WARNING: Lost payments with Unlimited Internet billing change to HD Net


# 256031 11-Sep-2019 14:02
Unlimited Internet recently migrated billing to HD Net but payments made to UL after the change are not showing up in the HD Net billing platform. The UL billing platform is no longer available, so your online banking is your only record that payments have been made.

 

I called HD Net Support today asking where had my last payment to Unlimited Internet had gone. I was told that reconciling payments made to UL with customers' HD Net accounts, had not been done yet. No time frame was provided.

 

I was also told that my payment will be applied to a future HD Net invoice 👍 but they required me to provide proof of payment😒! Given the company('s) inflicted this change upon UL customers, this was a bit rich. The payment is sitting in UL's bank account with my reference details attached...

 

This is looking like a poorly planned billing migration. HD Net has provided no public information on how and when customer payments will be migrated.

 

I've emailed HD Net Support highlighting the issue but past experience with Unlimited Internet is that you must call and plead for them to escalate it to management.

 

So keep a close watch on your payments to Unlimited Internet and HD Net (direct credits and credit cards), to make sure you don't pay twice.

 

Good luck!

  # 2315033 11-Sep-2019 14:19
Absolutely nothing has changed over at HD by the sounds of it




 

  # 2315038 11-Sep-2019 14:25
Peppery: Absolutely nothing has changed over at HD by the sounds of it

 

Looks that way.

 

I've only had to do three chargebacks with credit card providers. HD was one of those.

 
 
 
 


  # 2315069 11-Sep-2019 15:00
Even the slow and inefficient wheels of bureaucracy at Auckland City council where able to cope with bills paid to the accounts of the former city councils after the formation of the super city. 

  # 2315158 11-Sep-2019 17:05
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Peppery: Absolutely nothing has changed over at HD by the sounds of it

 

Looks that way.

 

I've only had to do three chargebacks with credit card providers. HD was one of those.

 

 

Add me to the list of customers that got fleeced by HD. Looks like it's the same guy in charge so I'm not surprised they haven't changed their ways.



  # 2316463 12-Sep-2019 11:55
Response from HD Support today.

 

Hi there,

 

Our accounts team have been inundated with payment allocations and are currently working through them.
You will be able to see shortly if your invoice has been paid by logging into your client portal. You will also receive an email to confirm your invoice has been paid, once it has been allocated.
If you have any further questions please do not hesitate to contact us.

 

Kind regards,
The Team at HD

 

 

 

 

 

 

  # 2316494 12-Sep-2019 13:50
This whole thing has been managed so badly.

 

I'd be changing to a competent ISP IMO. Plenty out there at that same price point who don't tout on being the cheapest (when they really are not).




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

  # 2316772 12-Sep-2019 20:24
hmmm, is HD just a she'll be right company, I know no one apart from webhostingnz.com that run their infrastructure of there.

 
 
 
 


  # 2316787 12-Sep-2019 20:51
startupgeek:

 

hmmm, is HD just a she'll be right company, I know no one apart from webhostingnz.com that run their infrastructure of there.

 

route6:         2403:2f00::/32
origin:         AS24466
descr:          HD NET LIMITED
                11C Piermark Drive,
                Rosedale, Albany
                North Shore
mnt-by:         MAINT-NZ-HDNETLTD
last-modified:  2018-03-13T04:04:11Z
source:         APNIC

 

They are hosted by hd.net also so no, they don't run their own infrastructure.

 

Just search the internet and you'll find multiple threads on Geekzone and GPForums with why nobody recommends hd.net or unlimitedinternet.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

  # 2316788 12-Sep-2019 20:56
michaelmurfy:

 

startupgeek:

 

hmmm, is HD just a she'll be right company, I know no one apart from webhostingnz.com that run their infrastructure of there.

 

route6:         2403:2f00::/32
origin:         AS24466
descr:          HD NET LIMITED
                11C Piermark Drive,
                Rosedale, Albany
                North Shore
mnt-by:         MAINT-NZ-HDNETLTD
last-modified:  2018-03-13T04:04:11Z
source:         APNIC

 

They are hosted by hd.net also so no, they don't run their own infrastructure.

 

Just search the internet and you'll find multiple threads on Geekzone and GPForums with why nobody recommends hd.net or unlimitedinternet.

 

 

Thats not what I meant Michael by infrastructure I meant a company that hosts their servers there.

 

 

 

 

  # 2316864 12-Sep-2019 23:18
startupgeek:

 

Thats not what I meant Michael by infrastructure I meant a company that hosts their servers there.

 

Ahh gotcha! Sorry misread. Yes I don't know many either.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
A quick guide to picking the right ISP | The Router GuideCommunity UniFi Cloud Controller | Ubiquiti Edgerouter Tutorial | Sharesies

  # 2402434 20-Jan-2020 15:17
I'm with HD, formally Unlimited Internet.

 

I got the email telling me that there was nothing to do as a result of the company change/merge.

 

But when i got the next HD branded invoice, on closer inspection the bank account number had changed. Seems like a number of customers would not have picked up on this change. HD should really have made it clear that the bank account changed. I had not problems as i paid into the new account.

 

Didn't get the usual payment receipt email that Unlimited Internet did. But this has since working again.

 

Seems like they could have done a bit better in their communication. 

 

Still happy with the service I get for the best price around.

