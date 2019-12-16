I just realised my Spark contract ended 4 months ago and my $10 a month discount along with it.

So I got the online to see what they could offer and if I could move from Fibre100 to FibreMax. Their reply was......"nothing. We don't currently have any broadband offers".

15 years I've been with them. Always been offered a discount to sign again

So thanks to Geekzone I see StuffFibre and Orcon are offering 6 months half price. Even taking into account having to buy Netflix and Lightbox I would still save just under $400 with StuffFibre.

Does anyone have a reason for me not to switch ?