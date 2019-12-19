Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Commerce Commission: first geographic areas identified for transition away from copper telco services


# 261869 19-Dec-2019 09:02
Just received:

 

 

The Commerce Commission has published an interactive map showing its initial assessment of locations where Chorus will eventually be able to stop providing copper services, such as landlines and ADSL or VDSL broadband, because fibre is available. 

The earliest Chorus can stop supplying these services is from mid-2020 and only in the areas where fibre is available to be installed in homes and once certain consumer protections are in place.

The Commission is developing the consumer protections to be included in a copper withdrawal code and will release a draft code for consultation early next year. 

“New Zealand is transitioning from delivering home landline and broadband services via the copper network to faster and more reliable fibre and mobile networks. By 2022 most New Zealanders are expected to have access to fibre at home. That means large parts of the copper network may no longer be needed,” Head of Telecommunications Simon Thomson said.

“Specifying these areas is the first step in Chorus eventually being allowed to withdraw copper services. Chorus may also choose to continue supplying copper services where fibre is available. If fibre is not available in your area, then nothing will change.”

The initial assessment of specified fibre areas (SFAs) covers approximately 1.5 million households and businesses mainly in major towns and cities across New Zealand. The assessment is based on information provided by Chorus and local fibre companies Northpower Fibre, Ultrafast Fibre, and Enable Networks. The Commission is required to assess SFAs at least annually. 

More information on SFAs can be found here.

The interactive map showing the initial SFAs can be found here

Background
The Commission encourages consumers to prepare for the transition to new phone and broadband technologies by:  

•    Checking with your phone and broadband provider what technology you are on and investigating what new technologies are available in your area. Try searching your address on www.broadbandmap.nz

•    If you’ve got a fibre landline, make sure you’ve got a basic mobile phone (and keep it charged) or battery backup available, as landlines provided over fibre and mobile networks are unlikely to work in a power cut 

•    Be aware that cordless phones may not work in a power cut, even if you still have a copper landline. Make sure you have a backup corded phone or mobile phone in case the power goes out. 

The Commission is also working on a code to make sure vulnerable consumers have an appropriate means of contacting 111 in a power cut. This is because fibre landlines rely on power in the home and may not work during power outages.

 




  # 2378202 19-Dec-2019 09:15
Could be problematic in a few cases.

 

A friend just dumped a fibre install because he could not get neighbours permission. Neighbours permission was required for his install which is odd because I thought they changed the law on this.   I didn't quite get all the details, but he lives in a block of semi-detached housing and the owners of the other blocks do not live locally and are difficult to contact .     

 

So, he just said stuff it, went with vdsl. 

 

 

 

 

  # 2378212 19-Dec-2019 09:22
surfisup1000:

 

Could be problematic in a few cases.

 

A friend just dumped a fibre install because he could not get neighbours permission. Neighbours permission was required for his install which is odd because I thought they changed the law on this.   I didn't quite get all the details, but he lives in a block of semi-detached housing and the owners of the other blocks do not live locally and are difficult to contact .     

 

So, he just said stuff it, went with vdsl. 

 

 

Not just Neighbors permission, also some people have refused installs because they don't want their drive dug up or a cable run along their fence. It will be interesting to see how long after Chorus pulls the trigger in a SFA until they actually actually shut off customers who refuse to move.

 

 

 

Also there is lots of copper that will be turned off before Chorus shut off end users, once Spark Shutdown a NEAX in a specific area, all the back haul copper between the Cabinets and that Exchange can be withdrawn (I guess this excludes any Unbundeld Copper other providers are using)

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 


  # 2378219 19-Dec-2019 09:29
surfisup1000:

 

Could be problematic in a few cases.

 

A friend just dumped a fibre install because he could not get neighbours permission. Neighbours permission was required for his install which is odd because I thought they changed the law on this.   I didn't quite get all the details, but he lives in a block of semi-detached housing and the owners of the other blocks do not live locally and are difficult to contact .     

 

So, he just said stuff it, went with vdsl. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

If wireless is in their area they could use that. I am not sure how fast it is compared to VDSL though.




  # 2378223 19-Dec-2019 09:35
Refusing any moves / adds / changes to existing copper (with analogue lines in particular being the main aspect) makes a lot of sense. With the reality being that the NEAX shutdown will accelerate from next year it's pointless moving customers from the NEAX to ISAM-V cards who will ultimately end up migrating to fibre eventually.

 

 

  # 2378232 19-Dec-2019 09:43
sbiddle:

 

Refusing any moves / adds / changes to existing copper (with analogue lines in particular being the main aspect) makes a lot of sense. With the reality being that the NEAX shutdown will accelerate from next year it's pointless moving customers from the NEAX to ISAM-V cards who will ultimately end up migrating to fibre eventually.

 

 

111 contact code needs to be developed first and someone is going to have to pay for Battery Backup (LFC or RSP or End User)

  # 2378508 19-Dec-2019 13:15
We are in a lifestyle village with ADSL as our only choice despite fibre passing the village entrance (thanks Chorus). The map shows us as being in a SFA. Does this mean that from mid 2020 that we may not be able to continue with copper with no alternative telco services available? Would Chorus be required to provide a fibre option before the transition?

  # 2378523 19-Dec-2019 13:32
Wilko:

We are in a lifestyle village with ADSL as our only choice despite fibre passing the village entrance (thanks Chorus). The map shows us as being in a SFA. Does this mean that from mid 2020 that we may not be able to continue with copper with no alternative telco services available? Would Chorus be required to provide a fibre option before the transition?



Your copper cannot be switched off until you are able to order Fibre from your RSP and you have been given sufficient time to migrate once it has become available

