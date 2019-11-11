Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
800 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 260125 11-Nov-2019 22:24
Google decided I wanted to know this.
Not sure I see the point of these plans if they are becoming available for all, but why not. I'm sure they will get taken up if the speculation is true.

https://www.reseller.co.nz/article/668472/chorus-prepares-announce-fast-fibre-step-change/

5798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2351931 11-Nov-2019 22:29
4 people support this post
10Gb/s each way is sooooooo overkill no idea how any consumer would need this!

 

My 100/20 plan works fantastic if it was 100/100 it would be better

'That VDSL Cat'
11541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2351956 11-Nov-2019 22:34
2 people support this post
Personally, i highly doubt they will do full 10G on XGPON.

 

I'd love to see like a 1/1G or 2.5/2.5G offering though..

 

 

 

Many providers trialed it, I haven't heard of any having any issues with the tech chorus offered.

 

Given that 1gig connections can be riddled with faults on the customer or expectation side, i'd expect all providers will give it a wide birth apart from possibly speciality uses.

 

 




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


60 posts

Master Geek


  # 2351963 11-Nov-2019 22:51
I'd consider myself somewhat an enthusiast.. and I just can't imagine any need for 10gbps right now. I honestly don't know what it'd be useful for that 1gbps can't already do exceedingly well.

417 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2351964 11-Nov-2019 23:00
One person supports this post
Linux:

 

10Gb/s each way is sooooooo overkill no idea how any consumer would need this!

 

My 100/20 plan works fantastic if it was 100/100 it would be better

 

 

 

 

I agreee

 

dont see why upload has to be 80 % lower than download

'That VDSL Cat'
11541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2351971 11-Nov-2019 23:30
3 people support this post
to put a business spin on it though, chorus having the capability to add the tech and reuse their existing gpon fibre infrastructure, leaves an opening for providers to leverage that for cheap 1G+ backhaul for cell sites; or a WISP for their larger POP's.

 

 

 

That's just one of the initial usecases i could see folk jumping for it.

 

it wont be a thing for resi for ages yet, unless your one of us that just want to see a speedtest fly.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

4028 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2351973 11-Nov-2019 23:31
6 people support this post
Content creators for platforms like YouTube and businesses would benefit greatly from such service. There are many kinds of customers out there that would benefit hugely from faster upload and download speeds. Ask someone that does hours of 10bit 4:2:2 HDR videos from their digital camera and how long does it takes to upload that project to backup online or upload it to YouTube.




Do whatever you want to do man.

  

'That VDSL Cat'
11541 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2351975 11-Nov-2019 23:35
2 people support this post
I would be surprised if that use case maxed on a 1000/500 connection honestly...

Considering both backups and YouTube uploads are generally single threaded..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 
 
 
 


786 posts

Ultimate Geek


# 2351976 11-Nov-2019 23:39
14 people support this post
How times have changed!

 

It used to be we were all complaining about the poor state of Internet in New Zealand. Now we're complaining that Chorus are (potentially) introducing a service that is "too fast for us"

 

I look at this and think: This is fantastic! Do I think people will sign up to it in droves? No - not at all.  We haven't seen the prices and I'm pretty confident we're not going to be looking at $100/mth for it. We will need to update our routers and home infrastructure....I've been starting to mull a 10Gbps switch though I'm not sure I can really justify it yet. Most people are still going to be constrained by their Wifi (as they are today). We wont get 10Gbps to the US and Europe.  Most people just dont need or would even notice that kind of speed.

 

So there's plenty of reasons that its a product ahead of its time!

 

But I said this is fantastic and I really think it is. It shows we're future proofed. It shows we can soon be offering speeds far in excess of other OECD countries (hello NBN) and that has the potential to position us as more of a technology leader. It will attract technology companies to New Zealand.  I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing the likes of Netflix trialling newer services here (what I have no idea) cause they will see we have the infrastructure to support it.  Its shown our parties have seen the value in the product and haven't made it a political ping pong ball (hello again NBN).  We've further opened our country to remote working, especially in IT. That could help us be greener (less commuting) and attract higher paying jobs (from the US and Europe....maybe).

 

Just look abroad at what the US, UK and Australia are offering.  There are pockets of fibre to the home but you're lucky to get 50Mb/s VDSL services in those countries!  We're actually very fortunate to be even talking about this.

4028 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2351978 11-Nov-2019 23:51
YouTube is not single threaded. Try uploading via Chrome or MS Edge Dev and you will see multi thread upload to YouTube. Not sure what backup service you are thinking about but Backblaze for e.g uses multi threading for its uploads. You now have games being streamed from online services and gamers streaming themselves to Mixer or twitch. Combine this with 4 or 5 people in the household. Bunch of 4K security cameras streaming remotely to another location without a drop in quality. IoT everywhere incoming.






Do whatever you want to do man.

  

Webhead
2384 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2351979 12-Nov-2019 00:11
One person supports this post
Someone else mentioned it: But given that most people don't have the equipment to fully utilise a 1000/500 Mbit/s connection I doubt 10/10 Gbit/s is going to make anyones day just yet.

 

Thats to say, most people won't be able to use it, and it would create even more support hell for the ISPs.

4470 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2351989 12-Nov-2019 00:44
Mentioned on GZ earlier ...Orcon – first to trial residential 10Gbps broadband

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=82&topicId=250852

 

 

3108 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2352001 12-Nov-2019 06:38
I get the feeling 802.11AX / Wifi 6 is already redundant in NZ if 10gig becomes the new norm

1091 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2352003 12-Nov-2019 06:59
DjShadow:

 

I get the feeling 802.11AX / Wifi 6 is already redundant in NZ if 10gig becomes the new norm

 

 

I don't see how these two are related.

5798 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2352005 12-Nov-2019 07:05
5 people support this post
SirHumphreyAppleby:

DjShadow:


I get the feeling 802.11AX / Wifi 6 is already redundant in NZ if 10gig becomes the new norm



I don't see how these two are related.



Think of all the complaints of not getting 10Gb/s over Wi-Fi

28593 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2352008 12-Nov-2019 07:16
One person supports this post
biggal:

 

Linux:

 

10Gb/s each way is sooooooo overkill no idea how any consumer would need this!

 

My 100/20 plan works fantastic if it was 100/100 it would be better

 

 

 

 

I agreee

 

dont see why upload has to be 80 % lower than download

 

 

Chorus offer 100/100 plans. If you want one move to a RSP that offers this.

 

The reason most mass market retail focused providers don't offer it is because of the small price difference, and in a market where 99% of people couldn't care less about the benefits offering multiple different pricing plans that are all similar simply creates issues at multiple levels.

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


