I am tracking a Loon above Invercargill, supposed to have free wifi, but how do we hookup?
You don't... Loon crashed and burnt..
https://spacenews.com/google-to-shut-down-loon/#:~:text=In%20a%20blog%20post%2C%20Astro,a%20separate%20company%20in%202018.
HBAL 293 Registration, this one is still going strong. Tracking with ADS-B reciever.
petermcg:
Just over I'gill now.
There's only two still in the sky - from what I can see (ADS-B Exchange), that one and #309 over South Australia.
