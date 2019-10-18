Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandMy fibre connection with a snag...


11 posts

Geek


# 259739 18-Oct-2019 15:06
Send private message quote this post


Sorry that looks a bit long, but the gist of the question is: How can the underground telephone cable be located - the Chorus subcontractor does not have any 21st century tools for that (they are good with the tools they have, no disrespect).

 

I have recently placed an order for fibre, and was told there would be a scoping meeting on Monday (21 Oct), with install planned for Thursday (24 Oct).

 

This morning (Friday, 18 Oct) a Chorus van appeared, and the two staff said they were in the area and wanted to check the situation out, and maybe do the work right there and then.

 

I was surprised (and kind of delighted), showed them what I thought needed to happen, and they agreed with my suggestion for installation. Quickly they set to work, finding the power pole which brings the copper underground and to our house. Unfortunately, it turned out that there was a snag in the tubing, located under the driveway (the junction box at the house is to the side of the driveway). So maybe we would have to probe with holes through the concrete and the like, stuff that I was not prepared for, saying that I preferred to wait for the scoping meeting. To which the answer was that that would be the same two people, coming again on Monday. So we agreed that I would start digging beside the driveway, or dream something up by that stage.

 


Importantly, I have to add that the straight line between junction box and power pole completely avoids the driveway, and the existing cable must by the laws of geometry cross the edge of the drive again on its way to the power pole.  (Driveway goes North to South, junction box and power pole are to the East, but phone cable reaches the junction box from the West.)

 

So maybe I should dig along the driveway - but this is Titirangi, and there are roots and rocks and I have no idea how deep to dig in search for the re-emergence of the telephone cable (with a view of creating a shortcut to the junction box. (Blame a contractor in prehistoric times for a no doubt arty layout of cables...).

 

Questions:
1. Can I find someone who would detect the underground route of the telephone cable?
2. Our experience this morning did not follow the scoping-agreeing-building protocol, avoiding all signatures and formalities. Should I insist on that protocol? And is it normal that the same contractor does the lot?

 


Any help welcome!
 

Create new topic
425 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Chorus NZ

  # 2391244 13-Jan-2020 20:40
Send private message quote this post

Did you get anywhere with this?



11 posts

Geek


  # 2391341 13-Jan-2020 21:10
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Oooops, I should have posted a follow-up, thanks for the reminder.

 

Things worked out quite well, by contacting https://www.beforeudig.co.nz and registering a job.

 

One of their technicians came out within a couple of days (if memory serves) and with his supersized toner gadget quickly found the spot where the cable re-emerged from under the drive. It was buried just a fraction deeper than I had been digging. I could then dig a proper hole at that spot for the installers to pierce the old conduit and pull the fibre through.

 

Happy with the outcome. The only question would be: why did the installers not point me in the right direction, but insisted that there was no way to find the route of the cable other than digging up the driveway? 

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
11450 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2391384 13-Jan-2020 21:13
Send private message quote this post

prhnz:

 

Happy with the outcome. The only question would be: why did the installers not point me in the right direction, but insisted that there was no way to find the route of the cable other than digging up the driveway? 

 

 

because that would be too easy and logical ;)

 

PJ likely has a better answer for it though...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

1969 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2391398 13-Jan-2020 22:03
Send private message quote this post

Surprised they couldn’t have pushed a cable snake down until the hit the snag, then dig at the length of snake

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

JBL launches headphones range designed for gaming
Posted 13-Jan-2020 09:59

Withings introduces ScanWatch wearable combining ECG and sleep apnea detection
Posted 9-Jan-2020 18:34

NZ Police releases public app
Posted 8-Jan-2020 11:43

Suunto 7 combine sports and smart features on new smartwatch generation
Posted 7-Jan-2020 16:06

Intel brings innovation with technology spanning the cloud, network, edge and PC
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:54

AMD announces high performance desktop and ultrathin laptop processors
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:42

AMD unveils four new desktop and mobile GPUs including AMD Radeon RX 5600
Posted 7-Jan-2020 15:32

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.