I am considering buying a mobile phone form Dick Smith, but am worried about how easy it will be to return a faulty product.

In my experience mobile phones often develop faults in the first 2 years (2 out of 2 of the last 2 phones I purchased needed a warrenty repair - an LG and an Pixel 3A).

Anyone had experiences with Dick smith returns for faults (good or bad).

I'll pay extra to avoid hassles at return.

Thanks