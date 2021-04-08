Lizard1977

I have no idea if this is related to the Kogan purchase of Mighty Ape but I'm feeling a bit grumpy about the length of time it is taking Mighty Ape to deal with a simple return. I bought a USB hub at the start of March, and found on delivery that 4 out of the 7 USB ports weren't working at all. It was an easily demonstrated and replicable problem, and got in touch with MA to organise a return and replacement. Each step of the way it's taken several days for MA to respond to emails. I eventually got sent a courier ticket to return the hub, and then was told it would take 3-5 business days to assess it (due to large volumes of returns - is that a good thing to admit?), and maybe longer if it required being sent to the manufacturer for assessment.

I could understand the delays if I had to send it overseas, or if it was a particularly complicated or delicate device. But it's a pretty straightforward (and not especially expensive) USB hub. I've ordered plenty from MA before, and never had any problems (but also never had to return anything). This current experience isn't exactly endearing them to me, and I would be wary of buying anything from them again unless I had no real alternative. In this particular case, I ordered from MA to save a few bucks. I would be inclined to stick with places like PB Tech in future, if this is how things are likely to go.

/rant