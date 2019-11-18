Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus to launch Hyperfibre service


BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

# 260268 18-Nov-2019 15:00
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Just received:

 

 

Chorus is unveiling Hyperfibre - its next generation of fibre technology, using a XGS-PON fibre solution, set to dramatically increase capacity and unlocks the ability to deliver exponential speeds on the Chorus fibre network of up to 10 Gbps.

 

Hyperfibre speeds of 2Gbps and 4Gbps are planned initially, with an 8Gbps service in the future. The planned services will be symmetric, with the same speeds for both download and upload, which are expected to save Kiwi consumers and businesses big each year.

 

With these speeds New Zealand would become one of only ten countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than GPON and the first in the Southern Hemisphere.

 

Ed Hyde, Chorus’ Chief Customer Officer says following the release of gigabit services in 2016, Hyperfibre further illustrates the near limitless potential of our fibre network and can enable a new era of high-capacity creativity, innovation and efficiency.

 

“With uploads and downloads happening in a blink of an eye, we can expect time and productivity savings across the board, especially for customers who transfer large amounts of data, such as creative industries.

 

“The exceptionally low latency of Hyperfibre will also offer new ways to collaborate and the potential to revolutionise digital business models. Obvious advocates will be those using high performance software applications that depend on real-time communication and high-resolution images, such as remote medical diagnostics and surgery, instantaneous software prototyping, as well as gaming and interactive entertainment services.”

 

Mariano Segedin, Head of Operations at Augusto, a hybrid creative and production agency that has been trialling Hyperfibre products, says the hyper connectivity has been critical to the workflow and growth of their New York office and client base.

 

“Given the nature of our business, we constantly find ourselves transferring large video files to offices across the globe. Having trialled Hyperfibre services, a 1 TB file (1,000 Gb) that would ordinarily take 12 hours to download/upload, now takes just 18 minutes.”

 

As the majority of the infrastructure is already in place the intention is to release Hyperfibre services on a region-by-region basis from February 2020.

 

In the meantime customers can register their interest and receive updates on the availability of the new Hyperfibre speeds at the Chorus website.

 

 

Register your interest here (currently 404 as of the time of the post).

 

Trailer:

 

 

 

Case studies:

 

 

 

 

 




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
2909 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2355803 18-Nov-2019 15:04
5 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

First reply... #WhenAmIGettingMine




and 



BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2355804 18-Nov-2019 15:04
4 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

BarTender:

 

First reply... #WhenAmIGettingMine

 

 

You replied so fast, you probably already connected... 




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

 
 
 
 


278 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2355806 18-Nov-2019 15:07
Send private message quote this post

Impressive! 
Some extra information here around what cost will look like and the ordering process - https://company.chorus.co.nz/chorus-hyperfibre-set-redefine-fast-broadband-new-zealand. Also includes a timeline of the release by telco cabinet and exchange areas.

For me - 
March 2020 – Courtenay Place, Johnsonville, Miramar, Wellington

How far does Johnsonville span? :P

 

Registration link for interest and updates https://www.chorus.co.nz/hyperfibre is currently returning a 404!
I'm sure that will be fixed soon.

dt

554 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2355807 18-Nov-2019 15:11
Send private message quote this post

With these speeds New Zealand would become one of only ten countries in the world to deploy broadband faster than GPON and the first in the Southern Hemisphere.

 

Very cool! well done Chorus 

 

 



BDFL - Memuneh
65060 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2355808 18-Nov-2019 15:13
18 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

Still lots better than the NBN... 




Sharesies investment funds | Geekzone broadband switch | Backblaze backup (Geekzone aff) | Amazon (Geekzone aff) | MightyApe (Geekzone aff)My technology disclosure 

610 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  # 2355809 18-Nov-2019 15:14
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Can you opt-out of using the ONT as your RGW?




Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

231 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  # 2355811 18-Nov-2019 15:18
Send private message quote this post

danielfaulknor:

 

Can you opt-out of using the ONT as your RGW?

 

 

Yes, the order can be placed as either RGW or Bridge mode.

 
 
 
 


4199 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2355814 18-Nov-2019 15:21
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

The howling sounds you can hear are our cuzzies across the ditch.....

 

 

 

"“NBNCo says future FTTC upgrades will be able to achieve speeds of up to 1Gbps, or ten-times faster than the current maximum NBN speed”, "

 

https://www.aussiebroadband.com.au/blog/fttp-vs-fttn-connections-national-broadband-network-explained/

 

 

 

 

'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2355817 18-Nov-2019 15:27
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

danielfaulknor:

 

Can you opt-out of using the ONT as your RGW?

 

 

to be honest though, would not surprise me if providers just roll with the RGW.

 

 

 

The hardware to route at the speeds required is simply likely more cost effective that way.

 

can only really assume until pricing is unveiled though.

 

 

 

 

 

Personally, the plans are right in the speed ranges i was expecting; props to chorus for not letting a marketing approach of lets just do 10G!




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

dt

554 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2355820 18-Nov-2019 15:39
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Jiriteach:

 

Registration link for interest and updates https://www.chorus.co.nz/hyperfibre is currently returning a 404!

 

 

 

 

Working now

 

 

 

New ONT looking interesting

 

 

 

edit: deleted obnoxiously sized picture as the one below looks better! 

278 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2355822 18-Nov-2019 15:41
Send private message quote this post

Hyperfibre ONT - Nokia

 

 

     

  • 1x 10GE (LAN 10G) - one 10GBase-T 10Gbps Ethernet port
  • 4x GE (Lan 1, 2, 3, 4) - four 1000Base-T 1 Gbps Ethernet ports
  • 802.11ac 4x4 gigabit WiFi
  • 2x USB (USB 1, 2) - two USB 3.0 interfaces in residential gateway (RGW) mode

https://hyperfibre.chorus.co.nz/hyperfibre-options/home

3093 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2355823 18-Nov-2019 15:45
Send private message quote this post

Are there any consumer type routers on the market that can support this?

4199 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2355863 18-Nov-2019 15:46
Send private message quote this post

Jiriteach:

 

Hyperfibre ONT - Nokia

 

     

  • 1x 10GE (LAN 10G) - one 10GBase-T 10Gbps Ethernet port

 

I can see some people grumbling about that, but if you wanna be on the bleeding edge, its never cheap.....

'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2355864 18-Nov-2019 15:48
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

DjShadow:

 

Are there any consumer type routers on the market that can support this?

 

 

Nope.

 

 

 

Even in the IT world it's not cheap, Heavily depends on stack your connecting to etc.

 

if providers drop to IPoE rather than PPPoE it becomes reasonably possible with a cheap mikrotik or x86 router build.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

231 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  # 2355866 18-Nov-2019 15:51
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

Jiriteach:

 

Hyperfibre ONT - Nokia

 

     

  • 1x 10GE (LAN 10G) - one 10GBase-T 10Gbps Ethernet port

 

I can see some people grumbling about that, but if you wanna be on the bleeding edge, its never cheap.....

 

 

 

 

It's a 1G/2.5G/5G/10Gbps port :)

 

and there are still 4x1ge ports too.

 

That should provide some flexibility for connecting devices/routers/switches.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.