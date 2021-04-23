Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Anyone got any experience with EC Credit Control - Debt Collection Agency?
woof8GG

Wannabe Geek


#284463 23-Apr-2021 14:09
Hey guys,

 

I'm currently looking for a Debt Collection Agency company (to recover my money where the debtor simply refuses to pay. Case been going on for 6 or so months with Police and Disputes involved) and have stumbled upon a company called EC Credit Control - Debt Collection Agency. I was wondering, has anyone got any experience with this company? I'm trying to find a Debt Collection Agency that has a high success rate in recovering my money with reasonable cost fee charges.

 

Thanks

 

P.S. I'm new to all this stuff so please bear with me :D.

chevrolux
Uber Geek
  #2697200 23-Apr-2021 14:23
We've used both EC Credit Control and Baycorp. IMO they are all much of a muchness. Neither can guarantee collection, and their own stats of success could be made to look as good as they like so I tend to ignore them. The only extra thing they will do that you (or Police, or Disputes) can't is threaten lodging a credit default. But if they are the kind of person that doesn't pay, then they probably already have bad credit and won't really care.

 

If you have a Disputes Tribunal ruling, is it worth taking it to a district court?? I've got no idea the viability of doing that, but that was always my understanding of getting a ruling from Disputes would allow you to progress to a proper court if the debtor failed to pay.

Zeon
Uber Geek

  #2697205 23-Apr-2021 14:35
I think in some instances of debt collection you can also be awarded recovery costs. If you want to learn more about the industry check out this reality tv show from the UK:

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruK52Dj2lxE




Fred99
Uber Geek


  #2697245 23-Apr-2021 15:45
Here's my reference for Milton Graham (formerly Dunn and Bradstreet).

 

They're incredibly persistent - 10/10 on that aspect.

 

They're incredibly sloppy and appear to be using an overseas call centre - 0/10 - find someone else.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=48&topicid=190840&page_no=817#2667848

 

 

