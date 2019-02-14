Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandVocus and Vodafone: fibre unbundling
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68841 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#245649 14-Feb-2019 18:39
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

In a move that will open New Zealand’s internet to a raft of innovations, Vocus Group New Zealand and Vodafone New Zealand today unveiled the country’s first unbundled fibre broadband connection.

 

The telecommunications companies joined forces to unbundle fibre in mid-2018, seeking to accelerate innovation and improve the reliability and performance of broadband connections for their customer bases.

 

Today they demonstrated an unbundled fibre connection at an Auckland home, running at 10Gbps – ten times faster than the fastest residential product currently available.

 

Mark Callander, Vocus Chief Executive New Zealand, which owns the Slingshot and Orcon brands, describes fibre unbundling as the most exciting development since the introduction of fibre broadband itself. “With an unbundled connection, we have complete control over the signal which lets us ramp up innovation and bring even more services to market to meet the needs of specific customer groups.”

 

With a new wave of transformative new technologies expected globally, Vodafone NZ CEO Jason Paris says fibre unbundling is necessary for retail service providers to deliver world-leading connectivity to Kiwis. “Unbundling fibre will provide retail service providers with a flexible future-proofed platform regardless of what tomorrow brings. And we believe every New Zealander will thrive with access to the world’s best digital services.”

 

Both Vocus and Vodafone played a major role in unbundling copper lines a decade ago. The benefits for consumers were clear: prices of telecom services came down dramatically, and innovations such as new ADSL technology and VOIP were brought to market.

 

Advocacy group InternetNZ has long advocated for unbundling, historically on the copper broadband network and more recently for UFB fibre, including through the recent Telecommunications Act review. The organisation’s CEO Jordan Carter has previously noted that unbundling has worked for New Zealand before. “We see the potential for it to lead to more choice and more competition on fibre too," he said.

 

Paris explains the limitations of a bundled service from a broadband perspective: “To date, retail service providers could only sell a range of ‘one size fits most’ fibre products. But retailers such as Vodafone and Vocus are constantly watching world technology markets and the constant stream of new developments. We know there is a lot more than can be done with an unbundled fibre connection and a lot more choice in the types of products we could be offering our customers.”

 

By investing several million dollars into unbundling technology, Vodafone and the Vocus are better positioned to create unique services suitable for specific customer types.

 

“Fibre unbundling also removes barriers to emerging technologies, as we can rapidly implement innovations we know will work for our customers,” says Paris.

 

These technologies can deliver advantages including boosting the speed of individual connections, making 10Gbps residential grade connections to the home a reality. “Currently LFCs have no real urgency to accelerate speeds or make available a wider variety of services - there is just no incentive to do so,” says Callander. “However, as retailers operating in a competitive market, we know that increased speed, a broader portfolio and indeed the ability to better manage costs and reliability are absolutely key to attracting new customers and retaining existing ones. And unbundling gives us the means to do all these things.”

 

He adds that emerging technologies such as virtual reality and some artificial intelligence applications require exceptionally fast internet connections. “Even more everyday applications such as various cloud services in use at home and in offices across New Zealand today benefit from a faster connection. We’re completely ready to have unbundled fibre in market by the first of January 2020 and bringing the benefits to all New Zealanders who are using fibre connections, and further driving innovation and competition in this market.”

 




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
antoniosk
2062 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2178442 14-Feb-2019 18:49
Send private message quote this post

Roll on.... even faster internet?




________

 

Antoniosk

 

Click to see full size

yitz
1492 posts

Uber Geek


  #2178451 14-Feb-2019 19:00
Send private message quote this post

Pics or didn't happen............... did they actually unbundle a Chorus UFB access or was it FibreX lol

 
 
 
 


freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
68841 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2178452 14-Feb-2019 19:02
Send private message quote this post

yitz: Pics or didn't happen............... did they actually unbundle a Chorus UFB access or was it FibreX lol

 

 

It is fibre.




 

 

These links are referral codes

 

Geekzone broadband switch | Eletcricity comparison and switch | Hatch investment (NZ$ 10 bonus if NZ$100 deposited within 30 days) | Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Coinbase | TheMarket | My technology disclosure

DjShadow
3322 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2178453 14-Feb-2019 19:03
Send private message quote this post

I wonder if they will unbundle areas where they have the Cable network or if they will continue to flog FibreX

Talkiet
4393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2178454 14-Feb-2019 19:03
Send private message quote this post

LOL... Unbundling? They bought a dark fibre and setup 10G on it... I am struggling to see what technical value there was in this. I guess there's a chance it was all for the headline :-)

 

 

 

N

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2178467 14-Feb-2019 19:47
Send private message quote this post

Talkiet:

LOL... Unbundling? They bought a dark fibre and setup 10G on it... I am struggling to see what technical value there was in this. I guess there's a chance it was all for the headline :-)


 


N


 



So it's not just me that understood exactly that then...

Seems all just a play to beat chorus to the punch given their very public timeline for the media.
Chorus's unbundled fibre product isn't even at market yet...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

richms
23680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2178519 14-Feb-2019 20:05
Send private message quote this post

"an auckland home" is very vague. Is it by any chance one of the directors places and they just wanted it in to brag about? Because that is what I am reading into it....




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 


BarTender
3214 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2178522 14-Feb-2019 20:12
Send private message quote this post

Unbundling fibre, what a stupid idea.

