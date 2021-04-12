kiwifidget:

That's not a photo of a sandwich in a bag on the box on the right. Just thought that was worth mentioning something worthless and trivial.

The bags are also claimed to be "oxo degradable" - which isn't environmentally friendly at all really, single use "oxo degradable" plastic bags have been banned in the EU:

...in this Directive should also cover products made from oxo-degradable plastic, as that type of

plastic does not properly biodegrade and thus contributes to microplastic pollution in the environment, is not

compostable, negatively affects the recycling of conventional plastic and fails to deliver a proven environmental

benefit.

So much for the "greenwashed" label that seems to show a green planet logo and recyclable logo - designed to make consumers feel better about themselves by doing something possibly worse than useless.

Both bag packs are probably made by the same US corporation, Snap Lock is their registered trademark, both cartons use the trademark.