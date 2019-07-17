Hi all,
I've just arrived home from the Whitianga Chorus "meeting". Got a bunch of cool info to provide. First, we have photos of the build guide.
https://imgur.com/a/na9iz8b - Enjoy
Next Chorus have designed their own Wifi-ONT hybrid. They are trying to get ISP's onboard but not all agreed to use it. Pics here: https://imgur.com/a/USa45n6
It's made by Nokia, didn't get the model number sorry. It can act as a router with NAT, or it can also act as a standalone unit that I can connect my router to.
Whitianga fibre was supposed to have started being built by now, but there were problems with digging, aka archaeological reasons. However, Whitianga MUST be completed by June 2020. The build is planned to start September in 2019.
The build will be completed from both sides and go into town. This diagram shows roughly how I believe it is planned to be.