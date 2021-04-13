blackjack17:

Hi all

I don't know how many of you are aware but NCEA is currently going through a review and is open to public consultation. If you have children year 9 and below it will affect your children's education. The changes proposed are as big as the changes as when we went from school cert, 6th form certificate and bursary to NCEA.

NZQA/MOE have opened the proposed standards and subject areas to the public to seek feedback. I would suggest that anyone that have children read through the proposed standards and make a submission.

https://ncea.education.govt.nz/

Some of the proposed changes

Reduce the number of science subjects from 6 to 4 by

Combining biology and chemistry

Combining physics and earth space science

Reducing the number of business standards to one by combining Accounting, Business, and Economics

Removing Latin

Here is an example of the new Bio/chem standards

https://ncea.education.govt.nz/science/chemistry_and_biology/assessment

and the new physics/space science

https://ncea.education.govt.nz/science/physics_earth_and_space_science/assessment

and the new Commerce standards

https://ncea.education.govt.nz/social_sciences/commerce/assessment

These new standards are meant to be brought in in 2023, while the level 2 standards (not yet developed) are meant to be released in 2024 and the level 3 standards in 2025.

The submission close date is on the 19th of April having been open for less than a month.