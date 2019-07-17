The ONT model is the Nokia G-140W-C

One of the issues that can occur with the using the ONT as a RGW rather than putting a separate router is if the ONT is installed somewhere awkward, like a garage which can be common, (as there is often where the copper demark is), it can mean the wifi coverage of the house is poor.

While I think it is a good idea it is still to be fully tested out to see how it goes for end customers.

Install dates current are between Dec 2019 and June 2020 however these dates can and do move around month to month (both forward and backwards)

Green dots are existing buildings with fibre (NGA) fibre, such as some of the new subdivisions and schools.

Hahei is getting fibre in Aug and Sept this year.

Whangpoua, Matarangi and Kuaotuna are getting it between now and mid 2020.

Cooks Beach / Ferry Landing is mid 2021.