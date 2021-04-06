Geektastic

On a similar but different note, I had some (small) stuff from China addressed to my work address. When it didn't arrive, I queried and found that, because it hadn't been priced high enough for courier delivery (despite apparently that service being sold to the vendor), they had sent it to our PO Box. (This is apparently standard practice now). Except that we don't have a PO Box. Turned out it belonged to another branch of our company. After several days of toing and froing of no-one knowing where it was for sure and not being able to give me a contact phone number, I went down to the Mail Centre and the nice lady there handed me the parcel. And another one as well that had arrived in the meantime.

An array of ineptitude and time-wasting that makes me look forward to the day when NZPost goes under completely.