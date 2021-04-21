duckDecoy:

Stupidly I clicked on a link my friend sent me in game.

It opened up in MS Edge. But oddly there were 2 other tabs opened, both which seemed to be have xsolla widget in their links. And when I tried to type google in those tabs it just stayed on those pages rather than going to google like it normally does.

Have I screwed up? Or am I being paranoid.

I am pasting the link below as text, but as I have no idea if it is harmful please only click if you know what you are doing!

https://www.google.com/search?q=homer+simpson+memes&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwid74Plz47wAhU-zTgGHdkSDSMQ_AUoAXoECAEQAw&biw=1140&bih=534#imgrc=hQh2TgE0qhNZYM

{edit - typo in title}