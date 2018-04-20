We saw how satellite internet was being run in New Zealand and we though we could definitely do better.

Gravity was started to make satellite internet more affordable. For all of our plans and our per GB data rate, we guarantee the BEST PRICE in the country.

Our satellite is not used by anyone else in the country

No fixed term contracts

The only unlimited satellite internet option in NZ, Night Owl- for off peak times

Speeds: 10 down, 1 up. We don't over subscribe our customers like some competitors

Free personal email

Nation wide coverage, including the Chatham islands