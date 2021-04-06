Geektastic

Where wet live we are Rural Delivery.
The houses are about 500m from the post boxes.
The postman recently messaged everyone that he would no longer be delivering large parcels to the houses unless the owners pay him another $5 per delivery.
He says he’s only paid to deliver to the boxes.
However if a resident orders something online to be delivered to the house address and pays the RD surcharge it seems reasonable to expect to have the item delivered to the address you paid shipping to.
Anyone know the score?