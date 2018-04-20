Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
New Zealand Broadband Hello from Gravity Internet - the newest satellite internet provider


Geek

Gravity Internet

# 233534 20-Apr-2018 11:48
We saw how satellite internet was being run in New Zealand and we though we could definitely do better.

 

Gravity was started to make satellite internet more affordable. For all of our plans and our per GB data rate, we guarantee the BEST PRICE in the country.

 

Our satellite is not used by anyone else in the country 

 

No fixed term contracts 

 

The only unlimited satellite internet option in NZ, Night Owl- for off peak times 

 

Speeds: 10 down, 1 up. We don't over subscribe our customers like some competitors

 

Free personal email

 

Nation wide coverage, including the Chatham islands 

 1 | 2 | 3
  # 1999767 20-Apr-2018 11:57
Interesting what Satellite do you own?

  # 1999768 20-Apr-2018 12:02
Hey, 

 

we are 100% New Zealand owned, if that is what you mean by national.

 

or yes, you can get our service anywhere in the nation. 

 
 
 
 


  # 1999770 20-Apr-2018 12:05
i think he means what Satellite are you operating from and do you own it? :)





  # 1999776 20-Apr-2018 12:17
haha, no we don't own it unfortunately. But we are the only ones in New Zealand to use it.

 

 

 

It is 128E-JCSAT

  # 1999777 20-Apr-2018 12:20
$349 for 100GB, that's not bad. :-)

  # 1999778 20-Apr-2018 12:22
What sized Satellite dish would customers have to use? 

 

Looking at this that satellite's footprint doesn't come anywhere near NZ: http://www.lyngsat-maps.com/JCSAT-3A.html

 

 

  # 1999781 20-Apr-2018 12:31
DjShadow:

 

What sized Satellite dish would customers have to use? 

 

Looking at this that satellite's footprint doesn't come anywhere near NZ: http://www.lyngsat-maps.com/JCSAT-3A.html

 

 

Hi, yes there is a Ku beam covering NZ.

 

Cyril

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 1999796 20-Apr-2018 13:17
One person supports this post
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JCSAT-3A

 

15 year lifetime and launched in 2006, so approx 3 years of operational life left.

 

The coverage map shows Ku only over Japan, so I guess they've pointed one of the antennae this way.

 

 

 

As @DjShadow asked: how big a dish do you need? Big enough that it needs to be shrouded against wind?

 

 

 

You said " Night Owl- for off peak times". Is the service only available off-peak? And what's off-peak times?

  # 1999807 20-Apr-2018 13:42
dang - $999 install fee is quite pricey. 

  # 1999818 20-Apr-2018 13:59
michaeln:

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/JCSAT-3A

 

15 year lifetime and launched in 2006, so approx 3 years of operational life left.

 

The coverage map shows Ku only over Japan, so I guess they've pointed one of the antennae this way.

 

 

 

 

"You may have read elsewhere on this website that our customers will receive a free upgrade to an even faster service in 2019. That is because a new satellite named Kacific-1 will be coming online with revolutionary speeds and capacity, targeted at New Zealand. Gravity will be transitioning our customers to the Kacific-1 satellite as soon as it is ready."




  # 1999822 20-Apr-2018 14:02
In 2019, we will have a new and even faster satellite (Kasific-1). We’ll upgrade all customers hardware for free and increase everyones speed for free.

 

As long as there is line of site between the satellite and the dish then signal can be picked up anywhere in NZ. 

 

 

 

Customers will add Night Owl to their plan for $9 per month and can use unlimited internet between the hours of 12am and 6am. Night Owl is only available between these times. 

 

 

  # 1999823 20-Apr-2018 14:03
langi27:

 

dang - $999 install fee is quite pricey. 

 

 

That was my thought too, when I had IHUG Ultra (aka Satnet), install was minimal - just needed someone round to put the dish up, run some cable to the room to the PC/decoder and that was it. Thing was, in the paperwork it stated that IHUG owned the dish - fine - but they'd charge to have it taken down. So noone even asked to have it taken down and got a "free" dish for Sky ;)

 

They do offer a buy back option for the dish if in good condition. But dish is worth stuff all really, the LNB is a few $ but the card/decoder is the most expensive part of the hardware.

 

 

 

 




  # 1999833 20-Apr-2018 14:23
For remote stations up past that burned stump this would be ideal and $1k install fee would be reasonable as it can be quite a trek into some places for a techie
In/near the City I can see this being less value

 

Possibly better for low bandwidth use, checking news and wool prices, Netflix movie once a week

 

Good on them for giving remote customers a choice to get DSL speed broadband to the remote masses.

 

What size dish is needed ?



  # 1999849 20-Apr-2018 14:42
We are also currently running a competition to win $4000 worth of satellite internet goodies. 

 

just for answering a question you will go into the draw. please share around if anyone you know needs satellite internet and wants it for free. 

 

 

 

https://getgravity.nz/competition

 

 (Because I'm new around here I'm not allowed to post links yet).

 

The winner will receive free installation (valued at over $999) anywhere in the country and free 50GB of data per month  (valued at $229/mth) + free unlimited data between midnight and 6am for the entire year!

 

We'll also throw in a free wireless router so all up, it's a total package worth of over $4000!



  # 1999855 20-Apr-2018 14:44
The dish is 1.2 metres in diameter 

