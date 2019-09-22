oldbusdriver:

Hi guys, I am starting this conversation as I need to know more about the subject. I am in Christchurch and
had standard Stuff Fibre installed in April and recently accepted their kind offer to boost to 950/500 speed
for only $5/mo so I took it. Standard ASUS RT-AC58U router but I plug ethernet in, not using WIFI.
Since then, obviously, I have been doing speed testing and discovered that the useful bit - downloads - were
not even half as fast as uploads. Nperf testing to Auckland Devoli server usually 57/160 using Chrome browser
but 142/397 using Edge browser.
After a phone support session, the technician advised that my computer was not powerful enough. It is Acer
ES1-531 laptop Intel 4core 8GB ram (yes, I know, I upgraded it and left out one screw) I am running Norton 360
but not the VPN (that really slows things down, leave that for when I use BK WiFi - if ever)
Any helpful ideas would be appreciated.
I posted this by mistake in another forum but have realised that was 2degrees, so re-posting here.