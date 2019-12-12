Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandISP that not use CG-NAT


4 posts

Wannabe Geek


# 261737 12-Dec-2019 13:13
Send private message quote this post

1 year ago, I switched from Vodafone to MyRepublic because of cost. I heard so many bad experiences with MyRepublic but so far I didn't experience any of those. I switched  even checking. As a consequence, I can't use my web server for almost a year now. I thought of going back to 2degrees but I saw that they now implemented CG-NAT. I saw some threads discussing CG-NAT but I just want to know if there's an updated list of ISPs that don't use CG-NAT.

 

PS
I don't want to pay extra just for public IP. My current plan is Myrepublic UFB 200/20 - 62.99/month
Decent connection. I get connection hiccups sometimes but very minimal.

Create new topic
779 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2374230 12-Dec-2019 13:18
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Spark/Skinny/Bigpipe (all owned by Spark) definitely don't. There are others but the majority of providers now do use CGNat by default. 

1404 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2374233 12-Dec-2019 13:37
Send private message quote this post

MyRep charges $10pm for static ip, as you are probably aware (I assume thats the same as public ip but I know nowt about that kind of stuff).

 

I get you don't want to pay extra but also doubt you'll find anything cheaper, not that I've looked.




rb99

 
 
 
 




4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  # 2374234 12-Dec-2019 13:39
Send private message quote this post

Yes. I just searched now and seems still cheaper to just add 10/mo from them. Cheers!

622 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2374239 12-Dec-2019 13:47
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Bigpipe only charge a one off fee of $45 for a static IP. 

98 posts

Master Geek


  # 2374315 12-Dec-2019 15:50
Send private message quote this post

With Bigpipe with a Static IP (one off fee to provision) non cg-nat issues which unless you get a Static IP all ISPs will eventually have to do due to IPV4 allocation becoming exhausted

CG nat is only an issue for IPSEC VPNs and geeks like us who run servers at home

390 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Trustpower

  # 2374325 12-Dec-2019 16:11
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

While Trustpower do use CGNAT by default on some plans, you can request a Public Dynamic IP for Free (Via Webchat/Call Centre) or a Static IP for $5 per month. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

2909 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  # 2374361 12-Dec-2019 17:20
Send private message quote this post

nztim: With Bigpipe with a Static IP (one off fee to provision) non cg-nat issues which unless you get a Static IP all ISPs will eventually have to do due to IPV4 allocation becoming exhausted

CG nat is only an issue for IPSEC VPNs and geeks like us who run servers at home


 

This is inaccurate as the larger ISPs (Spark & Vodafone) have plenty of IP so unless the significant increase in the NZ population there won't be a problem for many years to come or ever.

 

Vodafone and Spark will probably never run out of IPv4 but they charge $10 per month for a Static IP.

 

I'm fairly sure both Bigpipe and Voyager offer a Static IP for a one off cost.




and 

 
 
 
 


550 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  # 2374405 12-Dec-2019 18:47
Send private message quote this post

Slingshot is Not CG-NAT

 

IPs are public and very sticky. I've had the same IP for the last three years at least.

2957 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2374407 12-Dec-2019 18:57
Send private message quote this post

Senecio:

 

Bigpipe only charge a one off fee of $45 for a static IP. 

 

 

Stuff charge $50




Common sense is not as common as you think.

'That VDSL Cat'
11358 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Spark
Subscriber

  # 2374409 12-Dec-2019 19:08
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

djtOtago:

 

Slingshot is Not CG-NAT

 

IPs are public and very sticky. I've had the same IP for the last three years at least.

 

 

It's all the gum @sounddude has stuck in there..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

3421 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  # 2378106 18-Dec-2019 23:25
One person supports this post
Send private message quote this post

Most ISPs will be looking at some sort of CG-NAT for v4 dual stacked with IPv6 as their future pathway. 

 

IPv4 has indeed now run out and so ISPs cant get any more except on the reseller market. Pricing is high enough that its not worth it - CG-NAT is cheaper than buying blocks of IPv4.  




Ray Taylor
Taylor Broadband (rural hawkes bay)
www.ruralkiwi.com

There is no place like localhost
For my general guide to extending your wireless network Click Here

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19

Malwarebytes overhauls flagship product with new UI, faster engine and lighter footprint
Posted 6-Nov-2019 11:48


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.