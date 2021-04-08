Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicGrumpy about Mighty Ape delays with returns
Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#284217 8-Apr-2021 09:19
Send private message

I have no idea if this is related to the Kogan purchase of Mighty Ape but I'm feeling a bit grumpy about the length of time it is taking Mighty Ape to deal with a simple return.  I bought a USB hub at the start of March, and found on delivery that 4 out of the 7 USB ports weren't working at all.  It was an easily demonstrated and replicable problem, and got in touch with MA to organise a return and replacement.  Each step of the way it's taken several days for MA to respond to emails.  I eventually got sent a courier ticket to return the hub, and then was told it would take 3-5 business days to assess it (due to large volumes of returns - is that a good thing to admit?), and maybe longer if it required being sent to the manufacturer for assessment.

 

I could understand the delays if I had to send it overseas, or if it was a particularly complicated or delicate device.  But it's a pretty straightforward (and not especially expensive) USB hub.  I've ordered plenty from MA before, and never had any problems (but also never had to return anything).  This current experience isn't exactly endearing them to me, and I would be wary of buying anything from them again unless I had no real alternative.  In this particular case, I ordered from MA to save a few bucks.  I would be inclined to stick with places like PB Tech in future, if this is how things are likely to go.

 

 

 

/rant

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74056 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688155 8-Apr-2021 09:30
Send private message

I had the opposite experience: bought a HDMI cable which caused TV to occasionally lose sync with the source. Mentioned to Mighty Ape and was offered a refund or replacement. Asked for a refund and they told me to dispose of the cable.

 

Just a few weeks back pre-ordered something supposed to be in the country by 31 March. One item was pushed back to the end of April and the other disappeared from the catalogue entirely. Contacted them and although it took a couple of days for the initial reply when someone took the case resolution was quick - cancelled order, refund processed. This was over Easter so count the holiday time too.

 

Consider that they may have a larger than ever volume of queries, seeing a lot of purchases moved online.

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure | Geekzone Blockchain Project

 

 

 

 

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Inphinity
2702 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2688402 8-Apr-2021 16:13
Send private message

I have noticed a significant decline in levels of service (and quality/value of offering) since the acquisition. Given everything else that's gone on in the world, I have no idea if it's a coincidence or not. I have gone from being a reasonably heavy user (multiple orders per week) to rarely ordering (less than once a month) as a result.

Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2688412 8-Apr-2021 16:34
Send private message

I wouldn't classify myself as a frequent customer, but I always considered Mighty Ape and solid and dependable outlet, alongside places like PB Tech and Computer Lounge, with the added advantage that it was a bit more general than just computer gear.  But now I will be much more circumspect about using MA in the future.  I've dealt with plenty of online retailers for returns, and this is by far the slowest (and that includes overseas retailers).  They admit they are dealing with high volumes of queries, which is understandable in the current situation, but that doesn't just give them free rein to let things slide.  CGA refers to a "reasonable" time to remedy a claim where a product is faulty.  Going on six weeks is starting to push things past reasonable in my books - if it was complex, or not easily replicable, then I would be more understanding.  But this is not a complicated story - five minutes in front of a PC will demonstrate the failure.  Simple solution - swap the unit.  



xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11957 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2688483 8-Apr-2021 17:26
Send private message

I've usually had pretty good responses from MA regards to returns/faulty goods. Not done any since the Kogan takeover though but dont see why it wouldve changed unless MA have done what they said they wouldn't, and that was hand all customer service over to Kogan... if that's occurred then good luck. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Zigg
189 posts

Master Geek


  #2693276 15-Apr-2021 14:28
Send private message

They seem to be slower even shipping "in stock" items now. Ordered something a couple of weeks ago that was in stock "ships tomorrow". 5 days later it shipped. Ordered something last night, in stock/ships tomorrow, so hope I will actually get it tomorrow but won't count on it.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11957 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693279 15-Apr-2021 14:34
Send private message

I pickup (only few KM from where I live) and thats always prompt. 

 

Wonder if they're just overworking the available couriers.... :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Lizard1977

1738 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2693283 15-Apr-2021 14:47
Send private message

Update: MA emailed me on Friday (after following up yet again) and they finally decided to accept the fault.  They don't have the same item in stock so they offered a refund.  I responded on the spot - yes please, then went immediately on the hunt for a replacement.  I went with a TP-Link model from Computer Lounge.  Ordered it on Friday mid-morning, it landed on my doorstep (in PN) less than 24 hours later, and was installed in my new desk setup an hour later.  Brilliant, and well worth the $20 premium over the MA item.  Lesson learned.

 

Meanwhile, almost a week later, MA send another email asking - would I like a refund or (ha!) account credit? Ignoring (or ignorant) that they've already asked this and been given the answer.  So here I am still waiting for a simple refund, yet CL provides consistently excellent service.  I know where I will go next time.



KiwiSurfer
1011 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2693367 15-Apr-2021 18:47
Send private message

xpd:

 

I've usually had pretty good responses from MA regards to returns/faulty goods. Not done any since the Kogan takeover though but dont see why it wouldve changed unless MA have done what they said they wouldn't, and that was hand all customer service over to Kogan... if that's occurred then good luck. 

 

 

This is what they always say, and usually eventually (even if it's a couple of years down the road) they go back on their word. Every. Single. Time. It's like an unwritten rule of business.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 