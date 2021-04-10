Shocked but not surprised. I mean.. 99. It's a great innings!
Can't even imagine the loss his wife must be feeling after 73 years together.
Rest In Peace!
Operation Forth Bridge is under way
Keep calm and we will remember
Goodbye our Duke
Rest in peace
Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.
Eva888: After a lifetime together this must be the most painful time of the Queens life and at 94 it would be little wonder if she now also fades away to join him.
well i hope that doesn't happen ... !
The NZ Government release:
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today expressed New Zealand’s sorrow at the death of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people and the Government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty and to all the Royal Family.
“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme”.
“New Zealanders will also remember The Duke of Edinburgh’s enormous support for Her Majesty The Queen. His time as royal consort exceeded that of any other royal consort in British history. His Royal Highness accompanied The Queen on her ten visits to New Zealand, the first being in 1953, and the last in 2002,” Jacinda Ardern said.
The Duke of Edinburgh held a number of New Zealand honours and appointments. He was appointed an Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand on 4 June 2012 for services to New Zealand, to commemorate The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee. He was appointed an Extra Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in 1981 (the QSO badge features prominently at the front of his extensive medal bar), and also received the New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal. He was made Admiral of the Fleet of the Royal New Zealand Navy during his solo visit to New Zealand in 1958 on the Royal Yacht Britannia and to commemorate the Queen’s Silver Jubilee in 1977 he was made Field Marshal of the New Zealand Army, and Marshal of the Royal New Zealand Air Force.
The Duke was a patron or member of over 780 organisations. His New Zealand connections included his role as patron of the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, and the New Zealand Society (in the United Kingdom). He was a life member and gold badge award holder of the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association, and life member of Aviation New Zealand, and the Tin Hat Club. He was an honorary member of the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve Veterans’ Association, and the Wellington Club. Additionally, he was an honorary fellow of the New Zealand Institution of Professional Engineers, and the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. He was also involved with a number of Commonwealth associations, such as the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth.
The Prime Minister said that she had directed that flags on all government buildings and naval vessels be flown at half-mast.
The government is awaiting details from the Palace concerning the arrangements for The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral. Following the funeral, a national memorial service will be held in Wellington. More details will follow once arrangements have been confirmed.
So Harry and Megan will have to head over there, Yay family reunion.
Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man
That will be, ummm, interesting
What I liked about the Prince was he threw a bit of light-heartedness into an otherwise staid job and family known as The Firm.
When asked to sum up his contribution to British life, Prince Philip responded with typical frankness: "I've just done what I think is my best. Some people think it's all right. Some don't. What can you do? I can't change my way of doing things. It's part of my style. It's just too bad, they'll have to lump it."
He may have had to walk two steps behind his wife but he was still his own person.
RIP
Quiet family funeral in Windsor apparently to comply with covid restrictions. Megan won't be going due to her pregnancy. Harry will have to go into quarantine when he arrives.
From the NZDF
The New Zealand Army will fire a 41-gun salute at 12pm tomorrow, Sunday 11 April, in honour of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.
The salute, which will take 40 minutes to complete, will be fired from the saluting battery at Point Jerningham in Wellington.
The Minister of Defence, Hon Peeni Henare, Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short and Service Chiefs will be present for the salute.
Depending on weather conditions, the sound from the gun salute may travel widely around the Wellington region.
The battery comprises four modified 25-pounder guns and is manned by soldiers of the 16th Field Regiment Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery.
The battery is situated in a natural amphitheatre and members of the public are welcome to witness the salute.
- NZ Defence Force
Pity he couldn’t hang on long enough to to get a telegram from the Queen on his 100th birthday.
A good innings nonetheless.
