Spotless Cleaning data breach IRD Numbers and Passport Numbers

https://www.stuff.co.nz/business/124859495/major-data-breach-at-cleaning-and-catering-company-spotless

Trans-Tasman catering and cleaning firm Spotless has admitted to a huge data breach in which hackers may have obtained past and present staff members’ passport and IRD numbers, amongst other personal information.

I was wondering as I don't think I have ever had to give an employer my passport number, are some companies requiring this routinely ?

I expect as the data breach got this it probably also got bank account numbers for pay as well, if they got IRD numbers.