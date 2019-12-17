Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsNew Zealand Broadbandchanging provider, but keep same landline connection method


# 261835 17-Dec-2019 13:46
I am on the Spark 100/20 fibre plan with landline and mobile plan at present and am wanting to get faster upload speed. I can go onto the 900/400 plan, but thought I would look to see what other providers offer (I have looked at 2 degrees, but they show there own phone).

 

What I am not sure of, is that at present I have the Chorus box which has my landline operating from. If I change to another provider does the setup I have remain? as on some sites they say you have to have there router to use the landline?

 

My router is a Netgear R7000.

 

Any advice appreciated.

 

David

  # 2377029 17-Dec-2019 13:51
There are slight differences between ISP's.

 

Landline via Spark requires your phone to be connected directly to the ONT which is a pain as typically the ONT not in an easily accessible location.
On newer houses there are coms cupboards which makes life easier.

 

With 2degrees and Vodafone - your phone plugs directly into the tel ports on the back of the router.
The R7000 doesn't directly provide for voip connectivity. You would need to use an ATA instead and plug you phone into that and then the ATA into the router or use the FritzBox that 2degrees provide or Vodafone Hub which you phone can go into directly.

  # 2377031 17-Dec-2019 13:55
Other option is to port your number to a 3rd party services like 2Talk, get yourself an ATA and your away, now you can move your BB provider to whoever and nothing changes on the phone front.

 

Cyril

 
 
 
 


  # 2377035 17-Dec-2019 14:02
I am going to help answer your question by asking more questions, how many phones do you have running off your ONT ?



# 2377413 18-Dec-2019 06:16
Thank you all for the reply, NZtim, just the one phone (home office) but the fibre installer had set it up so the other jacks in the house will also work (not being used). Sounds like it may be easier to just stick with Spark and change plans :)

  # 2377466 18-Dec-2019 08:15
Davoid:

 

Thank you all for the reply, NZtim, just the one phone (home office) but the fibre installer had set it up so the other jacks in the house will also work (not being used). Sounds like it may be easier to just stick with Spark and change plans :)

 

 

Daisy Chained Off the ONT you can put 2-3 phones on the line without there being any issues, if you switch to a provider who requires the phone to be connected to the RGW you will have issues with inbound ringing if you connect more than one. But as you only have 1 phone plugged in this wont be an issue.

  # 2377471 18-Dec-2019 08:22
nztim:

 

Daisy Chained Off the ONT you can put 2-3 phones on the line without there being any issues, if you switch to a provider who requires the phone to be connected to the RGW you will have issues with inbound ringing if you connect more than one. But as you only have 1 phone plugged in this wont be an issue.

 

 

That is by no means accurate. Any modern ATA could easily support 2-3 phones. Phones are no longer 1 REN, they are barely 0.5.

 

OP - IMO delivering voice to the ONT is a superior solution for residential lines over delivering via the router. You can then do whatever you want with the router and not worry about your voice services stopping.

  # 2377477 18-Dec-2019 08:46
chevrolux:

 

nztim:

 

Daisy Chained Off the ONT you can put 2-3 phones on the line without there being any issues, if you switch to a provider who requires the phone to be connected to the RGW you will have issues with inbound ringing if you connect more than one. But as you only have 1 phone plugged in this wont be an issue.

 

 

That is by no means accurate. Any modern ATA could easily support 2-3 phones. Phones are no longer 1 REN, they are barely 0.5.

 

OP - IMO delivering voice to the ONT is a superior solution for residential lines over delivering via the router. You can then do whatever you want with the router and not worry about your voice services stopping.

 

 

Even at 0.5 per device most RGWs have a REN output of 1 (maybe 2) do disagree with you here

 

I use an HT801 which has a full REN output of 5 (same as PSTN) but I maintain my own internal network

 

I do agree with you however for those who want a solution that just works, Voice delivered over ONT is better

 

 

 
 
 
 




  # 2378131 19-Dec-2019 05:57
Thank you all for your advice, think I will just look at upgrading my Spark fibre in the new year.

