Having installed and got the fibre working Chorus now need a new install


# 261859 18-Dec-2019 16:14
This is mostly a rant in sheer frustration that it's impossible to get directly to @ChorusNZ.

 

A simple upgrade from VDLS to Fibre has taken over three months now. Cutting a long story short I got them, finally, to use the existing copper duct rather than digging up the drive and it all came operational last week complete with the phone number transfered to the Fritzbox.

 

Then on Monday afternoon it all stopped. Several calls to 2degrees, which each time have elicited a different story, not their fault, but the latest is that Chorus need a plan agreed and a new install. They claim that there is nothing installed.

 

Fortunately I may be able to restore the VDSL connection as it's a different supplier and suspecting there might be trouble I've kept it going.

 

What is a problem is that the install is for the local Coastguard and the internet and phone are shall we say more than helpful in getting prompt responses to call outs.

 

Very frustrating.....

  # 2377903 18-Dec-2019 18:32
Hi, sounds like a right royal pain, might I suggest to try accellerate action PM @chorusnz with the address details so they can action sooner

 

Cyril

