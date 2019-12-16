Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandLooking for a new fibre supplier at home


1302 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

# 261810 16-Dec-2019 15:06
Send private message quote this post

I just realised my Spark contract ended 4 months ago and my $10 a month discount along with it.

 

So I got the online to see what they could offer and if I could move from Fibre100 to FibreMax. Their reply was......"nothing. We don't currently have any broadband offers".

 

15 years I've been with them. Always been offered a discount to sign again

 

So thanks to Geekzone I see StuffFibre and Orcon are offering 6 months half price. Even taking into account having to buy Netflix and Lightbox I would still save just under $400 with StuffFibre.

 

Does anyone have a reason for me not to switch ?

Create new topic
769 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2376363 16-Dec-2019 15:10
Send private message quote this post

I think it all comes down to: What are your needs + wants out of your provider.

 

Edit: Should be clear why I say that. Each has some supplementary services they offer (e.g. Spotify, Netflix, Lightbox etc etc).  Some offer IPv6. Some use CGNAT. Some cost more than others.  For me, price is less of a concern over other things. For others the cheapest is all people are after.

4453 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2376366 16-Dec-2019 15:14
2 people support this post
Send private message quote this post

 2degrees - - 12 month contract, $200 credit , full speed & unlimited data , $85per month. And, comes with free amazon prime video. 

 

It works out to full speed unlimited data for $68 per month. 

 
 
 
 




1302 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2376371 16-Dec-2019 15:22
Send private message quote this post

Two teenagers at home with another during university holidays.

 

We stream an hour or two of tv most nights, I work from home 2/3 days a week and we average 350-400GB a month.

 

Spark has been rock solid but $400 is $400.

 

[e] and I have a Synology NAS syncing my wife's documents from her office.

4453 posts

Uber Geek


  # 2376374 16-Dec-2019 15:28
Send private message quote this post

martyyn:

 

I just realised my Spark contract ended 4 months ago and my $10 a month discount along with it.

 

So I got the online to see what they could offer and if I could move from Fibre100 to FibreMax. Their reply was......"nothing. We don't currently have any broadband offers".

 

15 years I've been with them. Always been offered a discount to sign again

 

So thanks to Geekzone I see StuffFibre and Orcon are offering 6 months half price. Even taking into account having to buy Netflix and Lightbox I would still save just under $400 with StuffFibre.

 

Does anyone have a reason for me not to switch ?

 

 

I really don't like that geekzone price comparison link -- it uses image tricks to fool people into thinking some deals are better than others. They have stamped kiwis have chosen this deal on the stuff/orcon offers, but not a single person has chosen NOW or 2degrees - which I find hard to believe. 

 

The orcon and stuff deals are in larger and more colourful boxes and they just look more attractive without even comparing pricing. 2 degrees is off to the right so looks like a rubbish deal, and it does not mention the $200 joining credit or free prime video that 2 degrees offers. 

 

If you look at the actual figures, then 2 degrees is the best offer, if you want free prime video.  If not, then the 2 degrees price is effectively equal to the stuff price. 

 

 

 

 



1302 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  # 2376378 16-Dec-2019 15:35
Send private message quote this post

surfisup1000:

 

I really don't like that geekzone price comparison link -- it uses image tricks to fool people into thinking some deals are better than others.

 

 

Totally understand that, which is why like a proper geek I have my own spreadsheet telling me what I will save over the 12 months :)

 

But the heads up on the $200 credit is great and we do have a Prime membership so the discount is useful.

95 posts

Master Geek


  # 2379055 20-Dec-2019 10:11
Send private message quote this post

I'm currently with 2degrees (Gigabit fibre, static IP) so can't take advantage of their new customer offer. Looking at changing 1) due to price, 2) due to Oz / US international speeds deteriorating (which 2degrees have acknowledged). Get around 900 down / 400 up domestically which is great. 

 

 

 

The Stuff Fibre 6 month half price Gigabit offer looks pretty appealing (plus $50 one off for the static IP). Can anyone comment on how my experience would be versus my 2degrees experience above (maybe someone who has recently moved between the two in either direction)? Do Stuff have ample international capacity do you know? Are domestic speeds pretty much the same for all ISPs?

 

 

 

Apart from the price / international speeds I'm massively happy with 2degrees so realistically wouldn't jump purely for price unless I'd get a comparable or better service with the new ISP.

796 posts

Ultimate Geek


  # 2379058 20-Dec-2019 10:34
Send private message quote this post

I have a friend who re-signed last month with 2D. He got the $200 & free prime deal.
I myself re-signed 6 months ago and got the $200 (was denied the free Prime part).

 

If you are thinking about re-signing be worth calling them and see what they can do.

 
 
 
 


174 posts

Master Geek


  # 2379064 20-Dec-2019 10:39
Send private message quote this post

I just ran it for myself (because why not), and it doesn't seem to include my current provider: Bigpipe - which is cheaper than any of the options it provided (but only just).

 

Maybe Bigpipe doesn't count as one of NZ's leading providers?

 

Currently on Fibre100 which is $79/month with Bigpipe - offering 3 months free if you sign up for 12 month contract. 

 

The cheapest monthly price from the prices comparision was Stuff at $79.95 + 6 months half price for 12 month contract

 

Not necessarily endorsing Bigpipe (email support only can be a downside) but it is another of the options out there...

 

 

95 posts

Master Geek


  # 2379066 20-Dec-2019 10:46
Send private message quote this post

KrazyKid:

 

I have a friend who re-signed last month with 2D. He got the $200 & free prime deal.
I myself re-signed 6 months ago and got the $200 (was denied the free Prime part).

 

If you are thinking about re-signing be worth calling them and see what they can do.

 

 

Yep they've said they can do $82 a month including the static IP which is pretty reasonable (no free Prime). I'd save just over $10 a month for the year with Stuff which is why I'm not basing it purely on price; I'd prefer to pay the extra rather than have my quality of service degrade (which is what I'm trying to ascertain).

 

 

 

@evnafets - I'm looking at Gigabit :)

 

 

 

 

Create new topic



Switch your broadband provider now - compare prices


Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Consolidation in video streaming market with Spark selling Lightbox to Sky
Posted 19-Dec-2019 09:09

Intel introduces cryogenic control chip to enable quantum computers
Posted 10-Dec-2019 21:32

Vodafone 5G service live in four cities
Posted 10-Dec-2019 08:30

Samsung Galaxy Fold now available in New Zealand
Posted 6-Dec-2019 00:01

NZ company oDocs awarded US$ 100,000 Dubai World Expo grant
Posted 5-Dec-2019 16:00

New Zealand Rugby Selects AWS-Powered Analytics for Deeper Game Insights
Posted 5-Dec-2019 11:33

IMAGR and Farro bring checkout-less supermarket shopping to New Zealand
Posted 5-Dec-2019 09:07

Wellington Airport becomes first 5G connected airport in the country
Posted 3-Dec-2019 08:42

MetService secures Al Jazeera as a new weather client
Posted 28-Nov-2019 09:40

NZ a top 10 connected nation with stage one of ultra-fast broadband roll-out completed
Posted 24-Nov-2019 14:15

Microsoft Translator understands te reo MÄori
Posted 22-Nov-2019 08:46

Chorus to launch Hyperfibre service
Posted 18-Nov-2019 15:00

Microsoft launches first Experience Center worldwide for Asia Pacific in Singapore
Posted 13-Nov-2019 13:08

Disney+ comes to LG Smart TVs
Posted 13-Nov-2019 12:55

Spark launches new wireless broadband "Unplan Metro"
Posted 11-Nov-2019 08:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.