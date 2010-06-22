Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

# 63201 22-Jun-2010 14:29
It had to happen.. Since we can now post youtube vids, lets see your favourites!

Ill start with the awesome drummer guy that cracks me up everytime..








 

1032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 344168 22-Jun-2010 14:36
garvani: It had to happen.. Since we can now post youtube vids, lets see your favourites!

Ill start with the awesome drummer guy that cracks me up everytime..

 


One of my absolute fav's!!!!! That guy is off the hook (and in the wrong band!)




My very metal Doctor Who theme

BDFL - Memuneh
65090 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 344173 22-Jun-2010 14:52
Send private message quote this post










1032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 344178 22-Jun-2010 15:05
Send private message quote this post






Homeopathic A&E ward... so funny because a) It's Mitchell & Webb, and b) Homeopathy is just hilarious anyway.




My very metal Doctor Who theme

1864 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 344179 22-Jun-2010 15:12
Send private message quote this post









1874 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 344194 22-Jun-2010 15:41
Although old now, still rather amusing! 

Mr Snotty
8948 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 344201 22-Jun-2010 15:54
Send private message quote this post










2957 posts

Uber Geek


  # 344211 22-Jun-2010 16:21
why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?




Common sense is not as common as you think.

1006 posts

Uber Geek


  # 344215 22-Jun-2010 16:34
vexxxboy: why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?


I see the same but that's because youtube is blocked at my work Undecided

Mr Snotty
8948 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 344222 22-Jun-2010 16:40
vexxxboy: why do i see only blank spaces where videos should be, do i have to turn something on ?


You shouldn't need to, try refreshing your browser cache and see if that fixes things for you :)




Baby Get Shaky!
1652 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  # 344250 22-Jun-2010 18:18
My all time favorite:

 

93 posts

Master Geek


# 344282 22-Jun-2010 20:11
Sorry, I had to do it.

2399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 344287 22-Jun-2010 20:30
This is one of the funniest NZ Internet Videos I've seen around. Its pretty old but good.


















edit: ops.. need to remove ads.. done...

BDFL - Memuneh
65090 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 344300 22-Jun-2010 20:54
White People Problems from Back Alley Films on Vimeo.




267 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  # 344312 22-Jun-2010 21:16
Some serious drumming.





BDFL - Memuneh
65090 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 344459 23-Jun-2010 09:59
