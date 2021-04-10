Blast from the past:
i still don't believe advertising today
Linux: 2 second Google search!
The “Nico Time” advertisement promoting smoking during pregnancy is fake. It stems from the video game series Bioshock!
So Don't believe everything you see on the internet
I don't believe everything I see anywhere. I just thought it was funny.
