location within the existing delivery route that is closest to the applicant’s property."

SaltyNZ
  #2687292 6-Apr-2021 15:48
RunningMan:

 

https://www.legislation.govt.nz/act/public/1998/0002/latest/DLM423264.html

 

... or into the addressee’s letterbox or rural delivery box, 

 

It looks like delivering to the rural delivery box is considered delivered.

 

EDIT: although, what is the usual manner of delivery to your place?

 

 

 

 

Delivering into the the rural delivery box counts as delivered. If it doesn't fit into the box, then dropping it next to the box is not delivery.




frankv
  #2687300 6-Apr-2021 15:57
On a similar but different note, I had some (small) stuff from China addressed to my work address. When it didn't arrive, I queried and found that, because it hadn't been priced high enough for courier delivery (despite apparently that service being sold to the vendor), they had sent it to our PO Box. (This is apparently standard practice now). Except that we don't have a PO Box. Turned out it belonged to another branch of our company. After several days of toing and froing of no-one knowing where it was for sure and not being able to give me a contact phone number, I went down to the Mail Centre and the nice lady there handed me the parcel. And another one as well that had arrived in the meantime.

 

An array of ineptitude and time-wasting that makes me look forward to the day when NZPost goes under completely.

 

 

SaltyNZ
  #2687308 6-Apr-2021 16:06
frankv:

 

On a similar but different note, I had some (small) stuff from China addressed to my work address. When it didn't arrive, I queried and found that, because it hadn't been priced high enough for courier delivery (despite apparently that service being sold to the vendor), they had sent it to our PO Box. (This is apparently standard practice now). Except that we don't have a PO Box. Turned out it belonged to another branch of our company. After several days of toing and froing of no-one knowing where it was for sure and not being able to give me a contact phone number, I went down to the Mail Centre and the nice lady there handed me the parcel. And another one as well that had arrived in the meantime.

 

An array of ineptitude and time-wasting that makes me look forward to the day when NZPost goes under completely.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I had a package that I hadn't received a shipping notice for for more than a month after ordering it. I queried it on Friday and they replied it had already been delivered and gave me a tracking number. Tracking says it was delivered to Dargaville. I live in Warkworth, and my address says 'Warkworth'. So ... yeah, I hear ya.




RunningMan
  #2687312 6-Apr-2021 16:12
SaltyNZ:

 

Delivering into the the rural delivery box counts as delivered. If it doesn't fit into the box, then dropping it next to the box is not delivery.

 

 

Very good point.

freitasm
  #2687317 6-Apr-2021 16:18
Contact NZ Post and ask if the delivery person can set their own fees. You won't get a much better result than that action.




Geektastic

  #2687335 6-Apr-2021 16:47
The issue is with parcels that won’t fit in the box rather than those that will.

No problem with leaving letters and small packets or boxes that fit in the box, in the box.

What he has decided he won’t do is deliver things to the houses that won’t fit in the box.

We used to get things delivered to the house in Martinborough where RD is the delivery agent for a courier service even though we didn’t actually have RD service when we lived there, which is even more confusing.





Geektastic

  #2687340 6-Apr-2021 17:04
Had a chat with a lovely person at NZ Post.

Delivery beyond the post boxes is at the driver’s discretion and expense. She said that if the fee became excessive or otherwise unreasonable, I should call back and she’d initiate a formal investigation.

The upshot seems to be that if anyone here orders say a laptop and paid the say $25 RD shipping, it will be either $25 + $5 to get it at the door or $25 plus half an hour of time and 15km of petrol to fetch it from the Post Shop...





freitasm
  #2687343 6-Apr-2021 17:06
Thanks for the update on this.




BlinkyBill
  #2687348 6-Apr-2021 17:32
Geektastic: Had a chat with a lovely person at NZ Post.

Delivery beyond the post boxes is at the driver’s discretion and expense. She said that if the fee became excessive or otherwise unreasonable, I should call back and she’d initiate a formal investigation.

The upshot seems to be that if anyone here orders say a laptop and paid the say $25 RD shipping, it will be either $25 + $5 to get it at the door or $25 plus half an hour of time and 15km of petrol to fetch it from the Post Shop...

 

I think your lovely person is incorrect. I spoke to my RD person who suggested you complete a new RD form wherein you will nominate a specific placement for larger parcels to be delivered if they can’t fit into the mailbox. There is a specific location on the form for this. The delivery person is contracted to deliver to the mailbox and to the alternate specified location.

 

My RD person is awesome, but she did say RD addresses should have a larger mailbox than for urban; ie. should comfortably accomodate smaller parcels.

 

This in Otago.

