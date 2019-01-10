Hi Guys

Following is a message that I sent to my current ISP.

"I note that Flip are increasing my costs for ADSL/phone by $2 per month, to cover increased charges by Chorus for maintenance of its legacy copper based service. This is a subject of some interest to me, as fibre is available outside my gate. I have not asked for a fibre install, as: 1] I do not require fibre; ADSL speed is OK by me 2] It would cost me about $300 extra per year over my (legacy) deal with Flip. 3] I do not care for the installations I have seen by Chorus (or its contractors). However, eventually, no doubt I will be forced to connect to fibre, if only because copper is no longer supported in my area. I note that the Commerce Commission are asking for submissions on the code of statutory requirements that Chorus must meet should it discontinue copper in certain areas (ie where fibre is readily available). It suggests a free fibre install, which I am sure will be popular with Chorus! Most likely, Chorus will increase charges for copper until users (including RSP) are forced to discontinue its use. Justified by the added cost of maintaining the copper. I will make a submission to the Commission, asking to ensure that exorbitant charges are controlled."

Bearing in mind what I have said above, I would like informed people to tell me what in 2019 I should do. To be practical, I do not need or want fibre but it seems to be that I am being forced into a corner. I really am not happy with Chorus contractors banging holes in my bricks etc. Plus the costs of connecting. ADSL is OK for me, right now. Flip do tell me that they are working on a fibre based plan. but I would bet that it is not as good as my legacy plan! What to do!!!