1 year ago, I switched from Vodafone to MyRepublic because of cost. I heard so many bad experiences with MyRepublic but so far I didn't experience any of those. I switched even checking. As a consequence, I can't use my web server for almost a year now. I thought of going back to 2degrees but I saw that they now implemented CG-NAT. I saw some threads discussing CG-NAT but I just want to know if there's an updated list of ISPs that don't use CG-NAT.

PS

I don't want to pay extra just for public IP. My current plan is Myrepublic UFB 200/20 - 62.99/month

Decent connection. I get connection hiccups sometimes but very minimal.