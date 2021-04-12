Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhen did bread shrink?
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
2648 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#284295 12-Apr-2021 15:03
Send private message

The trusty, or not so trusty, sandwich size snap-lock bag underwent a change in the not too distant past...

 

 

 

 

I cant even fit a sandwich in the new bags.

 

Less plastic indeed!




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Handsomedan
4784 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691476 12-Apr-2021 15:11
Send private message

Yeah, then you're forced into buying the larger bags and adding more plastic to the waste...




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Oblivian
6643 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2691477 12-Apr-2021 15:22
Send private message

"Coming up on the next episode of Fair Go..."

mattwnz
18700 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691493 12-Apr-2021 15:36
Send private message

Oblivian:

 

"Coming up on the next episode of Fair Go..."

 

 

 

 

LOL this is the sort of thing they cover these days so would be perfect.

 

 

 

But this maybe to match the down sizing of many products, rather than putting up the price, which must muck up inflation figures. eg Standard potato chips in a bag used to be 200-220gm 10 years ago. Now they are 140-150gm. So maybe bread sizes are also shrinking.



Newtown
84 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2691494 12-Apr-2021 15:37
Send private message

Those bags should be banned! Just get a reusable container or a beeswax/cloth/compostable wrap. There's no reason for companies like Glad to change their business model since people keep buying their single use bags.

wellygary
6679 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691495 12-Apr-2021 15:40
Send private message

That's because you are using an old version of Bread.. . :)

 

You will need to update you bread to the new 2.0 model to continue to use this model of bag...

 

(The new box shows a wrap in flatbread, not your hippy fluffy bread of yesteryear) 

mattwnz
18700 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691498 12-Apr-2021 15:43
Send private message

Newtown:

 

Those bags should be banned! Just get a reusable container or a beeswax/cloth/compostable wrap. There's no reason for companies like Glad to change their business model since people keep buying their single use bags.

 

 

 

 

What happened to normal grease proof paper which was standard for childrens lunches?

Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691505 12-Apr-2021 15:54
Send private message

That's not a photo of a sandwich in a bag on the box on the right.  Just thought that was worth mentioning something worthless and trivial.

 

The bags are also claimed to be "oxo degradable" - which isn't environmentally friendly at all really, single use "oxo degradable" plastic bags have been banned in the EU:

 

...in this Directive should also cover products made from oxo-degradable plastic, as that type of
plastic does not properly biodegrade and thus contributes to microplastic pollution in the environment, is not
compostable, negatively affects the recycling of conventional plastic and fails to deliver a proven environmental
benefit.

 

So much for the "greenwashed" label that seems to show a green planet logo and recyclable logo - designed to make consumers feel better about themselves by doing something possibly worse than useless.

 

Both bag packs are probably made by the same US corporation, Snap Lock is their registered trademark, both cartons use the trademark.

 

 

 

 



Fred99
13684 posts

Uber Geek


  #2691522 12-Apr-2021 16:07
Send private message

mattwnz:

 

What happened to normal grease proof paper which was standard for childrens lunches?

 

 

Still available and cheap (ie $2 for a 30m roll at Countdown) 

Geektastic
16763 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691616 12-Apr-2021 16:55
Send private message

OXO degradable?

 

 

 

They degrade in beef stock?!





Geektastic
16763 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2691618 12-Apr-2021 16:57
Send private message

Newtown:

 

Those bags should be banned! Just get a reusable container or a beeswax/cloth/compostable wrap. There's no reason for companies like Glad to change their business model since people keep buying their single use bags.

 

 

 

 

They're convenient, especially for things like raw chicken.





jonathan18
6149 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2691623 12-Apr-2021 17:05
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

I cant even fit a sandwich in the new bags.

 

 

It's a conspiracy to get you to eat the best of the packaged breads - Vogels - which would fit in the smaller bag without any issue.

Newtown
84 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2691642 12-Apr-2021 18:27
Send private message

jonathan18:

It's a conspiracy to get you to eat the best of the packaged breads - Vogels - which would fit in the smaller bag without any issue.



Gluten free bread comes in even smaller sizes – so, must be an industry push to make us eat more gluten free bread.

SepticSceptic
1978 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2691774 12-Apr-2021 21:47
Send private message

Newtown:

Those bags should be banned! Just get a reusable container or a beeswax/cloth/compostable wrap. There's no reason for companies like Glad to change their business model since people keep buying their single use bags.



I must be a tight@rse. I chuck snaplocks in the washing machine. Inside out.
Good for quite a few reuses. Usually until the seal no longer closes properly.
Then I use a rubber band.

By then the snaplock bag is no good .
Its had a good innings...




My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government

mdav056
543 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2691775 12-Apr-2021 21:57
Send private message

SepticSceptic:
Newtown:

 

Those bags should be banned! Just get a reusable container or a beeswax/cloth/compostable wrap. There's no reason for companies like Glad to change their business model since people keep buying their single use bags.

 



I must be a tight@rse. I chuck snaplocks in the washing machine. Inside out.
Good for quite a few reuses. Usually until the seal no longer closes properly.
Then I use a rubber band.

By then the snaplock bag is no good .
Its had a good innings...

 

+1 for this, though I don't use the washing machine. Normal washing-up water, and then they go on the washing line.  End up finally in the soft plastic recycling.  End of story, and a new life as a fencepost or something.




gml

Hammerer
2372 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2691921 13-Apr-2021 10:21
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

The trusty, or not so trusty, sandwich size snap-lock bag underwent a change in the not too distant past...

 

I cant even fit a sandwich in the new bags.

 

 

Cry wolf!

 

There is no issue.

 

There has been no change in Glad's NZ range of "snap lock" resealable bags. Glad also has a large sandwich bag.

 

https://www.betterliving.co.nz/product/glad-snap-lock-resealable-bags

 

You're comparing a NZ range with a parallel imported range like this one - see how different the packaging is. I'd guess you bought them from a mini market, grocery or dairy.

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 