

The numbers could be a red herring but I don't think they are. Someone suggested to me that they might be a tattoo number; apparently some ex-servicemen had their service number tattooed on their arm after WW2. It was known as the 'dutch done', or something like that.



My family and I have racked our brains over the years, trying to think what the numbers mean. The police have looked at things like phone numbers, bank account details etc but I don't know if they have thought about map co-ordinates; it would be really great if someone could contact them with this idea- or any others that might come up through this forum.



Thanks for taking an interest; these types of forums help to keep my sister's case in the public eye. Maybe if we keep it going for long enough, someone will come forward some day. It's been 36 years today since she was killed but we haven't, and won't, give up hope of getting justice for Tracey.