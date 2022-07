tdgeek: How do you manage watering?

We tend to use "unnatural selection". They get the attention that they're given, if they don't thrive, then they end up in the compost bin - and never to be replaced with the same type of plant.

Watering when we're away on holiday is more of a problem, we'll usually put the plants in a sheltered spot outdoors where they'll get a bit of spray from the automated garden sprinkler.

The impression I get is that house plant popularity thus what shops stock goes in in trends with "fashionable" plants favoured because they're a bit rare, and that's because they are fussy and hard to grow. When that's something like a maidenhair fern, I may as well just spray the things with roundup as soon as we get them - save all the bother of trying to find just the right amount of water but not too much, just the right amount of daylight but not too much, just the right amount of air circulation, but no breeze, over-feed / under-feed, curse in front of the things instead of speaking nicely, death metal on the stereo vs my SO playing the harp, whatever, they're doomed as soon as they get in the door.