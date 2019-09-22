oldbusdriver:

Hi guys, I am starting this conversation as I need to know more about the subject. I am in Christchurch and

had standard Stuff Fibre installed in April and recently accepted their kind offer to boost to 950/500 speed

for only $5/mo so I took it. Standard ASUS RT-AC58U router but I plug ethernet in, not using WIFI.

Since then, obviously, I have been doing speed testing and discovered that the useful bit - downloads - were

not even half as fast as uploads. Nperf testing to Auckland Devoli server usually 57/160 using Chrome browser

but 142/397 using Edge browser.

After a phone support session, the technician advised that my computer was not powerful enough. It is Acer

ES1-531 laptop Intel 4core 8GB ram (yes, I know, I upgraded it and left out one screw) I am running Norton 360

but not the VPN (that really slows things down, leave that for when I use BK WiFi - if ever)

Any helpful ideas would be appreciated.

I posted this by mistake in another forum but have realised that was 2degrees, so re-posting here.