UFB ISPs and VLAN Tagging


#174969 12-Jun-2015 14:03
Hi all,

For the benefit of people that want to choose an ISP for UFB, and already have a router that may not support VLAN tagging, I've decided to maintain a list of the various ISP requirements.

Without further ado, here's the information that I have:

ISP: VLAN Tagged - Authentication - Voice
Actrix: ? - PPPoE
Bigpipe: No [1] - PPPoE
Compass: No - PPPoE - ONT
Inspire: No - PPPoE - RGW
Megatel: ? - ? - ONT
Mynxnet: No - PPPoE
MyRepublic: No - DHCP - ONT
Nova: Yes - PPPoE - RGW
Now: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Orcon: Yes - DHCP - RGW [2]
Skinny: No - PPPoE
Slingshot: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Spark: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Stuff Fibre: Yes - DHCP - ATA [3]
Taylor Broadband: No - DHCP - RGW
TrustPower: Yes - DHCP - ONT
Vodafone: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Voyager: Yes [4] - PPPoE - RGW
WorldNet: ? - ? - ONT
WXC: No - PPPoE - RGW
2degrees: Yes - PPPoE - RGW

There are other ISPs that I haven't looked at, and there are still a couple of incomplete entries. Can anyone supply any more details?

Thanks :)

[1] Untagged by default, but tagged is available by request.
[2] Voice details available here, although apparently the MAC address changes may not be required.
[3] ATA is apparently separate from RGW; see page 4 of this thread for some more detail.
[4] Tagged by default, but untagged is available by request (can be chosen when signing up).

 

 

 

[Mod edit (MF): updated NOW as per suggestion]

  #1323407 12-Jun-2015 14:14
we can also provision with VLAN tagging if the customer wants it, but the default is untagged.




  #1323409 12-Jun-2015 14:15
Thanks; you get the honour of footnote number 1 :)

 
 
 
 


  #1323420 12-Jun-2015 14:37
6 people support this post
Sticky thread?

Seems useful.
Would want to view in the future.




  #1323421 12-Jun-2015 14:39
Yeah, I'd ultimately like to make it sticky, but getting rid of some of the ?s is a more pressing concern at the moment :)

  #1323422 12-Jun-2015 14:43
Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

One thing you might like to add to the table is how voice (if any) is delivered.  Voice via the ISP-supplied RGW is a PITA if you don't want to use their RGW.

  #1323423 12-Jun-2015 14:44
Bigpipe: No[1] - PPPoE

  #1323424 12-Jun-2015 14:46
Compass UFB is untagged UNI, PPPoE with credentials
Spark UFB is tagged UNI, PPPoE

 
 
 
 




  #1323435 12-Jun-2015 14:48
deadlyllama: Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

One thing you might like to add to the table is how voice (if any) is delivered.  Voice via the ISP-supplied RGW is a PITA if you don't want to use their RGW.

Compass added :)

I considered adding voice but didn't want to fill the table up with too many question marks right off the bat. If anyone can provide any details around voice then I'll add them in.

BlackHand: Bigpipe: No[1] - PPPoE

Thanks, updated.



  #1323436 12-Jun-2015 14:49
deadlyllama: Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

yitz: Compass UFB is untagged UNI, PPPoE with credentials

And we have our first conflict! Tiebreaker required :)

  #1323441 12-Jun-2015 14:57
Behodar:
deadlyllama: Someone at Compass support told me their UFB is untagged DHCP.

yitz: Compass UFB is untagged UNI, PPPoE with credentials

And we have our first conflict! Tiebreaker required :)


I'd take yitz's memory over mine as I've never been a Compass customer or done any setup for one.

Voice (to my knowledge)

WxC - RGW (?)
Spark - ONT (was copper)
MyRepublic - ONT
Compass - ONT
Orcon - RGW
Snap - RGW (if it wasn't for this I would be a Snap customer by now)
Slingshot - RGW (judging by the problems a friend in Auckland has had, the RGW is terrible too)



  #1323445 12-Jun-2015 15:02
OK, have set Compass to PPPoE and have added those voice settings.

  #1323447 12-Jun-2015 15:05
Might be useful to also state whether the ISP has an automatic provisioning system alongside authentication. 

i.e. whether they push out configuration to the supplied RGW based on serial number, other forms of registration on to the network, or manual username/password credentials required.



  #1323452 12-Jun-2015 15:23
I don't want to make the thing a maintenance nightmare :)

  #1323470 12-Jun-2015 15:43
WXC runs voice via the RGW

  #1323499 12-Jun-2015 15:59
PPPoE for Slingshot, and you already have they they are voice via RGW :)





