Hi guys,

I was tracking a package being sent to me from AUC -> CHC, but I stupidly requested a redirection (from my home to my work) while the package was being processed at the depot.

That was 2 days ago and it is still in the "Redirection requested" phase. I know they say a redirection will add a day to the overall delivery date, but this feels like it is stuck on a shelf somewhere.

The ironic thing is, due to the delay it might now be delivered on Saturday when I'm not at work, making the redirection pointless.

Has anyone had a similar experience? If the package stays stuck for much longer, how do I go about chasing it up?

Thanks for any advice.