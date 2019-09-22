oldbusdriver:

Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 257257 22-Sep-2019 21:55
Hi guys, I am starting this conversation as I need to know more about the subject.  I am in Christchurch and

 

had standard Stuff Fibre installed in April and recently accepted their kind offer to boost to 950/500 speed

 

for only $5/mo so I took it. Standard ASUS RT-AC58U router but I plug ethernet in, not using WIFI.

 

 

 

Since then, obviously, I have been doing speed testing and discovered that the useful bit - downloads - were

 

not even half as fast as uploads. Nperf testing to Auckland Devoli server usually 57/160 using Chrome browser

 

but 142/397 using Edge browser.

 

 

 

After a phone support session, the technician advised that my computer was not powerful enough. It is Acer 

 

ES1-531 laptop Intel 4core 8GB ram (yes, I know, I upgraded it and left out one screw)  I am running Norton 360

 

but not the VPN (that really slows things down, leave that for when I use BK WiFi - if ever)

 

 

 

Any helpful ideas would be appreciated.

 

I posted this by mistake in another forum but have realised that was 2degrees, so re-posting here.

  # 2322994 22-Sep-2019 22:12
Don't test using browser install the speedtest App

  # 2322995 22-Sep-2019 22:12
Try run your test via the speedtest.net app (not via a browser), and set your server to that of your ISP.

 
 
 
 


  # 2323000 22-Sep-2019 22:17
Devoli is the RSP. Spark fibre don't have a network of their own.

  # 2323005 22-Sep-2019 22:39
Here are some comparisons just now from my Vocus Fibre:

 

Speedtest app

 

Devoli  Auck 348/474

 

Stuff Fibre Auck 944/477

 

 

 

Speedtest using Chrome browser

 

Devoli  Auck 345/450

 

Stuff Fibre Auck 925/467

 

 




  # 2323114 23-Sep-2019 07:28
sbiddle: Devoli is the RSP. Spark fibre don't have a network of their own.

 

I'm sure @hio77 @talkiet etc will be shocked to hear Spark don't have their own network 😆

 

 

 

 




  # 2323116 23-Sep-2019 07:36
Biddle clearly has had a few too many and is misstyping.

He does it often, just look at all the wrong stuff he says on tweeters




  # 2323117 23-Sep-2019 07:39
sbiddle: Devoli is the RSP. Spark fibre don't have a network of their own.

Devoli is the wholesale provider. Stuff fibre resells their network.

Better?




  # 2323123 23-Sep-2019 07:45
hio77:
sbiddle: Devoli is the RSP. Spark fibre don't have a network of their own.

Devoli is the wholesale provider. Stuff fibre resells their network.

Better?

 

Correct answer.

 

 

  # 2323124 23-Sep-2019 07:47
sbiddle:

hio77:
sbiddle: Devoli is the RSP. Spark fibre don't have a network of their own.

Devoli is the wholesale provider. Stuff fibre resells their network.

Better?


Correct answer.


 


Am not quite sure how any of that helps the op though.




  # 2323916 24-Sep-2019 13:14
Thanks to all, esp Gordy7

 

I have downloaded the Speedtest app as suggested and last night tested without any browser loaded:

 

Devoli  Auck 311/540

 

Stuff Fibre Auck 554/564

 

which shows a nice improvement over my earlier test.

 

 

 

I called up Enable Fibre who are only 600 metres from my flat and asked if I could bring the laptop around to their

 

office and plug into their router to do a test, trying to check whether the computer is too slow or not.

 

Very nice lady, very helpful - but no, not happening. She did however confirm that my original signup back in April

 

was for 200/20 which I am certain I never ever got.

 

 

 

So I have just run the app while Chrome browser was still loaded and active and got the following:

 

Devoli  Auck 343/411

 

Stuff Fibre Auck 535/533

 

At that point I realised the browser was active so closed it and repeated test:

 

Devoli  Auck 308/524

 

Stuff Fibre Auck 589/453

 

 

 

So now I am really non-plussed.  Should I settle for what I've got and just shut up about it?

 

These speeds are quite OK for what I need.  Maybe my RAM upgrade has done the trick?

 

 Anyone?

  # 2323925 24-Sep-2019 13:23
What CPU is in your laptop? 

 

Someone else may have tested this, but I don't think the AC58U will get much over 600Mbps. You are probably hitting either the limit of the router, or a hardware limit of some sort on the laptop. 

  # 2323971 24-Sep-2019 13:32
Most people have no practical use for 500Mbps. What you have is sufficient for medium to large businesses. I know a major nationwide business that hosts many public facing services used by thousands of people at a time that has 500Mbps of internet connectivity for the whole business.

  # 2323974 24-Sep-2019 13:36
specs seem to indicate this laptop has a N3050. that's a 2 core no HT 4 year old CPU.

 

 

 

I would not expect that to do full gbit.




  # 2324000 24-Sep-2019 14:14
Thanks, I sort of agree that 500Mbs is OK.  So why do they sell 950/500?

 

 

 

The nameplate on the laptop says:

 

Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor N3700 (up to 2.4GHz). The internal ethernet hardware is rated at

 

1Gbit - checked and confirmed by Stuff technician

 

The blurb on the ASUS router box boasts about 4 x Gigabit Lan so where does the 600MB come in?

 

Any other ideas?

 

I may still do weekly speed test to see if anything improves.

  # 2324007 24-Sep-2019 14:18
oldbusdriver:

 

Thanks, I sort of agree that 500Mbs is OK.  So why do they sell 950/500?

 

 

 

The nameplate on the laptop says:

 

Intel Pentium Quad Core Processor N3700 (up to 2.4GHz). The internal ethernet hardware is rated at

 

1Gbit - checked and confirmed by Stuff technician

 

The blurb on the ASUS router box boasts about 4 x Gigabit Lan so where does the 600MB come in?

 

Any other ideas?

 

I may still do weekly speed test to see if anything improves.

 

 

Your device has a gbit port, yes. but that doesnt mean anything more than it has a port that connects physically at 1gbit.

 

 

 

Your computer still requires the CPU power to actually push that. Doing things like running a speedtest, is very intenstive on the CPU, particularly on lower models.

 

IF its a N3700 then maybe the model i was looking at was wrong, but still quite a low end cpu.  Again still a very low power Early 2015 model, Doesn't have integrated network, so the NIC is iver running on one of the very limited PCI lanes or USB controller based (quite likely)

 

 

 

 

 

As for the router, Yes it has gbit ports, but that also doesnt mean it can fully route 1Gbit PPPoE Vlan 10 WAN to LAN throughput.




