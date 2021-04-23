Hey guys,
I'm currently looking for a Debt Collection Agency company (to recover my money where the debtor simply refuses to pay. Case been going on for 6 or so months with Police and Disputes involved) and have stumbled upon a company called EC Credit Control - Debt Collection Agency. I was wondering, has anyone got any experience with this company? I'm trying to find a Debt Collection Agency that has a high success rate in recovering my money with reasonable cost fee charges.
Thanks
P.S. I'm new to all this stuff so please bear with me :D.