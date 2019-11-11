Not sure I see the point of these plans if they are becoming available for all, but why not. I'm sure they will get taken up if the speculation is true.
10Gb/s each way is sooooooo overkill no idea how any consumer would need this!
My 100/20 plan works fantastic if it was 100/100 it would be better
Personally, i highly doubt they will do full 10G on XGPON.
I'd love to see like a 1/1G or 2.5/2.5G offering though..
Many providers trialed it, I haven't heard of any having any issues with the tech chorus offered.
Given that 1gig connections can be riddled with faults on the customer or expectation side, i'd expect all providers will give it a wide birth apart from possibly speciality uses.
I'd consider myself somewhat an enthusiast.. and I just can't imagine any need for 10gbps right now. I honestly don't know what it'd be useful for that 1gbps can't already do exceedingly well.
Linux:
I agreee
dont see why upload has to be 80 % lower than download
to put a business spin on it though, chorus having the capability to add the tech and reuse their existing gpon fibre infrastructure, leaves an opening for providers to leverage that for cheap 1G+ backhaul for cell sites; or a WISP for their larger POP's.
That's just one of the initial usecases i could see folk jumping for it.
it wont be a thing for resi for ages yet, unless your one of us that just want to see a speedtest fly.
How times have changed!
It used to be we were all complaining about the poor state of Internet in New Zealand. Now we're complaining that Chorus are (potentially) introducing a service that is "too fast for us"
I look at this and think: This is fantastic! Do I think people will sign up to it in droves? No - not at all. We haven't seen the prices and I'm pretty confident we're not going to be looking at $100/mth for it. We will need to update our routers and home infrastructure....I've been starting to mull a 10Gbps switch though I'm not sure I can really justify it yet. Most people are still going to be constrained by their Wifi (as they are today). We wont get 10Gbps to the US and Europe. Most people just dont need or would even notice that kind of speed.
So there's plenty of reasons that its a product ahead of its time!
But I said this is fantastic and I really think it is. It shows we're future proofed. It shows we can soon be offering speeds far in excess of other OECD countries (hello NBN) and that has the potential to position us as more of a technology leader. It will attract technology companies to New Zealand. I wouldn't be surprised if we start seeing the likes of Netflix trialling newer services here (what I have no idea) cause they will see we have the infrastructure to support it. Its shown our parties have seen the value in the product and haven't made it a political ping pong ball (hello again NBN). We've further opened our country to remote working, especially in IT. That could help us be greener (less commuting) and attract higher paying jobs (from the US and Europe....maybe).
Just look abroad at what the US, UK and Australia are offering. There are pockets of fibre to the home but you're lucky to get 50Mb/s VDSL services in those countries! We're actually very fortunate to be even talking about this.
Someone else mentioned it: But given that most people don't have the equipment to fully utilise a 1000/500 Mbit/s connection I doubt 10/10 Gbit/s is going to make anyones day just yet.
Thats to say, most people won't be able to use it, and it would create even more support hell for the ISPs.
Mentioned on GZ earlier ...Orcon – first to trial residential 10Gbps broadband
I get the feeling 802.11AX / Wifi 6 is already redundant in NZ if 10gig becomes the new norm
I don't see how these two are related.
Chorus offer 100/100 plans. If you want one move to a RSP that offers this.
The reason most mass market retail focused providers don't offer it is because of the small price difference, and in a market where 99% of people couldn't care less about the benefits offering multiple different pricing plans that are all similar simply creates issues at multiple levels.