Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
859 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#284210 7-Apr-2021 16:41
Send private message

As far as I can tell, New Zealand doesn't have a system with stand-alone prepaid cards or digital wallets, certainly nothing with any critical mass.

 

Examples that I am familiar with are Japan's PayPay system and PayTM from India, but there are many more similar systems that differ in the details. With PayPay and PayTM, you preload an app on a phone, load it up with funds, and then use it in stores by either scanning a store-generated barcode for the purchase sum, or letting the store scan your own barcode. No PIN required.
Japan also has Pasmo and Suica prepaid cards that you can load up with credit at a machine, and buy things in stores, purchase train fares, etc. I'm specifically not referring to borderline scams as Prezzy Cards

 

Eftpos cards require a bank account, as do debit and credit cards, and there is at least the perception that they are more subject to fraud than a card/app that has (for example) only $50 in it. 

 

I'd be curious to hear people's thoughts on a system such as those mentioned above, which avoid the hassle and large overhead costs (think credit card surcharges) of being run by banks.






Create new topic
richms
25207 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2687947 7-Apr-2021 16:50
Send private message

Of no value here. NZ doesn't have a significant number of unbanked people to worry about like the USA has. the realtime payment of eftpos basically negates any risk like in the US with their archaic batch processing of debit cards so there is little risk of someone having an account with an eftpos card on it.

 

Afterpay works like that in store with a code that the shop scans, so if anyone was to add it then they would be in a position to do so since they are getting more and more retailers accepting it and would then be in a position to make this happen.

 

But who really would be the target to use it here? There is no fees for the merchant on eftpos, pretty much anyone can get an account with a card and retailers will have to have the terminals anyway to support all the people that dont want to mess around with an app to pay.







 
 
 


MaxineN
1039 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2687976 7-Apr-2021 17:44
Send private message

One extra thing.

 

Suica and Pasmo cards can be loaded onto iPhone 8 and above by setting your phones region to Japan then adding it, you can change it back and it will stick.

 

 

 

The only target I can see is people wanting to get around paywave fees and continuing to make contactless payments. I agree that there's no target here and it's a very special use case(I've been doing a lot of research into financial options in Japan as of recent and will be keeping up with it because me and my fiancée might be exiting the country and I've been there on a holiday). 

 

 

 

It's convenient but how much of that do you want vs having an eftpos card or debit card and only being allowed to use what's in the account, or a credit card with purchase and fraud protection.






 



Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
859 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688049 7-Apr-2021 21:05
Send private message

Hmm. Fair enough comments I suppose. 
I agree - setting up systems so that stores can use this type of thing would be difficult in a country with the low population density of NZ.

 

I still feel that a prepaid card that can be purchased anywhere and loaded up with enough cash for an evening out, and that uses the current paywave system would have its place.

 

I have fond memories of back in the day, staggering back from a drunk night out in provincial Japan, wandering into a convenience store and paying for late-night munchies with a wave of my old flip-phone, instead of getting out my wallet and regularly dropping change all over the floor.
I thought being able to replicate that ease-of-use here could have its benefits, but I suppose what we have already is adequate.








SaltyNZ
6201 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688083 8-Apr-2021 07:02
Send private message

It'd be really great if Auckland Transport could see their way clear to put HOP cards onto smartphone NFC before the end of the 21st century.






 