 

But if VocusFone want to throw some cash on capital investment for no good reason then sure. But perhaps spending some money to offer HFC at wholesale rates as an equivalent or cheaper rate with the same inputs as UFB then that would be cool. 




and


chevrolux
4609 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2178529 14-Feb-2019 20:28
Send private message quote this post

Cos unbundling the copper went so well I guess. I mean just look at all the ISAMs installed in cabinets around the place to compete with Chorus......

quentinreade
328 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Vocus

  #2178531 14-Feb-2019 20:31
Send private message quote this post

richms:

 

"an auckland home" is very vague. Is it by any chance one of the directors places and they just wanted it in to brag about? Because that is what I am reading into it....

 

 

 

 

It was at the home of one of the networks team - and yes, he was pretty happy with it TBH.

 

For clarification to the Spark team commenting, this is a dedicated 10G service running on the second fibre. We used an AdTran XGSPON OLT and ONT.

 

This was a POC, it's all working, and we are preparing for a commercial launch of unbundled connections in Jan 2020. I can’t speak for the commercial guys, but suspect we’ll be happy to wholesale to Spark 😉




Head of Communications
Vocus NZ

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2178533 14-Feb-2019 20:35
Send private message quote this post

quentinreade:

 

For clarification to the Spark team commenting, this is a dedicated 10G service running on the second fibre. We used an AdTran XGSPON OLT and ONT.

 

This was a POC, it's all working, and we are preparing for a commercial launch of unbundled connections in Jan 2020. I can’t speak for the commercial guys, but suspect we’ll be happy to wholesale to Spark 😉

 

 

Right, that adds a bit of context.

 

 

 

Probably would have helped if the release mentioned it was a trial for the chorus unbundle product....




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

richms
23680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2178535 14-Feb-2019 20:40
Send private message quote this post

quentinreade:

 

It was at the home of one of the networks team - and yes, he was pretty happy with it TBH.

 

 

Makes sense, more likely to have an overkill home network to support it compared to a director ;)

 

I found a whole lot of long fiber patch cables in the pile of stuff at work from a former IT business that rented some space, so rather than send them to the computer recycliers I will be stringing them around the house so I'm ready when voyager are good to go with the faster speeds ;)




Richard rich.ms

Talkiet
4393 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2178537 14-Feb-2019 20:44
Send private message quote this post

quentinreade:

 

richms:

 

"an auckland home" is very vague. Is it by any chance one of the directors places and they just wanted it in to brag about? Because that is what I am reading into it....

 

 

 

 

It was at the home of one of the networks team - and yes, he was pretty happy with it TBH.

 

For clarification to the Spark team commenting, this is a dedicated 10G service running on the second fibre. We used an AdTran XGSPON OLT and ONT.

 

This was a POC, it's all working, and we are preparing for a commercial launch of unbundled connections in Jan 2020. I can’t speak for the commercial guys, but suspect we’ll be happy to wholesale to Spark 😉

 

 

Thanks for the info... If only they let the techs have a chequebook more than once every 4 years. I just had my turn with it as well and had to give it back so I won't be ordering any wholesale 10G connections off you just yet :-) Of course this is all predicated on getting the price you want Chorus to give you in the absence of a regulatory pricing structure so who knows what will happen!

 

Cheers - N




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

rugrat
2202 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2178538 14-Feb-2019 20:44
Send private message quote this post

Will this make changing ISP’s more complicated?

I.e second ONT and wiring at house required etc.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12623 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2178540 14-Feb-2019 20:47
Send private message quote this post

rugrat: Will this make changing ISP’s more complicated?

I.e second ONT and wiring at house required etc.

 

That's alot of the questions around how unbundling will be done.

 

 

 

There are still alot of time for details to change, but the way it's planned right now is the same as what was setup at the inception of fibre (atleast for chorus)

 

 

 

2 fibres are installed, one is intended for chorus use, one is intended for unbundling.

 

Moving providers is kinda simple, where it gets hard is say, moving from VF to Vocus (although based on this i suspect they will share OLT network). In this case, the tech will be sent out to switch the ONT.

 

Chorus ONT stays..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News »

Vodafone enables 5G roaming - for when international travel comes
Posted 30-Oct-2020 15:03

Spark awards funding to Kiwi businesses in 5G funding initiative
Posted 30-Oct-2020 14:58

Huawei launches IdeaHub Pro in New Zealand
Posted 27-Oct-2020 16:41

Southland-based IT specialist providing virtual services worldwide
Posted 27-Oct-2020 15:55

NASA discovers water on sunlit surface of Moon
Posted 27-Oct-2020 08:30

Huawei introduces new features to Petal Search, Maps and Docs
Posted 26-Oct-2020 18:05

Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Posted 21-Oct-2020 08:34

Nanoleaf enhances lighting line with launch of Triangles and Mini Triangles
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:18

Synology unveils DS16211+
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:12

Ingram Micro introduces FootfallCam to New Zealand channel
Posted 17-Oct-2020 20:06

Dropbox adopts Virtual First working policy
Posted 17-Oct-2020 19:47

OPPO announces Reno4 Series 5G line-up in NZ
Posted 16-Oct-2020 08:52

Microsoft Highway to a Hundred expands to Asia Pacific
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:34

Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Posted 14-Oct-2020 09:29

AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors
Posted 9-Oct-2020 10:13








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.