NZ Post tracking redirection
#284241 9-Apr-2021 12:07
Hi guys,

 

I was tracking a package being sent to me from AUC -> CHC, but I stupidly requested a redirection (from my home to my work) while the package was being processed at the depot.

 

That was 2 days ago and it is still in the "Redirection requested" phase. I know they say a redirection will add a day to the overall delivery date, but this feels like it is stuck on a shelf somewhere.

 

The ironic thing is, due to the delay it might now be delivered on Saturday when I'm not at work, making the redirection pointless.

 

Has anyone had a similar experience? If the package stays stuck for much longer, how do I go about chasing it up?

 

Thanks for any advice.

  #2689898 9-Apr-2021 12:13
You should be able to call them (contact details on the website) and speak to someone about it...hopefully they'll be able to expedite or un-redirect the delivery for you. 




  #2689911 9-Apr-2021 12:23
Within seconds of posting the original topic.... the delivery progressed the next stage 😆 Typical.

  #2689931 9-Apr-2021 13:41
dwknight:

 

Within seconds of posting the original topic.... the delivery progressed the next stage 😆 Typical.

 

 

Witness the power of GZ... 😀

