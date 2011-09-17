

The Anti-freemansonists really tick me off.



I recently found out someone I know is one - and he's a bloody top guy, I consider him almost as family, so I take it personally when people slag them off.



I saw an old Freemanson's grave in Christchurch, smashed up, with "Killuminati" spray painted on it. Just shameful. These conspiracy nuts are fighting a non-existent enemy. Like the 9/11 Truthers that yell in the streets in Auckland - there is no conspiracy, but they put all this effort into convincing people that there is, at great personal expense.



