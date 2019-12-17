I am on the Spark 100/20 fibre plan with landline and mobile plan at present and am wanting to get faster upload speed. I can go onto the 900/400 plan, but thought I would look to see what other providers offer (I have looked at 2 degrees, but they show there own phone).

What I am not sure of, is that at present I have the Chorus box which has my landline operating from. If I change to another provider does the setup I have remain? as on some sites they say you have to have there router to use the landline?

My router is a Netgear R7000.

Any advice appreciated.

David