ForumsOff topicIs this link OK?
#284433 21-Apr-2021 18:09
Stupidly I clicked on a link my friend sent me in game.

 

It opened up in MS Edge.  But oddly there were 2 other tabs opened, both which seemed to be have xsolla widget in their links.  And when I tried to type google in those tabs it just stayed on those pages rather than going to google like it normally does.

 

 

 

Have I screwed up?  Or am I being paranoid.

 

 

 

I am pasting the link below as text, but as I have no idea if it is harmful please only click if you know what you are doing!

 

https://www.google.com/search?q=homer+simpson+memes&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwid74Plz47wAhU-zTgGHdkSDSMQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1140&bih=534#imgrc=hQh2TgE0qhNZYM

 

 

 

{edit - typo in title}

  #2696219 21-Apr-2021 18:23
Fine here on Chrome, is just a google images search results page featuring homer simpson memes

 

 




  #2696223 21-Apr-2021 18:37
Correct, just a search link. 




  #2696224 21-Apr-2021 18:38
A word of advice: if you have Windows 10 Pro you can enable Application Guard and open a new Microsoft Edge instance that runs as a separate virtual machine, completely isolated. Or if you have plenty of memory enable Windows Sandbox which runs as a virtual machine but completely deletes everything once closed.




  #2696268 21-Apr-2021 21:50
Thanks for the replies

 

Very strange I got those 2 other tabs.  But you've put my mind at rest

 

 

  #2696407 22-Apr-2021 08:14
duckDecoy:

 

Thanks for the replies

 

Very strange I got those 2 other tabs.  But you've put my mind at rest

 

 

I would probably double check your browser for misc add-ons, plugins, spurious "toolbars" etc. 




  #2696456 22-Apr-2021 08:20
edge will open previous tabs on its own, and if some software had opened its page in edge when it installed then restarted, those tabs would restore when you next used edge.




  #2696532 22-Apr-2021 09:53
richms:

 

edge will open previous tabs on its own, and if some software had opened its page in edge when it installed then restarted, those tabs would restore when you next used edge.

 

 

Not Edge only but Chromium. It's an option in Settings, available for Google Chrome as well:

 




