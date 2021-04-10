Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Why you should never believe advertising
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284258 10-Apr-2021 09:03
Blast from the past:

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Eva888
1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690327 10-Apr-2021 09:12
I remember as a kid my parents had a tin pump that they would put DDT in and spray. Your post reminded me.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27917 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690333 10-Apr-2021 09:27
i still don't believe advertising today




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Linux
9041 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690345 10-Apr-2021 09:48
2 second Google search!

The “Nico Time” advertisement promoting smoking during pregnancy is fake. It stems from the video game series Bioshock!

So Don't believe everything you see on the internet



Eva888
1142 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690346 10-Apr-2021 09:48
We have so much information available to us today that we can question more. Back in the days of no tech people were a lot more naive and trusting.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15521 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690352 10-Apr-2021 09:54
Linux: 2 second Google search!

The “Nico Time” advertisement promoting smoking during pregnancy is fake. It stems from the video game series Bioshock!

So Don't believe everything you see on the internet

 

I don't believe everything I see anywhere. I just thought it was funny.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Lias
4871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2690355 10-Apr-2021 09:57
So Don't believe everything you see on the internet

 

Don't believe everything you read on the internet just ...




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

gzt

gzt
13647 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2690364 10-Apr-2021 10:20
In 1952, approximately 65 % of the thorium produced in the U.S. was being used in lantern mantles. It has been estimated that the annual production/sales of mantles in the U.S. was 20 million in 1974, 25 million in 1981 and 50 million in 2000. Sometime around 1990, the Coleman Company replaced the thorium in their mantles with yttrium. The yttrium mantle produces about 20% less light, but it lasts longer. According to NUREG-1717, about half of the 50 million mantles sold in the U.S. in 2000 (or thereabouts), contained thorium

I recall seeing a very old mantle proudly claiming how radioactive it was on the packaging.

