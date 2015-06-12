Hi all,



For the benefit of people that want to choose an ISP for UFB, and already have a router that may not support VLAN tagging, I've decided to maintain a list of the various ISP requirements.



Without further ado, here's the information that I have:



ISP: VLAN Tagged - Authentication - Voice

Actrix: ? - PPPoE

Bigpipe: No [1] - PPPoE

Compass: No - PPPoE - ONT

Inspire: No - PPPoE - RGW

Megatel: ? - ? - ONT

Mynxnet: No - PPPoE

MyRepublic: No - DHCP - ONT

Nova: Yes - PPPoE - RGW

Now: Yes - PPPoE - ONT

Orcon: Yes - DHCP - RGW [2]

Skinny: No - PPPoE

Slingshot: Yes - DHCP - RGW

Spark: Yes - PPPoE - ONT

Stuff Fibre: Yes - DHCP - ATA [3]

Taylor Broadband: No - DHCP - RGW

TrustPower: Yes - DHCP - ONT

Vodafone: Yes - DHCP - RGW

Voyager: Yes [4] - PPPoE - RGW

WorldNet: ? - ? - ONT

WXC: No - PPPoE - RGW

2degrees: Yes - PPPoE - RGW



There are other ISPs that I haven't looked at, and there are still a couple of incomplete entries. Can anyone supply any more details?



Thanks :)



[1] Untagged by default, but tagged is available by request.

[2] Voice details available here, although apparently the MAC address changes may not be required.

[3] ATA is apparently separate from RGW; see page 4 of this thread for some more detail.

[4] Tagged by default, but untagged is available by request (can be chosen when signing up).

[Mod edit (MF): updated NOW as per suggestion]