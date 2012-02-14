Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOff topicWhat book did you just read and how was it?

gjm

gjm

760 posts

Ultimate Geek


#97228 14-Feb-2012 15:52
Send private message quote this post

Went looking for a thread similar to the movie one but couldn't find it so thought I would start one up. I find I am reading more books now that I have a Kindle and am always interested in what other people, with a tech persuasion, are reading.

As per the movie thread, let us know what you just read and what you thought or if you would recommend it or not. Proper title and author would probably be useful and maybe also a quick plot outline / summary if you want.

To kick it off I just read Steve Jobs' Biography by Walter Isaacson. Found the book a bit hard to get through (its quite long) but it was still a good read. Has some very interesting insights into Steve and Apple, sure sounds like some of his personality traits were on the fringe. Guess they have to be to do what he did. I liked that the book showed both the good and bad sides of Steve and tried to paint an honest picture of him.

I'd recommend you read it if you have any interest in Steve Jobs or Apple but expect to take a while to chew through it. For me..7.5/10




[Amstrad CPC 6128: 128k Memory: 3 inch floppy drive: Colour Screen]

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 15

xpd

xpd
Im a pirate
10802 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #581415 14-Feb-2012 16:19
Send private message quote this post

Have fav authors more than books at the moment

Clive Cussler - The Dirk Pitt series are a great read, almost an Indiana Jones style ride :)
Matthew Reilly - Great action and stories in the "Scarecrow" series, his other books are a great read also. If you're into action (with the occasional "monster" thrown in), then start with "Ice Station".





XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Blog         Free Games        Twitter      My TradeMe Goodies

 

Pirating in Sea Of Thieves

 

Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!

 

 

Lizard1977
1459 posts

Uber Geek


  #581423 14-Feb-2012 16:29
Send private message quote this post

The Fear - by Charlie Higson. 9/10

This is the third book in the "Enemy" series.  If I get time, I might post lightning reviews of the first two.  Suffice to say, I thought it was excellent.  Briefly, the series is about the aftermath of a widespread disease which kills or infects everyone over the age of 14.  Many people died, but others are virtually the walking dead.  The series follows different groups of kids in England who are adapting to a world without adults.

What I enjoyed about the book was the way it portrayed the difficulties children face in a world where there are no grown-ups.  They are faced with rebuilding society with little knowledge of how to go about it.  It touches on themes of leadership, brain vs brawn, and order and chaos.  There's also an intriguing subtext for the way in which grown-ups have "consumed" the world at the cost of our childrens' future.  The characters are well drawn out, and Higson puts a nice element of realism into the storyline by ensuring no character is sacrosanct - I was shocked several times during the series when seemingly key characters are killed off.  This helps to build the page-turning factor.

The series is obviously capitalising on the current (and ongoing) fascination with zombies (though the book explicitly doesn't call them "zombies." They're "strangers", or "grown-ups" or "sickos.").  It's also pitched as a young adult series.  But I found it to be very intelligent and captivating, and doesn't talk down to a younger audience.  I've enjoyed reading a lot of young adult fiction lately, and I think it's a bit of a growth market, with many stories more interesting than so-called "adult" fiction.

Being the third book in the series, it requires some prior knowledge of characters (and so I would recommend reading The Enemy first, then The Dead).  The fourth book (The Sacrifice) is coming out later this year.

P.S. Excellent idea for a thread!  Smile

 
 
 
 


freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68872 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #581442 14-Feb-2012 17:03
Send private message quote this post

I can copy and paste the authors and characters I follow on my Kindle - about 120 books in the last twelve months, mostly thrillers/spy stories, with a few biographies there for good measure. Will keep this updated from now on.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

davidcole
4977 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #581538 14-Feb-2012 20:19
Send private message quote this post

Reading, Read John Birmingham The Disappearance series (America taken out by an energy wave). And his Axis series (Some current ships/people get sent back to the middle of WWII).
Both enjoyable.




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors and Bluetooth LE Sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4, Roku3, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host (Plex Server/Crashplan): 2x2TB, 2x3TB, 1x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 1xW2k8, 2xUbuntu 16.04 LTS, Crashplan, NextPVR channel for Plex,NextPVR Metadata Agent and Scanner for Plex

pgs2050
194 posts

Master Geek


  #581562 14-Feb-2012 21:25
Send private message quote this post

After reading the Millennium trilogy (Stieg Larsson), I found the Harry Hole series by Jo Nesbo which I thought was a considerably better read. 

keewee01
1714 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #582588 16-Feb-2012 22:05
Send private message quote this post

Currently reading the Steve Jobs' Biography by Walter Isaacson. A very, very interesting insight into 'the man'!

