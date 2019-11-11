How times have changed!

It used to be we were all complaining about the poor state of Internet in New Zealand. Now we're complaining that Chorus are (potentially) introducing a service that is "too fast for us"

I look at this and think: This is fantastic! Do I think people will sign up to it in droves? No - not at all. We haven't seen the prices and I'm pretty confident we're not going to be looking at $100/mth for it. We will need to update our routers and home infrastructure....I've been starting to mull a 10Gbps switch though I'm not sure I can really justify it yet. Most people are still going to be constrained by their Wifi (as they are today). We wont get 10Gbps to the US and Europe. Most people just dont need or would even notice that kind of speed.

So there's plenty of reasons that its a product ahead of its time!

But I said this is fantastic and I really think it is. It shows we're future proofed. It shows we can soon be offering speeds far in excess of other OECD countries (hello NBN) and that has the potential to position us as more of a technology leader. It will attract technology companies to New Zealand. I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing the likes of Netflix trialling newer services here (what I have no idea) cause they will see we have the infrastructure to support it. Its shown our parties have seen the value in the product and haven't made it a political ping pong ball (hello again NBN). We've further opened our country to remote working, especially in IT. That could help us be greener (less commuting) and attract higher paying jobs (from the US and Europe....maybe).

Just look abroad at what the US, UK and Australia are offering. There are pockets of fibre to the home but you're lucky to get 50Mb/s VDSL services in those countries! We're actually very fortunate to be even talking about this.