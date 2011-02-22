Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsOff topicChristchurch Earthquake discussion [2011-02-22]
semigeek






#77787 22-Feb-2011 13:02


felt it in Dunedin. Wonder where the epicentre was. Who else felt it?

langers1972





  #442367 22-Feb-2011 13:03


Reports in Herald say it was massive and near ChCh, bigger than last years apparently

freitasm











  #442368 22-Feb-2011 13:04


http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=10707996

Not much more information yet.





kiwired23





  #442370 22-Feb-2011 13:05


Going by the way my hands are shaking, my money's on here in Chch - not very long, but pretty violent, and the aftershocks are still going (just had another sizeable one as I'm typing).



munchkin






  #442372 22-Feb-2011 13:07


From Twitter:

Preliminary: 6.2 earthquake, Off E. Coast of S. Island, N.Z.

On 2011/02/21 23:51:41 UTC (8m ago, depth 10km). http://j.mp/gTBy4e

semigeek






  #442373 22-Feb-2011 13:07


More of it then, that must be huge

l43a2







  #442374 22-Feb-2011 13:07


felt here on the west coast SI.





freitasm











  #442375 22-Feb-2011 13:07


The NZ Herald story is being updated with more information...




dontpanic42





  #442376 22-Feb-2011 13:07


Yip, definitely felt it here in Dunedin as well.
My heart goes out to Cantabrians.

Another aftershock just now [1306]

SCM







  #442377 22-Feb-2011 13:07


Felt it down here in dunedin and just had a second one




 

 

 

freitasm











  #442378 22-Feb-2011 13:08


http://geonet.org.nz/earthquake/quakes/3468575g.html

Magnitude 6.3, Tuesday, February 22 2011 at 12:51 pm (NZDT), 10 km south-east of Christchurch.





jbard





  #442379 22-Feb-2011 13:09


Yeah felt here in Dunedin as well, and just felt an after shock.

Was slow and rolling for me here. Not to violent - lasted ~1 min

mattwnz





  #442380 22-Feb-2011 13:10


The experts did say that there was likely to be a large after shock in the 6's. Hope everyone is okay this time, as it has happened in a busy time of the day.

marmel








  #442383 22-Feb-2011 13:21


Doesn't sound very good at the moment, some reports that buildings are down around the square, including the cathedral.

Hope it's not as bad as reported.

freitasm











  #442384 22-Feb-2011 13:23


Some pictures

http://twitpic.com/42dno2

http://twitpic.com/42dql0

http://twitpic.com/42dp0b





freitasm











  #442385 22-Feb-2011 13:27


More pictures:

http://twitpic.com/42dm4j

http://twitpic.com/42dsk3

http://twitpic.com/42dqsv

http://twitpic.com/42dpmm

http://twitpic.com/42dqcj

http://twitpic.com/42drjm

http://twitpic.com/42drxi




