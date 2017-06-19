freakngeek

Been talking about this for a few weeks and tonight I got it working

A little back ground, I live in middle of no where but am lucky to have a Cabinet not to far away (~1km)

I put CAT3 in from Road to house (400+m) about 15 years ago

ADSL and ADSL2+ were pretty well maxed out, had to fight with Chorus to get them to install VDSL2

They relented and at first I got 40/7Mbps connection at the time quite chuffed

ddDLM came a long and after SNR got lowered to 6db on downstream, I got to 53/9Mbps, still chuffed

I'm a keen Wifi buff, and at work install various bits and pieces to run remote sensors

Idea came to move the modem closer to road and make cable to house redundant, well a back up incase of radio issues

Winter is not kind to my time to get anything done

Late nights in garage, assembling all the bits.

The below I do at my own risk, those squeamish should not attempt this as Chorus will charge big time for any booboos that need to be fixed, should things go wrong

I know which cables are my connection, so knew neighbour was safe



To make this all work I have:

In a box with hinged lid:

1x 105ah 12v battery

1x 30amp MPPT solar controller

1x 12 to 24v DC to DC converter

1x 24v POE injector with Terminal connector

1x Draytek DV130 Modem, set in Bridged mode, about 1m of CAT6 from pillar to a RJ12 plug (DSL port)

From the box CAT6 (POE) runs to a Ubiquiti Litebeam AC Gen2 Radio (Station)

Distance between litebeams is just under 400m

50m from house is another Ubiquiti Litebeam AC Gen2 Radio (AP)

Both set to PtP

50m CAT6 cable runs into house into a POE splitter then to wall socket which then runs to Netgear R7000 WAN port (set to PPPoE) in lounge.

Still to do:

Put Litebeam close to house on the house, run internal cabling.

Align Antenna's properly

Make Solar panel frame

Connect Solar panel to controller

Bury cable to Litebeam by road side

The modem and Radio are drawing 0.6amp from battery (~7.2w)

I should have about 3 days till battery is 1/2 drained, sooner I get solar panel sorted the better.

Now all the above effort has gotten me:

Vigor> vdsl status

---------------------- ATU-R Info (hw: annex A, f/w: annex A/B/C) -----------

Running Mode : 17A State : SHOWTIME

DS Actual Rate : 58615000 bps US Actual Rate : 23601000 bps

DS Attainable Rate : 73487288 bps US Attainable Rate : 23540000 bps

DS Path Mode : Interleave US Path Mode : Fast

DS Interleave Depth : 1227 US Interleave Depth : 16

NE Current Attenuation : 21 dB Cur SNR Margin : 6 dB

DS actual PSD : 9. 1 dB US actual PSD : 14. 4 dB

NE CRC Count : 0 FE CRC Count : 257

NE ES Count : 0 FE ES Count : 215

Xdsl Reset Times : 0 Xdsl Link Times : 1

ITU Version[0] : b5004946 ITU Version[1] : 544e0000

VDSL Firmware Version : 05-07-06-0D-01-07 [with Vectoring support]

Power Management Mode : DSL_G997_PMS_L0

Test Mode : DISABLE

-------------------------------- ATU-C Info ---------------------------------

Far Current Attenuation : 31 dB Far SNR Margin : 6 dB

CO ITU Version[0] : b5004244 CO ITU Version[1] : 434da3f5

DSLAM CHIPSET VENDOR : < BDCM >

Massive boost in Upstream connection best before shift (9Mbps)

Excuse my massively high Downstream Interleave Depth, this is from preshift and loads to testing I did over the last few weeks

Hopefully ddDLM will bring this back to a lower level and better actual connection speed.

There are now fewer FEC and CRC errors and Speednet is reporting speeds close to actual connection speed

Where as before it would be a few Mbps lower.

Well worth the effort