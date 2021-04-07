Gurezaemon

As far as I can tell, New Zealand doesn't have a system with stand-alone prepaid cards or digital wallets, certainly nothing with any critical mass.

Examples that I am familiar with are Japan's PayPay system and PayTM from India, but there are many more similar systems that differ in the details. With PayPay and PayTM, you preload an app on a phone, load it up with funds, and then use it in stores by either scanning a store-generated barcode for the purchase sum, or letting the store scan your own barcode. No PIN required.

Japan also has Pasmo and Suica prepaid cards that you can load up with credit at a machine, and buy things in stores, purchase train fares, etc. I'm specifically not referring to borderline scams as Prezzy Cards.

Eftpos cards require a bank account, as do debit and credit cards, and there is at least the perception that they are more subject to fraud than a card/app that has (for example) only $50 in it.

I'd be curious to hear people's thoughts on a system such as those mentioned above, which avoid the hassle and large overhead costs (think credit card surcharges) of being run by banks.