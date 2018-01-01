Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandEcono fibre

Aby



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#226314 1-Jan-2018 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Hi,
Just wonder Econo fibre a good ISP.
Cheers

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#1927615 1-Jan-2018 14:30
Send private message quote this post

Looking at there about page I would not trust them and should be reported to the commerce commission for misleading consumers


https://econofibre.co.nz/about.php


" We provide the fastest internet speed in NZ and the highest customer satisfaction "


What ever where is the proof?


Linux

231 posts

Master Geek


  #1927616 1-Jan-2018 14:33
Send private message quote this post

VDSL plans seem to show they throttle  down to 70/10 instead of full line speed

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
12267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #1927617 1-Jan-2018 14:35
Send private message quote this post

cruxis:

 

VDSL plans seem to show they throttle  down to 70/10 instead of full line speed

 

 

i'd almost bet they simply are quoting the old 997 days...

 

 

 

How many rsps list vdsl as up to 110/50 these days?




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Aby



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #1927618 1-Jan-2018 14:48
Send private message quote this post

My current provider doesn’t cross this speed, so i think it will be ok. I am after a cheap open term plan for few months, until chorus upgrades to fibre in our street. Any suggestions..

6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1927619 1-Jan-2018 14:53
Send private message quote this post

Aby: My current provider doesn’t cross this speed, so i think it will be ok. I am after a cheap open term plan for few months, until chorus upgrades to fibre in our street. Any suggestions..


You need to learn how the internet works before making comments like this

Linux

Edit: So you are on xDSL at the moment so speed will be depentant on your distance from cabinet / exchange and the quality of your house wiring not your ISP

'That VDSL Cat'
12267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #1927621 1-Jan-2018 15:00
Send private message quote this post

Speed, Reliability and cost.

 

You can't get all 3 in a single provider.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

Aby



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#1927624 1-Jan-2018 15:10
Send private message quote this post

Not keen on upgrading vdsl, waiting for ufb which is due to start from June 2018.....

 
 
 
 


6404 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1927626 1-Jan-2018 15:14
Send private message quote this post

Why don't you want to switch to VDSL? Makes no sense to me

Linux

5239 posts

Uber Geek


  #1927665 1-Jan-2018 16:54
Send private message quote this post

Even if it's available in June, you won't have fibre installed right away. I'd upgrade to VDSL while you're waiting for fibre.
Plenty of other providers with no contracts (Voyager and Bigpipe are two that immediately come to mind).

1289 posts

Uber Geek


  #1927704 1-Jan-2018 17:57
Send private message quote this post

Aby: Not keen on upgrading vdsl, waiting for ufb which is due to start from June 2018.....

 

Your modem may already be VDSL capable. If it is, the switch would be seamless and a great stopgap for the next 5+ months (probably 6-7 if your install is basic and there isn't a backlog in your area.)

 

... and if you're not looking to upgrade, why switch ISP at all? Who are you with now? There's a $50 install fee here, and you're obviously already out of contract, so I wouldn't think you'd be saving much.




rm *

1289 posts

Uber Geek


  #1927706 1-Jan-2018 18:09
Send private message quote this post

Also, Econofibre appears to be a WorldNet brand.

 

Econofibre's WHOIS lists WorldNet, they use WorldNet's DNS servers, and the website is on WorldNet's network.

345 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #1927728 1-Jan-2018 19:23
Send private message quote this post

hio77:

 

Speed, Reliability and cost.

 

You can't get all 3 in a single provider.

 

 

You can get all 3 as long as they are high
High Speed
High Reliability
High Cost

 

Cost being low while other 2 are high is quite a rarity

'That VDSL Cat'
12267 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  #1927734 1-Jan-2018 20:02
Send private message quote this post

freakngeek:

 

hio77:

 

Speed, Reliability and cost.

 

You can't get all 3 in a single provider.

 

 

You can get all 3 as long as they are high
High Speed
High Reliability
High Cost

 

Cost being low while other 2 are high is quite a rarity

 

 

ofcourse, i should have stated Low Cost, High reliability + speed




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

20697 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1927742 1-Jan-2018 20:18
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

Looking at there about page I would not trust them and should be reported to the commerce commission for misleading consumers

 

 

 

https://econofibre.co.nz/about.php

 

 

 

" We provide the fastest internet speed in NZ and the highest customer satisfaction "

 

 

 

What ever where is the proof?

 

 

 

Linux

 

 

Ouch. Stuff "believed" they had that and still got nabbed. I'll go to Websters and edit the definition of honesty and replace it with marketing.

33 posts

Geek


  #1955391 11-Feb-2018 19:26
Send private message quote this post

I use their 100/20 UFB no contract $74/m

 

I give rate (max 10):

 

speed :7 

 

support : 7

 

price : 9

 

 

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

OPPO A72 a top mid-tier smartphone
Posted 19-Jun-2020 18:02

D-Link A/NZ launches new smart AX1500 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Posted 19-Jun-2020 15:03

AMD introduces Ryzen 3000XT desktop processors
Posted 19-Jun-2020 14:58

Poly Studio X family and Poly G7500 are the first Zoom Rooms appliances to receive Zoom certification
Posted 11-Jun-2020 14:27

Google confirms Nest Mini coming to New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2020 10:43

OPPO Find X2 Pro pushed to its limits in wild Antarctic photo series
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:47

Samsung takes home entertainment outdoor with new lifestyle TV and soundbar
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:32

Sonos introduces streaming radio service Sonos Radio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:24

Ingram Micro adds Ubiquiti to its New Zealand Portfolio
Posted 10-Jun-2020 16:00

OPPO Find X2 Lite brings flagship features to mid-range 5G smartphone
Posted 29-May-2020 12:52

Sony introduces the digital camera ZV-1 for content creators
Posted 27-May-2020 12:47

Samsung Announces 2020 QLED TV Range
Posted 20-May-2020 16:29

D-Link A/NZ launches AI-Powered body temperature measuring system
Posted 20-May-2020 16:22

NortonLifeLock Online Banking Protection now available for New Zealand banks
Posted 20-May-2020 16:14

SD Express delivers new gigabyte speeds for SD memory cards
Posted 20-May-2020 15:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.