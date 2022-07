Inspired by a hack my partner has been using recently to get grease off food containers.

Start by putting a little bit of dish soap and warm water into the stained container. Add a sheet of paper towel. Next, seal the lid and shake the container vigorously for 45 seconds to one minute. Rinse out the container. Voila

I'm going to test another when I find the right product. Apparently makeup remover helps remove deodorant stains.

Got any useful hacks?