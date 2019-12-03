Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
# 261548 3-Dec-2019 09:31
Hi,

 

Chorus think I 'might' get xDSL because they think I am connected to a DSL enabled cabinet.

 

Unfortunately I am actually connected to a PCM cabinet that multiplexes the whole valley's phone lines over two copper lines to the aforementioned DSL enabled cabinet 3km away. I can't even get 20th century dial up let alone DSL. In fact many in the valley can't get 19th century telephone because the cabinet is overloaded.

 

Every time I try to get them to correct it they either ignore me or tell me to talk to a retailer and try and get connected to xDSL. The latter process is long and protracted and at best ends in me not being able to connect to DSL (no surprise). At worse they disconnect my phone line (which I am then often told doesn't exist when I try to reconnect).

 

I am also guessing this has prevented us from getting RBI1 and 2 because 'we already have broadband'. Something their map 'confirms'.

 

I can't get Chorus to update their database. I can only get them to admit the truth which I investigate our community paying Chorus to upgrade the local cabinet with FTTC and xDSL. A $100k charge whcih they won't break down (is this reasonable for 3k of fiber and an ISAM upgrade?).

 

Any ideas?

 

TW.

  # 2365432 3-Dec-2019 09:46
One person supports this post
$100k will very likely be a subsidised price for the install - most rural communities who go down this path are shocked at the true cost of upgrades.

 

 

  # 2365438 3-Dec-2019 09:53
@ChorusNZ

 

@thenwhat What area are you speaking of?

 
 
 
 


'That VDSL Cat'
  # 2365457 3-Dec-2019 10:06
One person supports this post
Are you sure it's PCM and not loading coils? Sounds a bit more like the later...




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

  # 2365518 3-Dec-2019 10:52
One person supports this post
hio77:

 

Are you sure it's PCM and not loading coils? Sounds a bit more like the later...

 

 

I agree, it sounds like coils.

 

@thenwhat can you please send us a PM with your address so i can get more info for you.

 

^Richard

  # 2365543 3-Dec-2019 12:06
Chorusnz:

 

hio77:

 

Are you sure it's PCM and not loading coils? Sounds a bit more like the later...

 

 

I agree, it sounds like coils.

 

@thenwhat can you please send us a PM with your address so i can get more info for you.

 

^Richard

 

 

Is grooming the network still forbidden, or is a build job to get those suckers out of the cable a potential option now?

 

I know a few places where there are some questionable loaded pairs...




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.



  # 2381880 27-Dec-2019 17:20
Thanks for the feedback and sorry for the slow response.

 

My actual local cabinet is KRIS. Which is then connected, I assume by two metal wires, to the cabinet most of Chorus (including their broadband map) thinks I am connected to, KRIA.

 

There use to be a map of this stuff somewhere but it seems to have been pulled? Maybe it was called gis?

 

The part of Chorus that actually knows what I am really connected to has quoted $100k to connect KRIS to KRIA with 3km of (trenched?) fiber and add an xDSL card(s) to upgrade the valley to the 20th century. They have to route this stuff so they must really know what I'm connected to, it's just weird that everything at Chorus doesn't query the same database... Their helpline and all the providers think I'm connected to KRIA (which is wrong).

 

TW

 

P.S. What are loading coils?

  # 2381908 27-Dec-2019 17:42
One person supports this post
Without looking in to this further my quick pick would be that your local KRI/S is simply a cross connect cabinet with loading coils connecting back to KRI/A which is what provides service to your area.

 

Loading coils are used to increase the distance of copper runs http://davewhitmore.net/links/loading_coils/loading_coils.htm

 

I thought Makera was going to be covered by RBI2 for wireless in addition to the new KRI/A upgrade for VDSL2

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 




  # 2381934 27-Dec-2019 18:46
Thanks for the info on loading coils.

 

I believe my local exchange is PCM either because someone knowledgeable from Chorus (just looked at the Chrous upgrade quote it says MUX FWIW) mentioned it or the magical local cabinet website that has now disappeared mentioned it. I guess that PCM also fits with us not being able to get enough standard phone lines in the valley?

 

Now to 'Makara'. Makara is huge, pretty much the land size of the rest of the rest of Wellington put together. Although that doesn't stop Government et al. treating all of it as the same place. I think you are right about the RBI upgrade, that was for Makara school (what I call central Makara). The school is about 50 metres from KRIA which I am almost 100% sure has high capacity fiber connection to the internet and VDSL (probably 2) for everyone near it. I am in South Makara (4.3km from that cabinet). There is also a North Makara (the beach). There are rumours that they (north) might get a Vodafone antenna (so the police can get a signal there - there was a recent fatality and they had no coverage). Someone in Government said I will get 4G once that is setup, I suspect that was another you're-all-in-Makara assumption since there are a lot of hills / distance between us in South and North Makara.

 

TW.

 

 

 

 

  # 2381935 27-Dec-2019 18:53
when "ADSL" first came to my area, i was lucky enough to be fed from the exchange, with a loading coil halfway up (there also were PCMs but i was lucky? enough not to be on one)

 

 

 

so we got the letter... tried getting it, no go.

 

nothing further happened for a few years till our provider tried again.

 

Atlast! we got out of dialup! and got to learn the joys of loading coils. 64/64k! and it would really have to try hard to gain a sync. (like no kidding, it would be 2-3 days to gain a sync, often needing a port refresh to allow it to establish a link)

 

 

 

for years i'd travel next door and use their 2/0.7mbit connection. it was real broadband! download all the things there!

 

took many more years before chorus decided to remove the loading coil.

 

 

 

that day, instantly our line jumped to 3.5/0.8! it was christmas for me i swear. i could stream all the things!

 

no surprise, everyones lines improved getting those dirty coils out of there.

 

 

 

Turns out they weren't needed for quite some time, however as they were buried it wasn't exactly a job that anyone was keen to do.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

  # 2381938 27-Dec-2019 18:55
thenwhat:

 

Someone in Government said I will get 4G once that is setup, I suspect that was another you're-all-in-Makara assumption since there are a lot of hills / distance between us in South and North Makara.

 

 

there is a few RCG sites targeted for there... Just because it's targeted doesnt mean it will happen anytime soon though.




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

