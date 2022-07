I’ve got a bit of an issue. I need to make a transfer out of coinbase but their sms 2FA isn’t working.

It’s been working fine in the past however no joy for the last 20 hours.





Have tried going through their change number form which requires the drivers license but no joy there.

Filling out the help forms results in an automatic closure about 15 minutes later stating that they only provide self help for this country.



Anyone had any luck dealing with them?



