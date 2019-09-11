Unlimited Internet recently migrated billing to HD Net but payments made to UL after the change are not showing up in the HD Net billing platform. The UL billing platform is no longer available, so your online banking is your only record that payments have been made.

I called HD Net Support today asking where had my last payment to Unlimited Internet had gone. I was told that reconciling payments made to UL with customers' HD Net accounts, had not been done yet. No time frame was provided.

I was also told that my payment will be applied to a future HD Net invoice 👍 but they required me to provide proof of payment😒! Given the company('s) inflicted this change upon UL customers, this was a bit rich. The payment is sitting in UL's bank account with my reference details attached...

This is looking like a poorly planned billing migration. HD Net has provided no public information on how and when customer payments will be migrated.

I've emailed HD Net Support highlighting the issue but past experience with Unlimited Internet is that you must call and plead for them to escalate it to management.

So keep a close watch on your payments to Unlimited Internet and HD Net (direct credits and credit cards), to make sure you don't pay twice.

Good luck!