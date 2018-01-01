Looking at there about page I would not trust them and should be reported to the commerce commission for misleading consumers
https://econofibre.co.nz/about.php
" We provide the fastest internet speed in NZ and the highest customer satisfaction "
What ever where is the proof?
Linux
VDSL plans seem to show they throttle down to 70/10 instead of full line speed
cruxis:
VDSL plans seem to show they throttle down to 70/10 instead of full line speed
i'd almost bet they simply are quoting the old 997 days...
How many rsps list vdsl as up to 110/50 these days?
Aby: My current provider doesn’t cross this speed, so i think it will be ok. I am after a cheap open term plan for few months, until chorus upgrades to fibre in our street. Any suggestions..
Aby: Not keen on upgrading vdsl, waiting for ufb which is due to start from June 2018.....
Your modem may already be VDSL capable. If it is, the switch would be seamless and a great stopgap for the next 5+ months (probably 6-7 if your install is basic and there isn't a backlog in your area.)
... and if you're not looking to upgrade, why switch ISP at all? Who are you with now? There's a $50 install fee here, and you're obviously already out of contract, so I wouldn't think you'd be saving much.
rm *
Also, Econofibre appears to be a WorldNet brand.
Econofibre's WHOIS lists WorldNet, they use WorldNet's DNS servers, and the website is on WorldNet's network.
hio77:
Speed, Reliability and cost.
You can't get all 3 in a single provider.
You can get all 3 as long as they are high
High Speed
High Reliability
High Cost
Cost being low while other 2 are high is quite a rarity
freakngeek:
hio77:
Speed, Reliability and cost.
You can't get all 3 in a single provider.
You can get all 3 as long as they are high
High Speed
High Reliability
High Cost
Cost being low while other 2 are high is quite a rarity
ofcourse, i should have stated Low Cost, High reliability + speed
Ouch. Stuff "believed" they had that and still got nabbed. I'll go to Websters and edit the definition of honesty and replace it with marketing.
I use their 100/20 UFB no contract $74/m
I give rate (max 10):
speed :7
support : 7
price : 9