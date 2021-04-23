We've used both EC Credit Control and Baycorp. IMO they are all much of a muchness. Neither can guarantee collection, and their own stats of success could be made to look as good as they like so I tend to ignore them. The only extra thing they will do that you (or Police, or Disputes) can't is threaten lodging a credit default. But if they are the kind of person that doesn't pay, then they probably already have bad credit and won't really care.

If you have a Disputes Tribunal ruling, is it worth taking it to a district court?? I've got no idea the viability of doing that, but that was always my understanding of getting a ruling from Disputes would allow you to progress to a proper court if the debtor failed to pay.