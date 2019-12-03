Hi,

Chorus think I 'might' get xDSL because they think I am connected to a DSL enabled cabinet.

Unfortunately I am actually connected to a PCM cabinet that multiplexes the whole valley's phone lines over two copper lines to the aforementioned DSL enabled cabinet 3km away. I can't even get 20th century dial up let alone DSL. In fact many in the valley can't get 19th century telephone because the cabinet is overloaded.

Every time I try to get them to correct it they either ignore me or tell me to talk to a retailer and try and get connected to xDSL. The latter process is long and protracted and at best ends in me not being able to connect to DSL (no surprise). At worse they disconnect my phone line (which I am then often told doesn't exist when I try to reconnect).

I am also guessing this has prevented us from getting RBI1 and 2 because 'we already have broadband'. Something their map 'confirms'.

I can't get Chorus to update their database. I can only get them to admit the truth which I investigate our community paying Chorus to upgrade the local cabinet with FTTC and xDSL. A $100k charge whcih they won't break down (is this reasonable for 3k of fiber and an ISAM upgrade?).

Any ideas?

TW.