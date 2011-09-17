Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
BDFL - Memuneh
66975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#90261 17-Sep-2011 19:33
An interesting page with information on how to detect BS.

In special, Carl Sagan's Baloney Detection Toolkit. And a video:

 


 




 

 

4431 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #522446 17-Sep-2011 19:39
Here I was starting to think you were spamming all the conspiracy forums, MF! :D


BTW, absolutely brilliant!


but someone will call it a conspiracy



BDFL - Memuneh
66975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #522447 17-Sep-2011 19:42
I've locked all of the other crazy discussions, and posted a link to this one. This way we can manage the lunatics discussion




 

 

2465 posts

Uber Geek


  #522455 17-Sep-2011 20:13
Apply that kit to god/religion and see what you get. ;)

703 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #522527 18-Sep-2011 02:25
I dislike any form of faith based belief. Politics and religion are examples of this.

People believe in both of them.

Strange eh?
 

1032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #522863 19-Sep-2011 08:49
Good to see this posted here. I seem to be jumping from forum to forum, shooting down chemtrail, 9/11, Haarp and moon hoax nonsense.

The sad thing about the hardcore conspiracy believers, they'd take one look at that video and say, "Oh, Michael Shermer, he's just a shill for the Illuminati." I've seen that happen. I think I've been called an NWO shill about three times now. Hee hee.




245 posts

Master Geek


  #522884 19-Sep-2011 09:30
they'd take one look at that video and say, "Oh, Michael Shermer, he's just a shill for the Illuminati." I've seen that happen. I think I've been called an NWO shill about three times now. Hee hee.


This is what really irritates me with conspiracy theorists - every time I have asked one about how I can join the Illuminati they seem to go quiet. Conspiracy theorists seem to know everything else about the Illuminati, and frankly have done a really good job of selling them to me as an organisation I would really quite like to work for - but ask where I can sign up - nothing but silence. I think this is actually a bit unfair to be honest as I would dearly love to be a 'Them' or a 'They'.




BDFL - Memuneh
66975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #522886 19-Sep-2011 09:32
Your first step was taken when you joined Geekzone...





 

 

1923 posts

Uber Geek


  #522905 19-Sep-2011 10:19
freitasm: I've locked all of the other crazy discussions, and posted a link to this one. This way we can manage the lunatics discussion

Good link, good decision....

Just not sure if I should accept it without question.... Thats what he told me to do right?? And that makes me a conspiracist right?
But that would mean I'm following the advice of a sceptic... and that's wrong, right?? Arrghhh... my brain hurts, the internet is trying to take over my mind...

245 posts

Master Geek


  #522913 19-Sep-2011 10:33
freitasm: Your first step was taken when you joined Geekzone...



Really? Do I get a card or a secret handshake or something? When can I start manipulating the worlds finanacial systems (Actually, I don't have to, I reckon I can write a perl script to do it for me)? Or do I start with something a little more junior like making sure every 10th stick of chewing gum has a bit of tin foil in it?
I'm so happy! I did hear about the Bavarian Illuminati, but when I was in Munich all I found was beer, chocolate and sausages...




BDFL - Memuneh
66975 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #522916 19-Sep-2011 10:41
You haven't received the invite to the secret forum yet?

Actually, I am thinking we should create a Skepticism forum...





 

 

245 posts

Master Geek


  #522929 19-Sep-2011 11:01
freitasm: You haven't received the invite to the secret forum yet?

Actually, I am thinking we should create a Skepticism forum...



Not yet...should I be looking for a RAND Coporation envelope (which will be black, shiny and have no obvious seams or way in) in the mail box?




1032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #522942 19-Sep-2011 11:29
The Anti-freemansonists really tick me off.

I recently found out someone I know is one - and he's a bloody top guy, I consider him almost as family, so I take it personally when people slag them off.

I saw an old Freemanson's grave in Christchurch, smashed up, with "Killuminati" spray painted on it. Just shameful. These conspiracy nuts are fighting a non-existent enemy. Like the 9/11 Truthers that yell in the streets in Auckland - there is no conspiracy, but they put all this effort into convincing people that there is, at great personal expense.




703 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #522946 19-Sep-2011 11:35
I'm not attached to any particular conspiracy theory or wacky belief. But I am intrigued about something here though...

Is it the belief (for it cannot be a fact, scientifically speaking) of the skeptics here that conspiracies do NOT exist?

When does a conspiracy become a sub-culture, or a society?

For example, the behavior of wall street brokers and bankers - resulting in the recent economic trouble - could be either seen as a conspiracy (there was a deliberate attempt to obscure the facts) or a sub-culture (of greed and risk).

1923 posts

Uber Geek


  #522954 19-Sep-2011 11:53
freitasm:Actually, I am thinking we should create a Skepticism forum...

But half of us wouldn't take it seriously... and the other half would wonder what the conspiracy was...

245 posts

Master Geek


  #522963 19-Sep-2011 12:06
Brendan: I'm not attached to any particular conspiracy theory or wacky belief. But I am intrigued about something here though...

Is it the belief (for it cannot be a fact, scientifically speaking) of the skeptics here that conspiracies do NOT exist?

When does a conspiracy become a sub-culture, or a society?

For example, the behavior of wall street brokers and bankers - resulting in the recent economic trouble - could be either seen as a conspiracy (there was a deliberate attempt to obscure the facts) or a sub-culture (of greed and risk).




The burden of proof is on those who believe in the conspiracy theory (and provide me with an Illuminati application, but I beleive that is already in the mail - thanks Mauricio!). Fact is, even the most basic tools of Logic can disprove conspiracy theories. What is more likely - that 9/11 was an inside job by the US government involving massive amounts of planning and secrecy and the result of wiring 100+ story buildings with demolition charges without any of the thousands of employees of those buildings noticing? Or a bunch religious nut jobs with a history of suicide bombings and who admitted to doing it?

The thing is with conspiracy theories is that they (ironically) present the most circuitous complex explaination for an event - which is proabably why I enjoy them so much :)




