Hi all,
For the benefit of people that want to choose an ISP for UFB, and already have a router that may not support VLAN tagging, I've decided to maintain a list of the various ISP requirements.
Without further ado, here's the information that I have:
ISP: VLAN Tagged - Authentication - Voice
Actrix: ? - PPPoE
Bigpipe: No [1] - PPPoE
Compass: No - PPPoE - ONT
Inspire: No - PPPoE - RGW
Megatel: ? - ? - ONT
Mynxnet: No - PPPoE
MyRepublic: No - DHCP - ONT
Nova: Yes - PPPoE - RGW
Now: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Orcon: Yes - DHCP - RGW [2]
Skinny: No - PPPoE
Slingshot: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Spark: Yes - PPPoE - ONT
Stuff Fibre: Yes - DHCP - ATA [3]
Taylor Broadband: No - DHCP - RGW
TrustPower: Yes - DHCP - ONT
Vodafone: Yes - DHCP - RGW
Voyager: Yes [4] - PPPoE - RGW
WorldNet: ? - ? - ONT
WXC: No - PPPoE - RGW
2degrees: Yes - PPPoE - RGW
There are other ISPs that I haven't looked at, and there are still a couple of incomplete entries. Can anyone supply any more details?
Thanks :)
[1] Untagged by default, but tagged is available by request.
[2] Voice details available here, although apparently the MAC address changes may not be required.
[3] ATA is apparently separate from RGW; see page 4 of this thread for some more detail.
[4] Tagged by default, but untagged is available by request (can be chosen when signing up).
[Mod edit (MF): updated NOW as per suggestion]