Prior to that I had (finally) read the Harry Potter series. Fantastic series of books, with so much more story than what you get in the movies. And far darker too!

BurningBeard
1032 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #582669 17-Feb-2012 08:36
Send private message quote this post

"Who on Earth is Tom Baker?" by Tom Baker.

Very insightful book. Not exactly chock-full of Doctor Who anecdotes, actually, his Doctor Who years is only a small part of the book.

It seems acting was an unexpected refuge for Tom - because he could get away from being Tom Baker for a while. He's full of self loathing and describes himself as an "incomplete personality."

Just started "Trick or Treatment? Alternative Medicine on Trial" by Simon Singh and Edzard Ernst.




My very metal Doctor Who theme

 
 
 
 


Lias
4249 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582712 17-Feb-2012 10:16
Send private message quote this post

Just finishing the lastk book of "The Amtrak Wars" series by Patrick Tilley again.

Given it's the 4th or 5th time I've reread the series I'd have to say I like it :-)




Information wants to be free. The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

vexxxboy
3335 posts

Uber Geek


  #582749 17-Feb-2012 12:29
Send private message quote this post

Reading D-Day by Antony Beevor, all i can say is the allies were lucky, so many mistakes but in the end the German soldiers were just sick of the war and Hitler was a real megalomaniac. it reads like a really good thriller . His book on Stalingrad is also a good read.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Nety
2584 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582855 17-Feb-2012 15:18
Send private message quote this post

Getting towards the end of A Song of Ice and Fire which I am really enjoying. I started the Game of Thrones series long before the TV series but had quite a big break. I restarted reading once I got my Kindle. Fantastic series 9/10 for me.







Media centre PC - Case Silverstone LC16M with 2 X 80mm AcoustiFan DustPROOF, MOBO Gigabyte MA785GT-UD3H, CPU AMD X2 240 under volted, RAM 4 Gig DDR3 1033, HDD 120Gig System/512Gig data, Tuners 2 X Hauppauge HVR-3000, 1 X HVR-2200, Video Palit GT 220, Sound Realtek 886A HD (onboard), Optical LiteOn DH-401S Blue-ray using TotalMedia Theatre Power Corsair VX Series, 450W ATX PSU OS Windows 7 x64

gehenna
6645 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582877 17-Feb-2012 16:03
Send private message quote this post

Currently reading 1984, really enjoying it - such an easy read. I'm really into dystopian stories. Recently read World War Z as well - pretty cool retelling of a Zombie War, as told by "witness" recounts.

networkn
23472 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #582882 17-Feb-2012 16:10
Send private message quote this post

My reading over the last 3 months has consisted almost entirely of Robert Crais with the Elvis Cole and Joe Pike Novels. While sometimes a little strange to start, they are almost always a great reading. Not Jack Reacher good overall, but a couple have been exceptional. I have found myself holding my breath a couple of times recently.

Lullaby Town was the best I've read recently.

Hammerer
2229 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #582936 17-Feb-2012 18:29
Send private message quote this post

Tidied up a bookcase and reread Desmond Bagley's "Running Blind", a cold war thriller from the 70s.

Reading George R R Martin's series as my son buys it. So far, book 2, it's almost entirely medieval intrigue. Does anyone know if it gets more fantastic?

Nety
2584 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #583084 18-Feb-2012 09:01
Send private message quote this post

@Hammerer If you mean that you are not really enjoying them and hoping it will get better then I would say they are not for you. If you mean you are enjoying it and wondering if it gets even better. Yes it does. I did not think it possible but it does just keep getting better and better with each book.

Edit I take it you are referring to the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series. He has many other books but I have not read them yet.







Media centre PC - Case Silverstone LC16M with 2 X 80mm AcoustiFan DustPROOF, MOBO Gigabyte MA785GT-UD3H, CPU AMD X2 240 under volted, RAM 4 Gig DDR3 1033, HDD 120Gig System/512Gig data, Tuners 2 X Hauppauge HVR-3000, 1 X HVR-2200, Video Palit GT 220, Sound Realtek 886A HD (onboard), Optical LiteOn DH-401S Blue-ray using TotalMedia Theatre Power Corsair VX Series, 450W ATX PSU OS Windows 7 x64

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
68872 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #583089 18-Feb-2012 09:18
Send private message quote this post

BurningBeard: Just started "Trick or Treatment? Alternative Medicine on Trial" by Simon Singh and Edzard Ernst.


Having read other Singh's books, this one was a bit "light".

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | ... | 15
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News »

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13

Teletrac Navman launches integrated multi-camera solution for transport and logistics industry
Posted 8-Oct-2020 10:57

Farmside hits 10,000 RBI customers
Posted 7-Oct-2020 15:32








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.