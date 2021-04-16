Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Off topic Spotless Cleaning data breach IRD Numbers and Passport Numbers
#284368 16-Apr-2021 15:26
Spotless Cleaning data breach IRD Numbers and Passport Numbers 
https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124859495/major-data-breach-at-cleaning-and-catering-company-spotless
""
Trans-Tasman catering and cleaning firm Spotless has admitted to a huge data breach in which hackers may have obtained past and present staff members’ passport and IRD numbers, amongst other personal information.
""

 

I was wondering as I don't think I have ever had to give an employer my passport number, are some companies requiring this routinely ?
I expect as the data breach got this it probably also got bank account numbers for pay as well, if they got IRD numbers.

  #2693909 16-Apr-2021 16:56
You need to provide proof of entitlement to work in NZ. Asking for a copy of a passport would generally be sufficient. I'm not sure what good reason an employer would have to retain copies of a passport number, however.

