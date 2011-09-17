An interesting page with information on how to detect BS.
In special, Carl Sagan's Baloney Detection Toolkit. And a video:
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
they'd take one look at that video and say, "Oh, Michael Shermer, he's just a shill for the Illuminati." I've seen that happen. I think I've been called an NWO shill about three times now. Hee hee.
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
freitasm: I've locked all of the other crazy discussions, and posted a link to this one. This way we can manage the lunatics discussion
freitasm: Your first step was taken when you joined Geekzone...
Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff) | Sharesies (ref code) | My technology disclosure
freitasm: You haven't received the invite to the secret forum yet?
Actually, I am thinking we should create a Skepticism forum...
freitasm:Actually, I am thinking we should create a Skepticism forum...
Brendan: I'm not attached to any particular conspiracy theory or wacky belief. But I am intrigued about something here though...
Is it the belief (for it cannot be a fact, scientifically speaking) of the skeptics here that conspiracies do NOT exist?
When does a conspiracy become a sub-culture, or a society?
For example, the behavior of wall street brokers and bankers - resulting in the recent economic trouble - could be either seen as a conspiracy (there was a deliberate attempt to obscure the facts) or a sub-culture (of greed and risk).