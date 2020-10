This is the third book in the "Enemy" series. If I get time, I might post lightning reviews of the first two. Suffice to say, I thought it was excellent. Briefly, the series is about the aftermath of a widespread disease which kills or infects everyone over the age of 14. Many people died, but others are virtually the walking dead. The series follows different groups of kids in England who are adapting to a world without adults.What I enjoyed about the book was the way it portrayed the difficulties children face in a world where there are no grown-ups. They are faced with rebuilding society with little knowledge of how to go about it. It touches on themes of leadership, brain vs brawn, and order and chaos. There's also an intriguing subtext for the way in which grown-ups have "consumed" the world at the cost of our childrens' future. The characters are well drawn out, and Higson puts a nice element of realism into the storyline by ensuring no character is sacrosanct - I was shocked several times during the series when seemingly key characters are killed off. This helps to build the page-turning factor.The series is obviously capitalising on the current (and ongoing) fascination with zombies (though the book explicitly doesn't call them "zombies." They're "strangers", or "grown-ups" or "sickos."). It's also pitched as a young adult series. But I found it to be very intelligent and captivating, and doesn't talk down to a younger audience. I've enjoyed reading a lot of young adult fiction lately, and I think it's a bit of a growth market, with many stories more interesting than so-called "adult" fiction.Being the third book in the series, it requires some prior knowledge of characters (and so I would recommend reading The Enemy first, then The Dead). The fourth book (The Sacrifice) is coming out later this year.P.S. Excellent idea for a thread!