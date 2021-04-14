Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Health and fitness Soothing sound sleep machine
#284340 14-Apr-2021 18:04
Hi all,


My wife is on new medication and is having trouble sleeping, some nights she cant get to sleep, some nights she only sleeps a few hours and wakes up and some nights sleep the night through. One night she slept through she said it was because of the rain on the roof. ( Dr knows and has given sleeping pills )


 


I was thinking of getting a soothing sound machine, white noise, rain, brook, sea that sort of thing.


I then thought we could surly do the same thing with her iPhone and an app in a docking station.


Has anyone got any thoughts either way.


 


John




I know enough to be dangerous

  #2692852 14-Apr-2021 18:06
There are plenty of tracks on Spotify that will do what you want, pair it with a Bluetooth speaker and you're all sorted.

  #2692853 14-Apr-2021 18:08
There are lots of rain and other sound apps in the App Store. Find one that she likes there.

  #2692861 14-Apr-2021 18:18
If the sleeping pills aren’t working be sure to advise the doc of that too if you haven’t already.

Try listening to Oxygene by Jarre :D




  #2692863 14-Apr-2021 18:30
MadEngineer: If the sleeping pills aren’t working be sure to advise the doc of that too if you haven’t already.

Try listening to Oxygene by Jarre :D

 

Yep the Dr knows but there is nothing more they can do, they are reducing the dose but that will take months :-(

 

Used to Love Jarre as a teen.

 

  #2692875 14-Apr-2021 19:05
I have used an iPhone app called White Noise which I found quite good.

 

You could also consider the Bose Sleepbuds, but they are very expensive.

  #2692888 14-Apr-2021 19:59
Recently discovered rain noise is the one thing that works well for myself.

 

This site is my goto - proceedurally generated so uses no bandwidth once started & you can customise to what works for you or pick some presets:

 

https://mynoise.net/NoiseMachines/rainNoiseGenerator.php

  #2692902 14-Apr-2021 20:45
I’ve used Spotify with a Bluetooth speaker before. It works really well for a light sleeper that needs constant noise to block any unexpected noise.



  #2693017 15-Apr-2021 08:16
While it's obviously going to be much cheaper by far to go with the phone option, it is handy to have a separate device that doesn't rely on apps working, other phone noises turned off, being charged etc

 

Since babies are really noisy sleepers, and both myself and my SO find it hard to get to sleep without something to dampen natural breathing noises, a white noise machine has been a life saver for us. We use this one, since it can do a range of different sounds and easy to pack away for a night on the go. This one is a little bit cheaper, but could be appropriate.

 

We also have this as well to help her get to sleep; we bought it immediately after getting a first hand demo by the photographer we engaged for a newborn shoot. It works really well for adults too!

  #2693034 15-Apr-2021 09:08
alasta:

 

You could also consider the Bose Sleepbuds, but they are very expensive.

 

 

I'd suggest talking to an audiologist or ENT specialist or maybe your GP before considering paying that kind of money out, then bunging buds in your ears for 8 hours continuous every night.

 

Some kind of bluetooth speaker seems like a far better (and safer) idea.

 

Maybe the headband type "sleephones" are okay / safer.  I guess if you only need white/pink noise, rain or ocean sound etc, then they'd hardly need to be audiophile hifi sound quality.

 

 

  #2693041 15-Apr-2021 09:24
https://asoftmurmur.com/

 

https://www.rainymood.com/

 

I use the above when I need to chill in the office.

 

 




  #2693044 15-Apr-2021 09:33
Have you heard the term ASMR batted about in the last couple of years?..

 

Basically. Sounds that make your brain turn to mush and zone out/relax :) (of course there are also a 2nd camp where they have some more err... different side effects)

 

I could never work out why in school. when it was reading time and people were turning pages of books (it suddenly explains why I found the Library so chill). Or someone was shuffling through plastic bags why I would basically zone out or start to close the eyes and nod off. And once I found the definition. Might actually explain it. Audible bliss

 

But I digress. Can try youtube and find a particular sound you find relaxing if the commercial products don't fit. For some its rain, some it's whispering, some it's distant storms, Some it's soft turning paper (I'm somewhat in this camp) There's youtube channels dedicated to people doing such tasks. I'll admit, I can put that on, even if the brain is going MPH for a 20-30min loop. And I gonnneeeeeee. Chuck in the term AMSR and rain, and go.. 'woah'. Youtube doesn't let you listen to vids and blank the screen, but for the most part covering it with the drawdown bar covers the screen with a dark overlay, and power save takes over and turns off once the video ends

  #2693051 15-Apr-2021 09:42
Oblivian:

 

Youtube doesn't let you listen to vids and blank the screen, but for the most part covering it with the drawdown bar covers the screen with a dark overlay, and power save takes over and turns off once the video ends

 

 

Youtube music will. I guess a lot of the same or similar content as YT will be on YT music, Spotify etc.

  #2693058 15-Apr-2021 09:54
People get a kick out of watching too. So they have mic + vid setups. So unless they suddenly have a cloned version of someone going through a supermarket and call it 'music'. I doubt you'll find this sorta thing there.

  #2693066 15-Apr-2021 10:10
Fred99:

 

I'd suggest talking to an audiologist or ENT specialist or maybe your GP before considering paying that kind of money out, then bunging buds in your ears for 8 hours continuous every night.

 

Some kind of bluetooth speaker seems like a far better (and safer) idea.

 

Maybe the headband type "sleephones" are okay / safer.  I guess if you only need white/pink noise, rain or ocean sound etc, then they'd hardly need to be audiophile hifi sound quality.

 

 

I have them, and they are fantastic.  My wife cannot cope with white noise but I need it to sleep.  These are a game changer for me.  The noise level is significantly quieter than a phone doing white noise.  They are designed specifically to not enter the inner ear.  I used to use ear plugs and had all sorts of issues with those, but not with the sleepbuds

  #2693081 15-Apr-2021 10:24
Might be overkill in your case but I'll mention it anyway.

 

Google Nest or Home speakers have this option.

 

Relax with your Google Nest or Home speaker or display

 

I use it with Rain sounds when I go to sleep.

