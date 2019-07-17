Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Whitianga Fibre Chorus Meeting Thread


# 252931 17-Jul-2019 16:44
Hi all,

 

 

 

I've just arrived home from the Whitianga Chorus "meeting". Got a bunch of cool info to provide. First, we have photos of the build guide.

 

https://imgur.com/a/na9iz8b - Enjoy

 

 

 

Next Chorus have designed their own Wifi-ONT hybrid. They are trying to get ISP's onboard but not all agreed to use it. Pics here: https://imgur.com/a/USa45n6

 

It's made by Nokia, didn't get the model number sorry. It can act as a router with NAT, or it can also act as a standalone unit that I can connect my router to.

 

 

 

Whitianga fibre was supposed to have started being built by now, but there were problems with digging, aka archaeological reasons. However, Whitianga MUST be completed by June 2020. The build is planned to start September in 2019.

 

 

 

The build will be completed from both sides and go into town. This diagram shows roughly how I believe it is planned to be.

  # 2278536 17-Jul-2019 18:05
Cheers for the update. A family member has a bach there (rather a part time home now they're retired) so I'll let them know it's on its way. :)

  # 2278592 17-Jul-2019 20:37
3 people support this post
The ONT model is the Nokia G-140W-C

 

One of the issues that can occur with the using the ONT as a RGW rather than putting a separate router is if the ONT is installed somewhere awkward, like a garage which can be common, (as there is often where the copper demark is), it can mean the wifi coverage of the house is poor.

 

While I think it is a good idea it is still to be fully tested out to see how it goes for end customers.

 

 

 

Click to see full size

 

Install dates current are between Dec 2019 and June 2020 however these dates can and do move around month to month (both forward and backwards)

 

Green dots are existing buildings with fibre (NGA) fibre, such as some of the new subdivisions and schools.

 

Hahei is getting fibre in Aug and Sept this year.

 

Whangpoua, Matarangi and Kuaotuna are getting it between now and mid 2020.

 

Cooks Beach / Ferry Landing is mid 2021.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2278596 17-Jul-2019 20:42
Now we just need something for Whangamata :) 

 

 

  # 2278634 17-Jul-2019 22:59
networkn:

Now we just need something for Whangamata :) 


 


By 2022




Chorus has spent $1.4 billion on making their xDSL broadband network faster and even more now as they are upgrading their rural Conklins.
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

  # 2278636 17-Jul-2019 23:10
coffeebaron:
networkn:

 

Now we just need something for Whangamata :) 

 

 

 

 

 


By 2022

 

Just in time for NEXT RWC! Ugh!

 

Spark really screwed over the rural towns when they bought the rights and streamed them.

  # 2278639 17-Jul-2019 23:27
networkn:

coffeebaron:
networkn:


Now we just need something for Whangamata :) 


 


 



By 2022


Just in time for NEXT RWC! Ugh!


Spark really screwed over the rural towns when they bought the rights and streamed them.



Many games are also on free to air also.

TVNZ RWC 2019 coverage

  # 2278641 17-Jul-2019 23:34
Kiwifruta:

Many games are also on free to air also.

TVNZ RWC 2019 coverage

 

Not many, a very small number.

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2278650 18-Jul-2019 08:01
Most of Whangamata already has good VDSL coverage or atleast 10Mbps ADSL, suffient for one or two HD streams of RRC.

 

 




Most of Whangamata already has good VDSL coverage or atleast 10Mbps ADSL, suffient for one or two HD streams of RRC.
I install - Naked DSL, DSL Master Splitters, VoIP, data cabling and general computer support for home and small business.
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

  # 2278737 18-Jul-2019 10:14
ssamjh:

 

The build will be completed from both sides and go into town. This diagram shows roughly how I believe it is planned to be.

 

 

I just got a Dad's Army flashback!

 

Also, YAY! for Kuaotunu getting fibre. Didn't think that was ever going to happen.




Life is too short to remove USB safely.



  # 2278740 18-Jul-2019 10:16
kiwifidget:

ssamjh:


The build will be completed from both sides and go into town. This diagram shows roughly how I believe it is planned to be.



I just got a Dad's Army flashback!


Also, YAY! for Kuaotunu getting fibre. Didn't think that was ever going to happen.



Look I maayyyy have flunked art class 😅

  # 2279418 19-Jul-2019 07:54
ssamjh:
kiwifidget:

 

ssamjh:

 

 

 

The build will be completed from both sides and go into town. This diagram shows roughly how I believe it is planned to be.

 

 

 

 

 

 

I just got a Dad's Army flashback!

 

 

 

Also, YAY! for Kuaotunu getting fibre. Didn't think that was ever going to happen.

 



Look I maayyyy have flunked art class 😅

 

 

 

But not Kuaotunu West :(

 

Click to see full size

  # 2279421 19-Jul-2019 08:02
atomeara:

 

But not Kuaotunu West :(

 

Click to see full size

 

 

Oh bugger! That's disappointing. 




Life is too short to remove USB safely.

  # 2279461 19-Jul-2019 09:49
Personally not a fan of how the new ONTs mount. The older ones were so much more compact and less likely to get whacked by things. 

  # 2279468 19-Jul-2019 09:58
wratterus:

 

Personally not a fan of how the new ONTs mount. The older ones were so much more compact and less likely to get whacked by things. 

 

 

I agree, I understand the idea to create a splice spool with an adaptable clip on plate to allow for easy swap out of future ONTs with potentially different mounting points. But I think if it had been more the dimension of a faceplate and fitted over a flushbox that created a cavity for the spool, but then that limits where the voice socket would go.....

 

Cyril



  # 2282161 23-Jul-2019 13:04
atomeara:

The ONT model is the Nokia G-140W-C


One of the issues that can occur with the using the ONT as a RGW rather than putting a separate router is if the ONT is installed somewhere awkward, like a garage which can be common, (as there is often where the copper demark is), it can mean the wifi coverage of the house is poor.


While I think it is a good idea it is still to be fully tested out to see how it goes for end customers.


 


Click to see full size


Install dates current are between Dec 2019 and June 2020 however these dates can and do move around month to month (both forward and backwards)


Green dots are existing buildings with fibre (NGA) fibre, such as some of the new subdivisions and schools.


Hahei is getting fibre in Aug and Sept this year.


Whangpoua, Matarangi and Kuaotuna are getting it between now and mid 2020.


Cooks Beach / Ferry Landing is mid 2021.


 



Could you provide the date for FFP10 in Whitianga? Thanks in advance.

Create new topic



