kiwifidget:

The trusty, or not so trusty, sandwich size snap-lock bag underwent a change in the not too distant past...
I cant even fit a sandwich in the new bags.
Less plastic indeed!
Yeah, then you're forced into buying the larger bags and adding more plastic to the waste...
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
"Coming up on the next episode of Fair Go..."
Oblivian:
LOL this is the sort of thing they cover these days so would be perfect.
But this maybe to match the down sizing of many products, rather than putting up the price, which must muck up inflation figures. eg Standard potato chips in a bag used to be 200-220gm 10 years ago. Now they are 140-150gm. So maybe bread sizes are also shrinking.
Those bags should be banned! Just get a reusable container or a beeswax/cloth/compostable wrap. There's no reason for companies like Glad to change their business model since people keep buying their single use bags.
That's because you are using an old version of Bread.. . :)
You will need to update you bread to the new 2.0 model to continue to use this model of bag...
(The new box shows a wrap in flatbread, not your hippy fluffy bread of yesteryear)
Newtown:
What happened to normal grease proof paper which was standard for childrens lunches?
That's not a photo of a sandwich in a bag on the box on the right. Just thought that was worth mentioning something worthless and trivial.
The bags are also claimed to be "oxo degradable" - which isn't environmentally friendly at all really, single use "oxo degradable" plastic bags have been banned in the EU:
...in this Directive should also cover products made from oxo-degradable plastic, as that type of
plastic does not properly biodegrade and thus contributes to microplastic pollution in the environment, is not
compostable, negatively affects the recycling of conventional plastic and fails to deliver a proven environmental
benefit.
So much for the "greenwashed" label that seems to show a green planet logo and recyclable logo - designed to make consumers feel better about themselves by doing something possibly worse than useless.
Both bag packs are probably made by the same US corporation, Snap Lock is their registered trademark, both cartons use the trademark.
mattwnz:
Still available and cheap (ie $2 for a 30m roll at Countdown)
OXO degradable?
They degrade in beef stock?!
Newtown:
They're convenient, especially for things like raw chicken.
kiwifidget:
It's a conspiracy to get you to eat the best of the packaged breads - Vogels - which would fit in the smaller bag without any issue.
jonathan18:
It's a conspiracy to get you to eat the best of the packaged breads - Vogels - which would fit in the smaller bag without any issue.
Newtown:
My thoughts are no longer my own and is probably representative of our media-controlled government
SepticSceptic:Newtown:
I must be a tight@rse. I chuck snaplocks in the washing machine. Inside out.
Good for quite a few reuses. Usually until the seal no longer closes properly.
Then I use a rubber band.
By then the snaplock bag is no good .
Its had a good innings...
+1 for this, though I don't use the washing machine. Normal washing-up water, and then they go on the washing line. End up finally in the soft plastic recycling. End of story, and a new life as a fencepost or something.
gml
kiwifidget:
Cry wolf!
There is no issue.
There has been no change in Glad's NZ range of "snap lock" resealable bags. Glad also has a large sandwich bag.
https://www.betterliving.co.nz/product/glad-snap-lock-resealable-bags
You're comparing a NZ range with a parallel imported range like this one - see how different the packaging is. I'd guess you bought them from a mini market, grocery or dairy.